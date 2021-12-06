Enteral Syringe Market to grow by USD 355.15 mn |35% of Growth to Originate from North America from 2020 to 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

The enteral syringe market report is segmented by Product (disposable syringes and reusable syringes) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth. The US and Canada are the key markets for enteral syringes in the region. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, the rising number of product launches with technological advances, the growing presence of regional and global vendors, and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations for creating awareness about enteral feeding will facilitate the enteral syringe market growth in North America.

The enteral syringe market share growth by the disposable syringes segment will be significant for revenue generation. Factors such as updates in regulatory guidelines for manufacturing enteral devices to provide safe enteral feeding, and preference for disposable syringes over reusable syringes, owing to the growing concern of infections in patients, are driving the growth of the disposable syringes segment

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing prevalence of critical care conditions and upcoming business strategies are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as safety concerns related to enteral feeding will challenge market growth.

