Enter your best journalism from 2018 in National Press Club's annual contest

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best journalism from 2018 - in areas like politics, breaking news, broadcast news, consumer news, foreign coverage, use of online news techniques and news photos - should be entered in the National Press Club's annual journalism contest.

Most of the categories have cash prizes and some offer a year of free membership in the Club. Details on the prizes and application options are at https://www.press.org/membership/awards. The fee is $60 for each entry, but there is no charge for Club members.

Entrants are encouraged to apply online, but the Club will accept mailed entries postmarked before the April 15 deadline. The most important thing is to enter your best journalism.

The awards are intended to recognize the best in both traditional and newer forms of journalism. The competition offers journalists a chance to have their work recognized by the Club, one of the leading journalism organizations in the country for more than a century.

The awards in the contest:

- Breaking news (broadcast and print);

- Consumer journalism (newspapers, periodicals and broadcast);

- News photos;

- Arthur Rowse Award for Press Criticism;

- Washington regional reporting;

- Newsletter journalism;

- Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award;

- Michael Dornheim Award (for coverage of defense, aerospace or the airline industry);

- Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis;

- Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award;

- Angele Gingras Humor Award;

- Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics;

- Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence (for coverage of diplomatic and foreign policy issues)

- The Sandy Hume Memorial Award for Excellence in Political Journalism (for reporters 34 years old and younger).

The winners will be honored at an awards dinner at the Club this summer. The date has not been set.

If questions, contact me at wjlester@aol.com or call 410-271-7020.

SOURCE National Press Club

