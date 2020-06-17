Ensono Appoints Paola Doebel as SVP and Managing Director of North America

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensono, a leading hybrid IT services provider, announced today that Paola Doebel has been named SVP and Managing Director of North America. As an experienced global leader in the tech industry, Doebel will drive Ensono's North American go-to-market strategy, working closely with new and base clients, strengthening partnerships, and leading solutions engineering. She will be responsible for client initiatives and business performance across the region.

"Paola's experience in leading transformation at major corporations across global markets is astounding, and her addition to Ensono's leadership team is a huge win for our clients, associates and overall business success," said Marc Capri, President at Ensono. "Her passion and knowledge for driving growth was apparent from the start, and I look forward to seeing how she guides our strategy into the future."

Doebel brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in product and go-to-market strategies. She has a proven track record of delivering growth across complex portfolios that span multiple geographies. Before Ensono, Doebel worked at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) where she most recently ran their multi-billion dollar compute, hybrid cloud, mission critical, and high-performance computing/artificial intelligence businesses in North America. Doebel also spent nearly nine years in the Asia-Pacific (South Korea and Singapore) market, running HPE's data center and hybrid cloud business and growing new business units at Dell Technologies Inc.

"Business growth starts with capable, transparent, and unified leadership," Doebel said. "Throughout the process, I was impressed with the transparency, collaboration, and consistency of the Ensono leadership team, proving their integrity and commitment to clients and associates. I look forward to leveraging Ensono's unique value proposition to bring our clients innovative hybrid solutions."

About Ensono

Ensono helps IT leaders be the catalyst for change by harnessing the power of hybrid IT to transform their businesses. We accelerate digital transformation by increasing agility and scalability through infrastructure modernization and migration to public cloud. Our broad services portfolio, from mainframe to cloud, is powered by an award-winning IT insights platform and is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimize for tomorrow. We are certified experts in AWS and Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year. Ensono has over 2,000 associates around the world and is headquartered in greater Chicago. Visit us at www.ensono.com.

