Entergy Realigns Several Teams to Drive Sustainability and Customer-Centric Strategies

NEW ORLEANS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) today announced the creation of a new sustainable planning, development and operations organization under the leadership of Pete Norgeot, currently senior vice president, transformation, to drive greater strategic direction and collaboration in addressing the sustainability expectations of stakeholders and advancing the aspirations of the business. The new organization will realign key internal teams to work collectively to implement strategies to decarbonize Entergy's portfolio and expand environmentally conscious practices while maintaining affordability and reliability for customers.

"We are excited about the opportunity ahead for this new organization to build on our construction project successes and become a world-class developer of renewable energy and other clean energy solutions for our customers," said Leo Denault, chairman and CEO of Entergy Corporation. "Pete will work closely with our new customer organization, which will be led by David Ellis, to ensure we deliver a full range of solutions that help our customers achieve their goals."

In this new leadership role, Norgeot, who will continue to serve as a member of the Office of the Chief Executive, will report to Paul Hinnenkamp, executive vice president and chief operations officer. The new organization will be composed of system planning and operations, led by Jason Reynolds; enterprise planning, led by Elizabeth Adams; and a new power development group to be led by Jonathan Long, which will be responsible for building internal capabilities to establish a robust pipeline of renewable energy projects that will help Entergy achieve its sustainability objectives.

Gary Dickens, currently vice president, project construction, will succeed Long as vice president of capital projects.

Current teams within Norgeot's former transformation organization including commercial operations, technology and nuclear decommissioning, will now report within the finance organization, led by Drew Marsh, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Building on the recent announcement of the appointment of Ellis as Entergy's first chief customer officer, the company also announced the realignment of multiple internal teams to Ellis' new integrated customer organization.

KeyString Labs, the company's innovation center that leads efforts to understand customer frictions and bring to market new products and services that meet their needs, will move from the former transformation organization to the new integrated customer organization. Some of KSL's near-term focus areas include:

Electric Mobility (e.g., electric vehicles chargers, EV fleets, electric transportation enablement).

Low-Carbon Generation (e.g., extending low-carbon energy generation opportunities to make it possible for our customers, businesses and communities to create energy in a cleaner way, together).

Beneficial Electrification (e.g., adding electric options for our customers to simultaneously reach sustainability goals and reduce their operations costs).

Additionally, teams leading efforts to create extraordinary customer experiences in their current daily interactions with the business, which include the customer experience team and utility sales and development services, will move within the new customer organization.

All organizational realignment moves are effective May 16.

Working with our regulators and stakeholders, Entergy is transforming its power generation portfolio in a responsible way that balances reliability, affordability and environmental stewardship. Learn about Entergy's commitment to growing its renewable energy portfolio at entergy.com/renewable-energy.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.

