Entergy Reports First Quarter Earnings

NEW ORLEANS, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported first quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.32 on an as-reported basis and 82 cents on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), which excludes the EWC segment in light of the company's strategic decision to exit the merchant power business.

"We had a productive start to 2019. While weather was a headwind, we remain firmly on track to achieve our full-year financial guidance, as well as our longer-term outlooks," said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault. "With our announcement of a sale of Indian Point, we now have definitive agreements in place to sell all of our merchant nuclear assets."

Business highlights included the following:

Entergy announced an agreement for post-shutdown sale of Indian Point Units 1, 2 and 3.

Pilgrim returned to Column 1 in the NRC regulatory oversight program.

Entergy Arkansas announced plans for a build-own-transfer of a 100 megawatt solar facility.

Entergy Arkansas and Entergy Texas each issued requests for proposals for 200 megawatts of solar resources.

Entergy Mississippi made its annual formula rate plan filing.

Entergy was named for a fourth consecutive year to the list of America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

Consolidated Earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures) First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)

First Quarter

2019 2018 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)





As-reported earnings 255 133 122 Less adjustments 97 (18) 115 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 158 151 7 Estimated weather in billed sales (23) 16 (40)







(After-tax, per share in $)





As-reported earnings 1.32 0.73 0.59 Less adjustments 0.50 (0.10) 0.60 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 0.82 0.83 (0.01) Estimated weather in billed sales (0.12) 0.09 (0.21) Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated Results

For first quarter 2019, the company reported earnings of $255 million, or $1.32 per share, on an as-reported basis and earnings of $158 million, or 82 cents per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to first quarter 2018 earnings of $133 million, or 73 cents per share, on an as-reported basis and earnings of $151 million, or 83 cents per share on an adjusted basis.

Summary discussions by business are below. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A and a comprehensive analysis of quarterly variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Business Segment Results

Utility

For first quarter 2019, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $231 million, or $1.20 per share, on both an as-reported and adjusted basis. This compared to first quarter 2018 earnings of $215 million, or $1.19 per share, on both an as-reported and adjusted basis. The current period results reflected higher net revenue. On a per share basis, 2019 results reflected a higher share count resulting from the company's equity forward.

Excluding the return of unprotected excess ADIT, which is directly offset in income taxes, net revenue increased quarter-over-quarter, driven by regulatory actions at Entergy Arkansas, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy Texas. Also, first quarter 2018 included regulatory charges to return benefits of the lower federal tax rate to customers. This was partially offset by unfavorable weather in first quarter 2019 compared to favorable weather a year ago.

On a weather-adjusted basis, billed sales increased 0.6 percent driven by industrial sales. Residential and commercial sales decreased (0.3) percent and (1.4) percent respectively. Industrial billed sales volume increased 2.4 percent with higher sales to both new and expansion customers as well as existing customers. The increase was driven largely by the chlor-alkali segment. Sales to petroleum refining customers were also higher.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility financial and operating measures.

Parent & Other

For first quarter 2019, Parent & Other reported a loss of $(73 million), or (38) cents per share, on both an as-reported and adjusted basis. This compared to a loss of $(64 million), or (36) cents per share, on both an as-reported and adjusted basis in first quarter 2018.

Entergy Wholesale Commodities

For first quarter 2019, EWC recorded earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $97 million, or 50 cents per share on an as-reported basis. This compared to a first quarter 2018 loss of $(18 million), or (10) cents per share, on an as-reported basis.

First quarter 2019 earnings reflected higher other income, primarily due to gains on decommissioning trust funds, as well as higher net revenue due to higher nuclear energy volume. These items were partially offset by a tax item related to the sale of Vermont Yankee in January 2019.

Appendix D contains additional details on EWC financial and operating measures, including reconciliation for non-GAAP EWC adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Guidance

Entergy affirmed its 2019 adjusted earnings guidance range of $5.10 to $5.50 per share. See webcast presentation slides for additional details.

The company has provided 2019 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted EPS. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during 2019. One such adjustment will be the exclusion of EWC earnings from Entergy adjusted EPS. We currently estimate that the contribution of EWC to Entergy's as-reported EPS will be approximately $(1.20) per share in 2019. This estimate is subject to substantial uncertainty due to, among other things, the potential effects of the strategic decision to exit the EWC business.

Earnings Teleconference

A teleconference will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and nearly 13,700 employees.

Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Chicago under the symbol "ETR."

Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast slide presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investor_relations.

Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled Regulatory & Other Information, which provides investors with key updates of certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix F.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments," including the removal of the Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment in light of the company's decision to exit the merchant power business. Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted ROE; adjusted ROIC; gross liquidity; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the Utility sector. In addition, other financial measures including net income (or earnings), adjusted for preferred dividends and tax effected interest expense; net revenue; return on average invested capital; and return on average common equity are included on both an adjusted and as-reported basis. In each case, the metrics defined as "adjusted" would exclude the effect of adjustments as defined above.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Appendices and Financial Statements

Appendices

Appendices are presented in this section as follows:

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

B: Earnings Variance Analysis

C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures

D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

G: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated Earnings - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 (See Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 for details on adjustments)

First Quarter

2019 2018 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)





Earnings (loss)





Utility 231 215 16 Parent & Other (73) (64) (9) EWC 97 (18) 115 Consolidated 255 133 122







Less adjustments





Utility - - - Parent & Other - - - EWC 97 (18) 115 Consolidated 97 (18) 115







Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)





Utility 231 215 16 Parent & Other (73) (64) (9) EWC - - - Consolidated 158 151 7 Estimated weather in billed sales (23) 16 (40)







Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions) 192.2 181.4









(After-tax, per share in $) (a)





Earnings (loss)





Utility 1.20 1.19 0.01 Parent & Other (0.38) (0.36) (0.02) EWC 0.50 (0.10) 0.60 Consolidated 1.32 0.73 0.59







Less adjustments

Utility - - - Parent & Other - - - EWC 0.50 (0.10) 0.60 Consolidated 0.50 (0.10) 0.60







Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)





Utility 1.20 1.19 0.01 Parent & Other (0.38) (0.36) (0.02) EWC - - - Consolidated 0.82 0.83 (0.01) Estimated weather in billed sales (0.12) 0.09 (0.21)

Calculations may differ due to rounding (a) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis. See Appendix A-3 for adjustments by driver.

Appendix A-2 provides a comparative summary of OCF, by business.

Appendix A-2: Consolidated Operating Cash Flow First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 ($ in millions)

First Quarter

2019 2018 Change Utility 455 523 (68) Parent & Other (78) (57) (21) EWC 124 91 33 Consolidated 501 557 (56)









Calculations may differ due to rounding

OCF decreased quarter-over-quarter due primarily to the return of the unprotected excess ADIT to customers, as well as unfavorable weather at the Utility. Lower pension contributions partially offset the decrease.

Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 list adjustments by business. Amounts are shown on both an earnings and EPS basis. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP, but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by Driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018

First Quarter

2019 2018 Change (Pre-tax except for income tax effects and total, $ in millions)





EWC





Income before income taxes 163 (19) 182 Income taxes 66 (1) 67 Preferred dividend requirements of subsidiaries 1 1 - Total EWC 97 (18) 115







Total adjustments 97 (18) 115







(After-tax, per share in $)





EWC





Total EWC 0.50 (0.10) 0.60







Total adjustments 0.50 (0.10) 0.60

Calculations may differ due to rounding







Appendix A-4: Adjustments by Income Statement Line Item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings) First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 (Pre-tax except for Income taxes and total, $ in millions)

First Quarter



2019 2018 Change EWC





Net revenue 393 382 11 Non-fuel O&M (201) (193) (8) Asset write-off and impairments (74) (73) (1) Decommissioning expense (63) (58) (5) Taxes other than income taxes (13) (16) 4 Depreciation/amortization exp. (38) (38) - Other income (deductions)–other 169 (14) 183 Interest exp. and other charges (9) (8) (1) Income taxes (66) 1 (67) Preferred dividend (1) (1) - Total EWC 97 (18) 115









Total adjustments (after-tax) 97 (18) 115

Calculations may differ due to rounding

B: Earnings Variance Analysis

Appendix B provides details of current quarter 2019 versus 2018 as-reported and adjusted earnings variance analysis for Utility, Parent & Other, and EWC.

Appendix B: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (b), (c) First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 (After-tax, per share in $)













Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-Reported Adjusted

As-Reported Adjusted

As- Reported

As- Reported Adjusted 2018 earnings 1.19 1.19

(0.36) (0.36)

(0.10)

0.73 0.83 Net revenue 0.07 0.07 (d) - -

0.05 (e) 0.12 0.07 Non-fuel O&M 0.02 0.02

(0.02) (0.02)

(0.03)

(0.03) - Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

-

- - Decommissioning expense (0.01) (0.01)

- -

(0.02)

(0.03) (0.01) Taxes other than income taxes 0.01 0.01

- -

0.01

0.02 0.01 Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.04) (0.04)

- -

-

(0.04) (0.04) Other income (deductions)–other 0.03 0.03

(0.01) (0.01)

0.79 (f) 0.81 0.02 Interest exp. and other charges (0.03) (0.03)

(0.03) (0.03)

-

(0.06) (0.06) Income taxes–other 0.03 0.03

0.01 0.01

(0.16) (g) (0.12) 0.04 Share effect (0.07) (0.07) (h) 0.03 0.03

(0.04)

(0.08) (0.04) 2019 earnings 1.20 1.20

(0.38) (0.38)

0.50

1.32 0.82























Calculations may differ due to rounding.

(b) Utility net revenue and Utility income taxes exclude $61 million for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings). (c) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period; income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items. (d) The earnings increase from higher Utility net revenue was primarily driven by rate activity from E-AR's and E-LA's FRPs, E-LA's AMI rider and E-TX's base rate case. In addition, in first quarter 2018, E-LA recorded regulatory charges to return the benefits of the lower effective federal tax rate to customers. Partially offsetting was the net effect of volume/weather primarily due to the effects of weather, which was negative in first quarter 2019 and positive in first quarter 2018. (e) The earnings increase from higher EWC net revenue reflected higher volume from merchant nuclear plants. (f) The earnings increase from higher EWC other income (deductions)–other was due largely to unrealized gains on the decommissioning trust fund investments in first quarter 2019. (g) The earnings decrease from higher EWC income taxes is primarily due to an accrual of $29 million of tax expense, which resulted from the sale of Vermont Yankee in January 2019. (h) The earnings per share decrease from share effect is due to the equity forward including the settlement of 6.8 million shares in December 2018.





Utility As-Reported Net Revenue Variance Analysis 2019 vs. 2018 ($ EPS)

1Q Volume/weather (0.16) Retail electric price Reg. charges for lower tax rate 0.12 0.12 Other (0.01) Total 0.07

C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix C-1 and Appendix C-2 provides comparative summaries of Utility operating and financial measures.

Appendix C-1: Utility Operating and Financial Measures First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018

First Quarter

2019 2018 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (i) GWh billed







Residential 8,471 9,287 (8.8) (0.3) Commercial 6,423 6,732 (4.6) (1.4) Governmental 601 608 (1.2) (0.7) Industrial 11,683 11,405 2.4 2.4 Total retail sales 27,178 28,032 (3.0) 0.6 Wholesale 3,814 3,244 17.6

Total sales 30,992 31,276 (0.9)











Number of electric retail customers







Residential 2,483,785 2,476,056 0.3

Commercial 357,613 356,034 0.4

Governmental 18,111 17,945 0.9

Industrial 40,890 40,856 0.1

Total retail customers 2,900,399 2,890,891 0.3











Net revenue ($ in millions) 1,416 1,460 (3.0)

Non-fuel O&M per MWh $20.12 $20.09 0.1











Appendix C-2: Utility Operating Measures Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019 vs. 2018

Twelve Months Ended March 31

2019 2018 % Change % Weather

Adjusted (i) GWh billed







Residential 36,291 35,484 2.3 (0.6) Commercial 29,117 29,039 0.3 (0.7) Governmental 2,574 2,525 1.9 1.2 Industrial 48,662 48,057 1.3 1.3 Total retail sales 116,644 115,105 1.3 0.2











Calculations may differ due to rounding

(i) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the billing cycles from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.





D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix D-1 provides a comparative summary of EWC adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Appendix D-1: EWC Adjusted EBITDA - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 ($ in millions) First Quarter

2019 2018 Change Net income (loss) 97 (18) 115 Add back: interest expense 9 8 1 Add back: income taxes 66 (1) 67 Add back: depreciation and amortization 38 38 - Subtract: interest and investment income 181 (1) 182 Add back: decommissioning expense 63 58 5 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 92 86 6









Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix D-2 provides a comparative summary of EWC operating and financial measures.

Appendix D-2: EWC Operational and Financial Measures First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 (See Appendix G for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures)

First Quarter

2019 2018 % Change Owned capacity (MW) 3,962 3,962 - GWh billed 7,203 6,996 3.0 Net revenue ($ in millions) 393 382 2.9







EWC Nuclear Fleet





Capacity factor 85% 83% 2.4 GWh billed 6,690 6,408 4.4 Production cost per MWh $20.04 $18.75 6.9 Average energy/capacity revenue per MWh $57.99 $56.96 1.8 Net revenue ($ in millions) 389 379 2.6 Refueling outage days





Indian Point 2 - 13

Indian Point 3 21 -











Calculations may differ due to rounding

See appendix in the webcast slide presentation for EWC hedging and price disclosures.

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

Appendix E provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures First Quarter 2019 vs. 2018 (See Appendix G for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)



For 12 months ending March 31 2019 2018 Change GAAP Measures





As-reported ROIC 5.6% 3.9% 1.7% As-reported ROE 11.4% 5.8% 5.6%







Non-GAAP Measures





Adjusted ROIC 5.5% 5.0% 0.5% Adjusted ROE 11.5% 9.4% 2.1%







As of March 31 ($ in millions) 2019 2018 Change GAAP Measures





Cash and cash equivalents 983 1,206 (223) Revolver capacity 3,950 3,010 940 Commercial paper 1,942 655 1,287 Total debt 19,325 17,680 1,645 Securitization debt 398 520 (122) Debt to capital 67.8% 68.4% (0.6%) Off-balance sheet liabilities:





Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share 59 66 (7) Leases – Entergy's share (j) - 429 (429) Power purchase agreements accounted for as leases (j) - 136 (136) Total off-balance sheet liabilities 59 631 (572)







Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt 67.3% 67.7% (0.4%) Gross liquidity 4,933 4,216 717 Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt 66.1% 66.1% 0.0% Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt 21.7% 21.1% 0.6% FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 11.1% 14.8% (3.7%) FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC 15.0% 15.3% (0.3%)













(j) As of January 1, 2019, Entergy adopted ASC 842, the new lease accounting standard. As a result, Entergy re-evaluated all agreements and put all agreements that qualified as operating leases on the balance sheet, and there are no longer any off-balance sheet liabilities for leases.

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

Appendix F-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures remove the effects of financial events that are not routine from commonly used financial measures.

Appendix F-1: Definitions Utility Operating and Financial Measures GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to retail and wholesale customers Net revenue Operating revenues less fuel, fuel related expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power and other regulatory charges (credits) – net Non-fuel O&M Operation and maintenance expenses excluding fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale and purchased power Non-fuel O&M per MWh Non-fuel O&M per MWh of billed sales Number of retail customers Number of customers at the end of the prior year



EWC Operating and Financial Measures Average revenue under contract per kW-month (applies to capacity contracts only) Revenue on a per unit basis at which capacity is expected to be sold to third parties, given existing contract prices and/or auction awards Average revenue per MWh on contracted volumes Revenue on a per unit basis at which generation output reflected in contracts is expected to be sold to third parties (including offsetting positions) at the minimum contract prices and at forward market prices at a point in time, given existing contract or option exercise prices based on expected dispatch or capacity, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the below-market PPA for Palisades; revenue will fluctuate due to factors including market price changes affecting revenue received on puts, collars and call options, positive or negative basis differentials, option premiums and market prices at the time of option expiration, costs to convert firm LD to unit-contingent and other risk management costs Bundled capacity and energy contracts A contract for the sale of installed capacity and related energy, priced per MWh sold Capacity contracts A contract for the sale of the installed capacity product in regional markets managed by ISO New England, NYISO and MISO Capacity factor Normalized percentage of the period that the nuclear plants generate power Expected sold and market total revenue per MWh Total energy and capacity revenue on a per unit basis at which total planned generation output and capacity is expected to be sold given contract terms and market prices at a point in time, including estimates for market price changes affecting revenue received on puts, collars and call options, positive or negative basis differentials, option premiums and market prices at time of option expiration, costs to convert Firm LD to unit-contingent and other risk management costs, divided by total planned MWh of generation, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the Palisades below-market PPA Firm LD Transaction that requires receipt or delivery of energy at a specified delivery point (usually at a market hub not associated with a specific asset) or settles financially on notional quantities; if a party fails to deliver or receive energy, defaulting party must compensate the other party as specified in the contract, a portion of which may be capped through the use of risk management products





Appendix F-1: Definitions EWC Operating and Financial Measures (continued) GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to customers and financially-settled instruments Net revenue Operating revenues less fuel and fuel-related expenses and purchased power Offsetting positions Transactions for the purchase of energy, generally to offset a Firm LD transaction Owned capacity (MW) Installed capacity owned by EWC Percent of capacity sold forward Percent of planned qualified capacity sold to mitigate price uncertainty under physical or financial transactions Percent of planned generation under contract Percent of planned generation output sold or purchased forward under contracts, forward physical contracts, forward financial contracts or options that mitigate price uncertainty that may or may not require regulatory approval or approval of transmission rights or other conditions precedent; positions that are no longer classified as hedges are netted in the planned generation under contract Planned net MW in operation Amount of installed capacity to generate power and/or sell capacity, assuming intent to shutdown Pilgrim (May 31, 2019), Indian Point 2 (April 30, 2020), Indian Point 3 (April 30, 2021) and Palisades (May 31, 2022) Planned TWh of generation Amount of output expected to be generated by EWC resources considering plant operating characteristics and outage schedules, assuming intent to shutdown Pilgrim (May 31, 2019), Indian Point 2 (April 30, 2020), Indian Point 3 (April 30, 2021) and Palisades (May 31, 2022) Production cost per MWh Fuel and non-fuel O&M expenses according to accounting standards that directly relate to the production of electricity per MWh (based on net generation) Refueling outage days Number of days lost for a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage during the period Unit-contingent Transaction under which power is supplied from a specific generation asset; if the asset is in operational outage, seller is generally not liable to buyer for any damages, unless the contract specifies certain conditions such as an availability guarantee



Financial Measures – GAAP As-reported ROE 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corporation divided by average common equity As-reported ROIC 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense divided by average invested capital Book value per share End of period common equity divided by end of period shares outstanding Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share Entergy's share of debt issued by business joint ventures at EWC Debt to capital Total debt divided by total capitalization Leases – Entergy's share Operating leases held by subsidiaries capitalized at implicit interest rate Revolver capacity Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers Securitization debt Debt associated with securitization bonds issued to recover storm costs from hurricanes Rita, Ike and Gustav at E-TX and Hurricane Isaac at E-NO; the 2009 ice storm at E-AR and investment recovery of costs associated with the cancelled Little Gypsy repowering project at E-LA Total debt Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable and commercial paper and capital leases on the balance sheet











Appendix F-1: Definitions Financial Measures - Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization and income taxes and excluding decommissioning expense; for Entergy consolidated, also excludes AFUDC-equity funds and subtracts securitization proceeds Adjusted EPS As-reported EPS excluding adjustments Adjusted ROE 12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corporation divided by average common equity Adjusted ROIC 12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense divided by average invested capital Adjustments Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt Total debt divided by total capitalization, excluding securitization debt FFO OCF less AFUDC-borrowed funds, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, prepaid taxes and taxes accrued, interest accrued and other working capital accounts) and securitization regulatory charges FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 12-months rolling adjusted FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC 12-months rolling adjusted FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC Gross liquidity Sum of cash and revolver capacity Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt Total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total capitalization less cash and cash equivalents, excluding securitization debt Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt End of period Entergy Corporation debt, including amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, as a percent of consolidated total debt, excluding securitization debt





Appendix F-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.

Appendix F-2: Abbreviations and Acronyms ADIT Accumulated deferred income taxes ISO Independent system operator AFUDC – borrowed funds Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction IT Information technology AFUDC – equity funds Allowance for equity funds used during construction LPSC Louisiana Public Service Commission ALJ Administrative law judge LTM Last twelve months AMI Advanced metering infrastructure LTSA Long-term service agreement ANO Units 1 and 2 of Arkansas Nuclear One owned by E-AR (nuclear) MISO Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. APSC Arkansas Public Service Commission Moody's Moody's Investor Service ARO Asset retirement obligation MPSC Mississippi Public Service Commission bps Basis points MTEP MISO Transmission Expansion Planning CCGT Combined cycle gas turbine Nelson 6 Unit 6 of Roy S. Nelson plant (coal) CCN Certificate of convenience & necessity NEPOOL New England Power Pool CCNO Council of the City of New Orleans, Louisiana Ninemile 6 Ninemile Point Unit 6 (CCGT) COD Commercial operation date Non-fuel O&M Non-fuel operation and maintenance expense CT Simple cycle combustion turbine NDT Nuclear decommissioning trust CWIP Construction work in progress NOPS New Orleans Power Station (RICE/natural gas) DCRF Distribution cost recovery factor NorthStar NorthStar Decommissioning Holdings, LLC E-AR Entergy Arkansas, LLC NRC Nuclear Regulatory Commission E-LA Entergy Louisiana, LLC NYISO New York Independent System Operator, Inc. E-MS Entergy Mississippi, LLC NYPA New York Power Authority E-NO Entergy New Orleans, LLC NYSE New York Stock Exchange E-TX Entergy Texas, Inc. O&M Operation and maintenance expense EBITDA Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization OCF Net cash flow provided by operating activities ENGC Entergy Nuclear Generation Company OpCo Operating Company ENP Entergy Nuclear Palisades, LLC OPEB Other post-employment benefits EPS Earnings per share P&O Parent & Other ETR Entergy Corporation Palisades Palisades Power Plant (nuclear) EWC Entergy Wholesale Commodities Pilgrim Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (nuclear) FERC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission PPA Power purchase agreement or purchased power agreement FFO Funds from operations PUCT Public Utility Commission of Texas FitzPatrick James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant (nuclear, sold March 31, 2017) RICE Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engine FRP Formula rate plan RFP Request for proposals GAAP U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ROE Return on equity Grand Gulf or GGNS Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI ROIC Return on invested capital Indian Point 1 or IP1 Indian Point Energy Center Unit 1 (nuclear) (shut down in 1974) RS Cogen RS Cogen facility (CCGT cogeneration) Indian Point 2 or IP2 Indian Point Energy Center Unit 2 (nuclear) RSP Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA Gas) Indian Point 3 or IP3 Indian Point Energy Center Unit 3 (nuclear) S&P Standard & Poor's IPEC Indian Point Energy Center (nuclear) SCPS St. Charles Power Station (CCGT) ISES 2 Unit 2 of Independence Steam Electric Station (coal) SEC U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission IRS Internal Revenue Service SERI System Energy Resources, Inc.



TCRF Transmission cost recovery factor



Union Union Power Station (CCGT)



UPSA Unit Power Sales Agreement



VPUC Vermont Public Utility Commission



VY or Vermont Yankee Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station (nuclear)



WACC Weighted-average cost of capital



WPEC Washington Parish Energy Center (CT/natural gas)

G: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Appendix G-1 and Appendix G-2 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Appendix G-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - ROIC, ROE ($ in millions except where noted)

First Quarter



2019 2018 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation, rolling 12 months (A) 970 462 Preferred dividends

15 14 Tax effected interest expense

539 499 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation, rolling 12 months adjusted for preferred dividends and tax effected interest expense (B) 1,524 975







Adjustments in prior quarters

(103) (276) EWC adjustments

97 (18) Total adjustments (C) (6) (294) EWC preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense, rolling 12 months

30 22







Total adjustments, including preferred dividends and tax effected interest expense (non-GAAP) (D) 24 (272)







Adjusted earnings, rolling 12 months (non-GAAP) (A-C) 976 756 Adjusted earnings, rolling 12 months including preferred dividends and tax- effected interest expense (non-GAAP) (B-D) 1,501 1,247







Average invested capital (E) 27,184 24,862







Average common equity (F) 8,473 8,016







As-reported ROIC (B/E) 5.6% 3.9% Adjusted ROIC (non-GAAP) [(B-D)/E] 5.5% 5.0% As-reported ROE (A/F) 11.4% 5.8% Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) [(A-C)/F] 11.5% 9.4%









Calculations may differ due to rounding







Appendix G-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Debt Ratios excluding Securitization Debt; Gross Liquidity; FFO to Debt, excluding Securitization Debt; FFO to Debt, excluding Securitization Debt, Return of Unprotected Excess ADIT, and Severance and Retention Payments Associated with Exit of EWC ($ in millions except where noted)

First Quarter



2019 2018 Total debt (A) 19,325 17,680 Less securitization debt (B) 398 520 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 18,927 17,160 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 983 1,206 Net debt, excluding securitization debt (E) 17,944 15,954







Total capitalization (F) 28,515 25,853 Less securitization debt (B) 398 520 Total capitalization, excluding securitization debt (G) 28,117 25,333 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 983 1,206 Net capital, excluding securitization debt (H) 27,134 24,127







Debt to capital (A/F) 67.8% 68.4% Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (C/G) 67.3% 67.7% Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (E/H) 66.1% 66.1%







Revolver capacity (I) 3,950 3,010







Gross liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+I) 4,933 4,216







Entergy Corporation notes:





Due September 2020

450 450 Due July 2022

650 650 Due September 2026

750 750 Total parent long-term debt (J) 1,850 1,850 Revolver draw (K) 320 1,125 Commercial paper (L) 1,942 655 Unamortized debt issuance and discounts (M) (9) (11) Total parent debt (J+K+L+M) 4,103 3,619







Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) [(J+K+L+M)/C] 21.7% 21.1%







