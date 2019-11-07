Entergy Corporation to Participate in 54th EEI Financial Conference

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) Chairman and CEO Leo Denault and members of Entergy's executive team plan to participate in investor meetings from Sunday, Nov. 10 to Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 during the 54th Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference. Handout materials will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Entergy's corporate website at www.entergy.com on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,500 employees.

