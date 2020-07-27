ENSPIRA Marks Second Anniversary With More Than 600% Year-over-Year Growth and Diverse Team of Human Resources Experts

Founded in 2018, Enspira works with employers ranging from start-ups and nonprofits to large publicly traded companies across industries, geographies and sectors on a spectrum of HR needs, including talent strategy and planning; performance management; employee engagement and retention; manager capability and effectiveness; diversity, inclusion and belonging; HR optimization and technology platforms, selection and counsel.

"On our second anniversary, we're proud to celebrate what has made us successful, which is our outstanding team of HR experts who collectively bring hundreds of years of global, cross-industry experience to deliver strategic and pragmatic solutions," said Kurt Landon , CEO and Founder, Enspira. "Enspira has been non-stop since day one, working hard to make a strategic impact with employers, enabling the success of in-house HR teams and elevating the field of HR with best-practice solutions. I am incredibly pleased that our client reputation has enabled us to maintain a net promoter score of 100 percent."

To meet client demand and provide superior service, Enspira recently added consulting practices dedicated to serving employers in the Life Sciences, Financial Services, Sports, Nonprofit, Consumer and Entertainment industries. Enspira also launched its People Manager Coaching Offering for first-time and frontline managers, where a significant gap exists. "Often companies promote individuals into a frontline manager role without giving them the resources on an ongoing basis to succeed," said Landon. "People Manager Coaching can provide the ongoing practical tips and training managers need to address current global workplace issues such as the pandemic and diversity, inclusion and belonging-related challenges."

The firm also created a new division, Enspira Technology Solutions (ETS), which complements its core consulting business to address the critical elements of the HR process that are currently cumbersome, complex, time-consuming and high risk. By leveraging Enspira's HR consulting talent and expertise, ETS is creating accessible, intuitive and fit-for-purpose tools and technology platforms "for HR leaders by HR leaders."

In addition to recent senior-level hires of Jenna Cohen , Crystal Riley , Vickie Maurer , and Robyn Powell , Enspira has tripled the size of its consulting team to more than 30 HR experts. Enspira's newest client-facing team members bring diverse and unparalleled HR expertise and comprehensive business knowledge, including:

Jennifer Axmacher , with 25 years of global, cross-industry experience in strategic consulting, business transformation, outsourcing operations and account management, having previously worked at Accenture. She now serves as President of ETS and leads Enspira's strategic partnerships and alliances, including positioning the firm as a key partner of venture capital and private equity companies to support their portfolios.

Leesa Hill brings 25 years of experience working in the HR industry to lead Enspira's diversity, inclusion and belonging and learning and development areas of expertise. Before Enspira, she worked in HR roles at Biogen, Pfizer and Kforce Inc.

Jennifer Woods has more than 25 years of global HR and leadership expertise and supports multiple clients with a dedicated focus on growing Enspira's Sports Industry, Health and Healing and Entertainment Practices. Prior to Enspira, she worked at Expedia Group, JP Morgan Chase, Volt Technical Resources and Alaska Airlines.

Vivian Chiu, SHRM-CP, with more than 10 years of experience in HR and business operations, serves as Chief of Staff and thought-partner to Enspira's leadership team, and as Senior Manager, she oversees all aspects of the firm's strategic business operations. Previously, Vivian held an HR generalist position at Rothschild & Co.

Angela Gatta has more than six years of HR experience and works across multiple Enspira client engagements. Prior to Enspira, she worked at Pembroke, Biogen and Rothschild & Co.

Sheirin Torres, SHRM-CP, serves as Enspira's Client Coordinator and brings six years of HR and operations experience. Previously, she worked at Banfield Pet Hospital as a Talent Acquisition Coordinator.

"The nature of the workplace is evolving at warp speed, sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Landon. "Now more than ever, employers are rethinking their HR policies, practices and tools. Our newly expanded team of experts and innovative offerings can help employers in any stage of their evolution enable their people to grow and thrive, so their organization does too. I'm excited for Enspira's next chapter, where we plan to grow internationally to help more employers across the globe create high-performing organizations."

About Enspira

Enspira is an innovative and LGBTQ-owned HR consulting firm, headquartered in Southern California, with comprehensive and in-depth expertise and virtual services in performance management; talent strategy and planning; engagement and retention; manager capability and effectiveness; diversity, inclusion and belonging; HR function transformation and optimization, as well as providing technology platforms and solutions counsel. Founded in 2018 by Kurt Landon , Enspira's winning team of HR experts collectively have hundreds of years of diverse, cross-industry and global experience and are dedicated to inspiring organizations and their people to grow and thrive by delivering fit-for-purpose solutions that work. Learn more at enspirahr.com and follow @enspirahr.

