Entenmann's® Reveals Grand Prize Winner in "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase"

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After calling on fans to nominate their deserving father figure into the "Dads of Glory: A Father Figure Showcase," Entenmann's® is thrilled to announce Michael B. of Talala, Oklahoma as the "The Golden Donut Award" winner! Michael will be taking home the Grand Prize of $50,000, a year's supply of donuts and the oversized "Golden Donut Award" trophy.

Entenmann's invited fans from across the country to nominate the deserving father figure in their lives by submitting a video that exemplified why he is a "Dad of Glory" across one of the five "Dad-egories" including: Dad Humor, Dad Feats, Dad Engineering, Dad Fashion, and Dad Love. After receiving thousands of incredible submissions, an Entenmann's® panel of judges selected not only "The Golden Donut Award" winner, but they also chose a winner in each "Dad-egory" who will each receive $1,000 and a year's supply of donuts!

"We were overwhelmed by the number of heartfelt and entertaining nominations about father figures across the country who have made an impact," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's®. "In the end, we awarded Michael with 'The Golden Donut Award' for his inspiring story and all the amazing ways he goes above and beyond to encourage, support and love his daughter!''

Michael's wife submitted his nomination for the showcase, lovingly discussing her husband's relationship with their daughter, Kenzi, who has cerebral palsy. While Kenzi is dependent on her parents, Michael does everything in his power to help her live life to the fullest, taking her fishing, rafting and even snowmobiling. The father-daughter duo share a unique bond, and Kenzi often refers to her dad as her hero.

"It was so amazing to be recognized by Entenmann's as 'The Golden Donut Award' winner in the Dads of Glory Showcase. I am so honored to be chosen out of the nearly 2,000 amazing father figures who were nominated," said Michael B. "Being Kenzi's dad is my most important role, so it feels really special that my story was so well-received. This is the sweetest gift ever for me and my family!"

The Additional Winners by "Dad-egory":

