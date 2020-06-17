Ensure that your Organization is CCPA Compliant with ZipComply

TEMECULA, CA, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - On July 1, 2020, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Assembly Bill 375 (AB 375) will come into effect enabling any company serving California residents to comply with data subject requests. ZipComply has revolutionized data governance for organizations to ensure compliance with consumer privacy laws. Their signature service will offer setup in one business day with their aid of the ZipComply Concierge team offering customers a personalized and worry-free solution to CCPA regulation requirements.



"ZipComply believes that this trust and security are uncompromisable — regardless of being explicitly stated in a law or not," says Akshay Sura, Technology Officer at ZipComply, "Our mission is to build upon that trust and help you stay in compliance with the consumer privacy laws, while helping your consumer feel secure."



ZipComply has developed a way to keep the trust built between consumers and an organization keeping data confidential and secure as CCPA regulations require that companies provide consumers with ready access to make data subject requests. To help, ZipComply will set up a dedicated toll-free phone line and a data subject request form for each of your website domains. These will be monitored and answered by our customer service concierge team and not by an IVR (Interactive Voice Response) automated system. The ZipComply Concierge team will also work with your organization to develop a plan on how subject requests can be met and efficiently maintain compliance records and reports for your business.

Services provided to organizations by ZipComply will include:

A dedicated toll-free number monitored by our staff 24/7

The creation of a personalized Data Subject Request Form for each business

Alerts and reminders for data subject and do not sell requests

A verifiable consent and response audit trail

Data Governance based on the most recent CCPA regulations requirements

ID Verification for data subject requests

About California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Assembly Bill 375 (AB 375), empowers California residents by enabling them to request seeing personal information saved by any company serving California residents. If the CCPA is violated, consumers are within their rights to legally hold the company accountable, which may result in a lawsuit and/or fine(s).



