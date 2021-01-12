ENT Partners Announces Key Acquisitions to Close out 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC is a leading network of Ear, Nose, Throat & Sleep providers. Closing out 2020 in a strong position, ENT Partners announced its strategic acquisitions of Specialty Care Institute and Maryland ENT Center.

Specialty Care Institute (SCI) is recognized as a regional leader in ENT medical and surgical services. From sinus and snoring to sleep apnea, allergies and hearing, SCI's comprehensive offerings provide the Chicagoland community with high quality, state of the art care. Specialty Care Institute consists of three locations, two board-certified otolaryngologists, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon and two audiologists.

Specialty Care Institute Medical Director, Aijaz Alvi, MD, said, "This partnership equips us with the management resources and capital investment power we need to lead within our market and maintain our independence. It also allows us to navigate the economic demands required for scalability to ensure future years' success."

With three locations in the Baltimore, Maryland area, Maryland ENT specializes in nasal and sinus disorders, cosmetic surgery of the nose, snoring and sleep apnea, voice and swallowing disorders, hearing and equilibrium disorders, pediatric ENT diseases and head and neck tumors.

The provider team at Maryland ENT includes three board-certified otolaryngologists: Dr. Alan Shikani, Dr. Abraham Gol and Dr. Pat Tana. Dr. Shikani is the Founder and Medical Director of the Maryland ENT Center. He is the Chief of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at MedStar Union Memorial, MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and LifeBridge Sinai Hospital in Baltimore.

"Partnering with ENT Partners, LLC is an exciting next step for our practice," said Alan Shikani, MD. "Together, we will be in an even stronger position to provide top-tier, specialized ENT care for our patients."

"We are thrilled to welcome Specialty Care Institute and Maryland ENT Center to the ENT Partners family," said ENT Partners CEO, Jim Feinstein. "The ASC (ambulatory surgery center) and fellowship programs that Maryland ENT offers are key factors that will accelerate our growth plans for the Baltimore region. The SCI partnership offers comprehensive alignment from clinical service and quality assurance to strategic geographic locations that further expand our footprint in the Chicago market to the western suburbs. Our goal is simple: we want to become the leading consortium of comprehensive ENT providers and related ancillary services."

To learn more about Specialty Care Institute, visit www.specialtycareinstitute.com. To learn more about Maryland ENT Center, visit www.marylandent.com.

About ENT Partners

ENT Partners, LLC is dedicated to the private practice ENT physician and their teams, through a flexible partnership model. The cornerstone of ENT Partners' values is to provide unwavering attention to patient satisfaction, understanding that will positively impact employee engagement. Elevated employee engagement will translate to physician satisfaction and positive culture, ultimately creating practice growth through the fundamentals of word of mouth referrals and new patient volume. Currently, SCI and Maryland ENT joins Chicago ENT and Arlington ENT within the ENT Partners portfolio. To learn more about ENT Partners, LLC, visit www.entpartners.com.

