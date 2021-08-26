ENT Laser Devices Market 2021-2025 to Register 6.19% CAGR during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The ENT laser devices market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

ARC Laser GmbH

The company provides services such as opthamology, dermatology or aesthetic, gynecology, and ENT. They provide ENT laser solutions with the diode laser that has wavelengths of 980nm or 1470nm, the green KTP laser, or the carbon dioxide laser.

Boston Scientific Corp.

The company offers ENT laser solutions with laser vapourization and laser enucleation under the brand names GreenLight and Auriga XL.

El.En. Spa

The company offers ENT laser solutions under the subsidiary companies ASAlaser, Asclepion Laser Technologies, DEKA, Elesta SpA, Esthelogue, Quanta System.

ENT Laser Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Ent laser devices market is segmented as below:

Product

Gas Lasers



Solid And Semiconductor-based Lasers

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The ENT laser devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ENT disorders. In addition, other factors such as growing product launches and increasing M&A across the value chain are expected to trigger the ENT laser devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6.19% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

