Entelechy Launches Everything DiSC® Virtual Workshop Series

SILVER LAKE, N.H., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Entelechy announces the availability of its highly engaging, expertly facilitated virtual workshop series, Connecting with Others, for use in conjunction with Everything DiSC®, a Wiley brand, and a leading assessment-based learning experience. In a compelling virtual environment, Connecting with Others brings Everything DiSC findings to life, deepening self-awareness, inspiring appreciation of others, and fostering workplace collaboration.

Connecting with Others features three stand-alone 2.5-hour Everything DiSC workshops facilitated by Entelechy's Master Trainers on the Adobe Connect platform:

Connecting with Others : Everything DiSC Workplace

: Everything DiSC Workplace Connecting with Others : Everything DiSC Management

: Everything DiSC Management Connecting with Others: Everything DiSC Work of Leaders

"Whether working together in the office or connecting virtually, great leaders and effective colleagues are deliberate about forming deep and meaningful relationships to optimize performance and achieve organizational goals," said Karl Benson Molina, Manager, Talent and Leadership Development Programs, APAC, RingCentral. "Connecting with Others: Everything DiSC Management is a critical component of Entelechy's Unleash Your Leadership Potential program at RingCentral, directly contributing to the program's world-class NPS of 77 for in-person learning and 68 for virtual learning."

All Connecting with Others virtual workshops can be delivered as stand-alone classes or customized and embedded into existing leadership development programs, creating a seamless and unified learning experience. Entelechy manages all administrative tasks associated with Everything DiSC, including assessment distribution and workshop facilitation.

"For more than 25 years, organizations have turned to Entelechy for our expert customization, proven leadership models, and competitive pricing," said Terence Traut, CEO, Entelechy. "With the launch of Connecting with Others, organizations can now fully realize the powerful insights from Everything DiSC assessments in a hands-on virtual learning experience designed to create a more dynamic and effective workplace."

Since 2017, Entelechy has been an authorized Everything DiSC partner, providing clients — including Thermo Fisher Scientific, RingCentral, Tek Experts, and Suffolk Construction — with the entire Everything DiSC suite of proven, research-validated solutions. To learn more about Entelechy's Everything DiSC offerings, please visit: https://www.unlockit.com/services/everythingdisc/.

About Entelechy

For more than 25 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private label training partner for global organizations, including DIRECTV, RingCentral, Comcast, Staples, Constant Contact, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Republic Services, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Unleash Your Leadership Potential and Leading Leaders, transform leaders as they progress through their careers. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit www.unlockit.com.

SOURCE Entelechy Inc.

Related Links

www.unlockit.com

