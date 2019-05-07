Entara Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entara, a leading IT Managed Services Company in Chicago, announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Entara to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. This annual list recognizes North American providers with innovative approaches to managed services that help companies improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and navigate complex IT challenges.

In a rapidly changing tech environment, managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keeping focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises, cloud-based security services.

Cybersecurity threats are evolving and growing continuously for businesses across industries. Technologicial developments that drive efficiency and connectivity, such as remote access, cloud usage, and backup data storage, also create security vulnerabilities. Entara works collaboratively with clients to build a robust organizational culture of cybersecurity awareness and preparedness. Entara's comprehensive cybersecurity solutions include 24-hour managed detection and response services, security awareness training, and cost-effective backup and data recovery solutions – safeguarding clients' current and future business interests.

"Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The companies on CRN's 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers' changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments."

"We are thrilled to earn a place on the MSP 500 list as an exceptional managed services provider," said Linda Maclachlan, CEO of Entara. "We are constantly developing new solutions and making improvements to our current systems to better serve our clients, and it's an honor to be recognized along with other outstanding industry leaders."

The MSP 500 list is featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Entara

Entara is a new kind of IT Managed Services Company. We're built from the ground up to provide the strategic vision, platforms, processes, and people to travel with our clients on the path to their best IT future. By creating a unique roadmap for each client, we journey from their current issues and immediate needs of today, through the adoption of new but proven technologies of tomorrow, and then, to keep looking forward into the uncharted technological opportunities that are just beyond the horizon.

We launched in 2001 as the niche firm YJT Solutions (You Just Trade), helping to solve some of the IT challenges of Chicago's most intense trading environments. Because of our success working in the financial industry, we branched out to serve other industries over a decade ago. In 2018, we rebranded as Entara because our company has grown and evolved far beyond its original roots. We continue to expertly provide traditional IT managed services, including best-in-class, 24x7, in-house help desk and infrastructure monitoring and management services, along with cloud migration, cybersecurity programs, and backup and recovery solutions.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Jason Abrahams

773.799.8200

214162@email4pr.com

SOURCE Entara