ENT Partners Announces Acquisition of Arlington ENT - Head & Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery

"Welcoming Dr. Martin to the ENT Partners team within our Chicago footprint is a key step as we continue to expand our Facial Plastics & Cosmetic ancillary service lines," said Jim Feinstein, ENT Partners CEO. "Additionally, this particular partnership is a perfect example of the benefits of ENT Partners' flexible transition and succession planning solutions has to offer physicians like Dr. Martin, his patient base and the communities served."

Dr. Martin's mission is to provide the best quality of personalized care for our patients. He is associated with Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights, Illinois and St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. He is also an attending surgeon at Northwest Community Day Surgery Center.

"I am quite thrilled to be partnering with ENT Partners. As a solo practitioner, the challenges and costs associated with HR, marketing and IT have proved to be very time consuming, deterring and distracting from what I love best – clinical practice and taking care of patients," Dr. Martin said. "I look forward to working with the management team and streamlining our administrative processes, as well as taking advantage of leveraging a larger network of providers for sharing best practices and realizing economies of scale."

To learn more about Dr. Martin's practice, visit www.lawrencemartinmd.com.

About ENT Partners

ENT Partners, LLC is dedicated to the private practice ENT physician and their teams, through a flexible partnership model. The cornerstone of ENT Partners' values is to provide unwavering attention to patient satisfaction, understanding that will positively impact employee engagement. Elevated employee engagement will translate to physician satisfaction and positive culture, ultimately creating practice growth through the fundamentals of word of mouth referrals and new patient volume. Currently, Dr. Martin joins Chicago ENT, Specialty Care Institute and Maryland ENT Center within the ENT Partners portfolio. To learn more about ENT Partners, LLC, visit www.entpartners.com.

