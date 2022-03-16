Enspectra Health Awarded Second Tranche of $4.0 Million NIH Grant to Advance its Virtual Biopsy Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspectra Health, a digital health company dedicated to pioneering the field of virtual biopsies, announced today that it has been awarded a second tranche of funding in the amount of $1.2 million. This tranche is part of a Phase IIB grant of $4.0 million under the National Institutes of Health's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program for the advancement of Enspectra Health's novel imaging technology to aid in the evaluation of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSCs).

NMSCs account for more than 75 percent of all cancers diagnosed in the United States. NMSC can cause destruction to the skin and underlying tissue within months and if poorly diagnosed, can lead to unnecessary biopsies or death. Today's gold standard for diagnosis is a biopsy which requires excision of skin followed by microscopic evaluation.

Enspectra Health is pioneering a new field of virtual biopsies, providing high-resolution images of cellular structures in living skin without the need for an incision. With real-time evaluation across the surface of the skin, Enspectra's technology holds the potential to reduce unnecessary biopsies and allow clinicians to examine suspicious lesions earlier.

Funds from the NIH grant have enabled Enspectra Health to accelerate product development and work toward the creation of clinical evidence that will allow for product commercialization.

"This second tranche of funding from the NIH will significantly support our efforts to clinically validate our platform technology," said Gabriel Sanchez, CoFounder and CEO of Enspectra Health. "We remain dedicated to our vision of a future empowered by point-of-care digital pathology."

About Enspectra Health

Enspectra Health is an emerging, privately held digital health company pioneering a new field of virtual biopsies to transform the way physicians evaluate a broad spectrum of skin conditions. The Company's novel technology combines reflectance confocal and multiphoton laser scanning microscopy to generate real-time, multispectral images at the cellular level, without the need for an incision. The technology allows for an instantaneous evaluation of rich, digital pathology images of various skin tissues, with the ultimate goal of minimizing unnecessary biopsies and facilitating earlier disease diagnosis.

For more information, please visit www.enspectrahealth.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

Disclaimer



This research is supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44CA221591. The content is solely the responsibility of the company and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

SOURCE Enspectra Health