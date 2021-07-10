Enter to Win an All-Expenses Paid Vacation to the French Riviera by signing up to the new 4KUniverse streaming service

Winner will be announced on October 8, 2021. The winner will be selected randomly by AI (Artificial intelligence).

Terms and conditions apply. Must be 18 years of age or older. Must be a U.S. citizen. Only the first 10,000 people who subscribe get entered. Limit of 2 persons on the vacation. You can only enter once. The retail value of this vacation for two people is USD12,000. The Grand Prize is not redeemable for cash. Void where prohibited. This is a promotion for 4KUniverse. No purchase necessary to play or win. Full Terms and Conditions are available at https://4kuniversenow.com/pages/cannes

About 4KUniverse

Founded in 2016 by Matthew Mancinelli, 4KUniverse is America's 1st 4K HDR TV Network. The network consists of a 24-hour general entertainment 4K Cable TV channel and a direct-to-consumer Ultra HD streaming service priced at $10/month. Our one-of-a-kind TV Network features eye-popping visuals 4X the number of pixels as HD, vibrant colors thanks to WCG (wide color gamut), HDR (High Dynamic Range), and provides the perfect companion to the tens of millions of 4K TV's currently in American households. 4KUniverse is a much-welcomed addition to the traditional Cable TV package and 'streaming wars.' It even has its own sort of world, called the 4KUniverse Multiverse. This world is filled with hundreds of movie characters, storylines, Heroes, Villains, love interests, and wars. For more information, please visit: www.4KUniverse.com

