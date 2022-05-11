ENT Devices Market Revenue to Surpass $31,805.3 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ENT devices market was valued at $17,439.8 million in 2021, which is set to reach $31,805.3 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. The growing population of older people boosts the demand for these devices since they are more prone to hearing loss and throat & nose problems. According to the WHO, the number of elderly individuals is expected to increase by 15% by 2050.

Furthermore, over the past few years, the healthcare system has seen a paradigm change from traditional surgeries to less-invasive procedures. Oncology, urology, and gastroenterology are among the medical subspecialties where minimally invasive procedures have already become popular. Similarly, this trend has been progressively rising in the ENT profession.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ent-devices-market/report-sample

Key Findings of ENT Devices Market Report

Diagnostic devices held the largest share of the market in 2021. This is attributed to the availability of a variety of goods, entry of new companies, increase in the older population, and rise in the prevalence of various ENT illnesses.

Hearing aids are the second-most-often-purchased items in the market. This is because producers are concentrating on releasing more-advanced hearing aids to increase their market share.

In 2021, North America dominated the ENT devices market with 32.8% of the total sales revenue. This was due to a patient-friendly reimbursement situation for ENT operations as well as the existence of significant market participants. Furthermore, as people become more aware of the advantages of ENT devices, there will be an increase in their acceptance.

dominated the ENT devices market with 32.8% of the total sales revenue. This was due to a patient-friendly reimbursement situation for ENT operations as well as the existence of significant market participants. Furthermore, as people become more aware of the advantages of ENT devices, there will be an increase in their acceptance. Oticon A/S introduced the Oticon More hearing aid for children in February 2022 , which uses artificial deep neural network (DNN) technology, as well as discreet behind-the-ear (BTE)-type hearing aids.

, which uses artificial deep neural network (DNN) technology, as well as discreet behind-the-ear (BTE)-type hearing aids. Similarly, Bose Corporation introduced new SoundControl hearing aids in Montana , Massachusetts , North Carolina , Texas , and South Carolina in May 2021 . They are controllable via the Bose Hear app, which offers people 18 years or older with mild-to-moderate hearing loss improved sound quality.

, , , , and in . They are controllable via the Bose Hear app, which offers people 18 years or older with mild-to-moderate hearing loss improved sound quality. The APAC ENT devices market is predicted to grow rapidly, with China and India being the two largest markets in the region. The presence of a large patient population with sinusitis, increasing knowledge of such devices, and the rising elderly population are the major drivers for the regional industry.

Browse detailed report on Global ENT Devices Market Size and Growth Forecasts, 2022–2030

The hospitals category accounted for more than 42% revenue share in the market in 2021. In the worldwide healthcare system, hospitals are the primary treatment facilities, playing an important part in the delivery of care in the ENT specialty. In fact, in many emerging economies, hospitals are the only places where an ENT surgery may be performed.

To enhance their product portfolios and augment their profits, key players in the ENT devices market have been continuously involved in new introductions. Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Widex A/S, Oticon A/S, and Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG are the major hearing aids providers around the world.

ENT Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Diagnostic Devices

Surgical Devices

Hearing Aids

Visualization Devices

By End User

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

By Regional Outlook

North

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Related Reports

Global Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market Size, Growth and Business Opportunities

Global Medical Lasers Market Size, Growth and Business Opportunities

Global Gene Therapy Market Size, Growth and Business Opportunities

Global Medical Bionics Market Size, Growth and Business Opportunities

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE P&S Intelligence