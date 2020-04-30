Enstoa Launches Colonnade - a Collection of Expert-led, Virtual, Professional Development Courses

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enstoa, Inc., the only company that focuses exclusively on accelerated digital transformation for the built environment, today announced the launch of Colonnade , a collection of expert-led, virtual classes concentrating on the most powerful concepts for managing and operating the built environment.

Colonnade is not just another one-sided webinar or pre-recorded training class where you listen to someone drone on and struggle to pay attention. Colonnade classes are live, interactive sessions consisting of spirited discussions, activities, and games. In just eight hours, each intensive course covers more ground than a typical self-directed learner could grasp in a month. Course instructors — sourced from Enstoa's arsenal of subject matter experts — will share best-practice-based techniques and real-life scenarios, pulling from Enstoa's decades-worth of industry experience.

Available classes include Digital Transformation for Leaders, AI: Machine Learning Essentials, and Project Scheduling Principles — with more coming soon. Courses require no prerequisites. All you need is a computer or smartphone with an internet connection to share audio and video; we'll cover the rest by sending you a Colonnade Course Kit with everything else you'll need to participate. Certificates of completion qualify as 8 hours of Project Management Professional (PMP)® continuing education credits.

"At Enstoa, we've been providing high-quality training courses in-person for our clients for many years," said Enstoa's Director of Learning Services Karla Watts, "Our training courses are a fun, interactive way to grow critical skills. It's exciting to take these offerings online and expand them to reach more people."

Registration for Colonnade courses opens on April 30, 2020. For more information on Colonnade, visit https://enstoa.com/products/colonnade .

Founded in 2007, Enstoa is the only company that maintains an exclusive focus on accelerated digital transformation for the built environment. Clients are empowered to build and do more through advanced technology, decades' worth of benchmarking data, industry-leading expertise, and evidence-based change management. Enstoa's unrivaled blend of solutions and skills mean that even the most complex projects and portfolios can achieve true digital transformation and 360° visibility. The company services a rapidly growing roster of clients active across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, engineering and construction, public infrastructure, transportation, and manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.enstoa.com .

