Entenmann's Announces the Winner of its First-Ever Chief Donut Officer Contest

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The votes are in, and Rana A. from Panama City, Florida, has been named the winner of the Entenmann's Chief Donut Officer Contest. In addition to the coveted honorary title, she will bring home $5,000, a year's supply of donuts and other sweet prizes.

"I truly am honored to be Entenmann's first Chief Donut Officer," said Rana. "To be associated with such a renowned brand that offers an incredible variety of donuts is an honor, and I will wear this title proudly."

Entenmann's Chief Donut Officer Contest launched in timing with National Donut Day in June in search of the person most deserving of the title. Donut devotees were asked to share their love for Entenmann's donuts and ideas for product innovation. Five finalists were chosen and asked to submit video testimonials about why they deserved the honorary title, and consumers were called upon to weigh in on the individual they felt was most suitable for the role.

"The first-ever Chief Donut Officer Contest received thousands of submissions from our loyal fans across the country, and picking a winner was not a simple task!" said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's. "Rana embodies the passion of a true Entenmann's and donut fan, and we're thrilled to have her as our first-ever honorary Chief Donut Officer."

Entenmann's got its start 120 years ago in Brooklyn, New York, and today, the brand produces more than one billion donuts annually. In fact, Entenmann's has made more than 15 billion donuts, which, if laid end-to-end, would wrap around the earth more than 30 times.

About Entenmann's® Bakery



Entenmann's history dates back 120 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, Entenmann's markets over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., producing more than one billion donuts annually – one of which is the #1-best-selling classic Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donut introduced in 1973.

About Bimbo® Bakeries USA



Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), headquartered in Horsham, PA, is the nation's leading baking company providing the highest quality baked goods at a great value to customers and consumers. This includes well-known brand Entenmann's®, producer of top quality donuts and cakes since 1898. Our team of 22,000 U.S. associates operates more than 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Freihofer's®, Heiner's®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Nature's Harvest®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, Thomas'®, and Tia Rosa®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 22 countries.

