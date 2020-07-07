Enter the Virtual Buffalo 60 Strong Calendar Contest: Celebrate Life After 60!

Anyone can nominate a friend or family member -- age 60 to 69 -- who has achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby or helped their community. The candidate you admire might be "giving back" to a charity, fighting a chronic condition or caring for someone who is.

Here's how it works:

Log on to www.Buffalo60Strong.com to submit an application form, 200-400 word essay, head shot and full-length photo by Monday, August 31 . Instead of the essay, you can upload a smart phone video describing the candidate .

Or download an application at www.Buffalo60Strong.com and mail the completed form, a 200-400 word essay, head-shot and full-length photo to: Buffalo 60 Strong Contest, c/o Buffalo Medical Group Administration, 325 Essjay Road, Williamsville, NY 14221. The entry must be postmarked by Thursday, August 27, 2020.

www.Buffalo60Strong.com and mail the completed form, a 200-400 word essay, head-shot and full-length photo to: 60 Strong Contest, c/o Buffalo Medical Group Administration, 325 Essjay Road, 14221. The entry must be postmarked by Those who nominate winning candidates receive a $50 gift certificate.

Buffalo 60 Strong candidates must be between ages 60 and 69 on September 1, 2020, and a resident of the following counties in Western New York: Alleghany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagra, Orleans & Wyoming.

Celebrity judges will select 12 winners who exemplify how life after 60 can be a vibrant and active time. Contestants are judged on health/fitness/wellness, community involvement, volunteerism and how they are inspirational.

Winners must be available Thursday, October 1, through Saturday, October 3. Questions? Email us at [email protected]. All proceeds from the calendar will benefit Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo to provide medical care, social, emotional and spiritual guidance and comfort for families and their loved ones facing end-of-life.

About Senior Care Advantage One

Buffalo Medical Group is proud to announce the Buffalo 60 Strong Contest in conjunction with the launch of Senior Care Advantage One, a program designed to provide seamless and greater coordination of care for their senior patients.

