Entegra Systems Wins DOD Contract for Advanced Engineering Services

HANOVER, Md., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegra Systems Inc., a leading provider of advanced technology, integration, and analytic solutions and services, announced today it was awarded a $50M+ prime contract from the Department of Defense (DoD). The company will provide advanced hardware and software engineering services throughout the base period and four option years.

"Entegra Systems and its partner companies proposed a fantastic low-risk, cost-effective solution to provide the deep technical expertise necessary to fulfill the government's requirements," said Barb Langhans, senior vice president of business development for Entegra Systems.

"We're honored to be selected by the government to perform this mission-critical, highly technical work. The award of such a technically-advanced contract to a small business is a victory for all small businesses," said Dean Johnson, CEO of Entegra Systems.

All work on this contract will be performed in and around the Hanover, Maryland area.

About Entegra Systems

Entegra Systems Inc., based in Hanover, Maryland, is an innovative provider of mission critical solutions and services to U.S. Government Defense and Intelligence customers. Entegra develops integrated solutions for Enhanced Situational Awareness, Operational Planning, Intelligence and Geospatial Analysis, and Cyber and Intelligence Operations. Entegra Systems provides a variety of technical services, including Customer Needs Analysis, Solution Architecture definition, Systems Engineering, Hardware Engineering, Software Development, Product Integration, Ontology and Data Modeling and Specialized Training services. Entegra is also a leading provider of defense, intelligence, and cyber mission services, including SIGINT Development and Analysis, SIGINT Collection, Mission and Collection Management, Intelligence Analysis, Tactical and End-product Reporting, HUMINT Targeting, Operations Planning, and Support, and Social Media Research.

