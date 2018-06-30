Entergy Reports Second Quarter Earnings

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported second quarter 2018 earnings per share of $1.34 on an as-reported basis and $1.79 on an operational basis (non-GAAP), which excludes the effects of special items. Results included 31 cents of income tax benefits from the settlement of its 2012-2013 IRS audit.

"Our results this quarter keep us on track to meet the strategic, operational and financial objectives that we reinforced at our Analyst Day in June," said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault. "We continue to make significant progress toward transitioning to a pure play utility, as evidenced by our announcement to sell EWC's Pilgrim and Palisades nuclear plants after their scheduled shutdowns."

Business highlights included the following:

Entergy entered into purchase and sale agreements for EWC's Pilgrim and Palisades nuclear plants.

The LPSC approved Entergy Louisiana's planned acquisition of Washington Parish Energy Center.

ANO Units 1 and 2 returned to Column 1 of the NRC's reactor oversight process.

Entergy Louisiana and Entergy Arkansas each submitted annual formula rate plan filings and Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Texas each filed base rate cases.

In June, Entergy Corporation completed a $1.15 billion common stock offering with a forward component.

common stock offering with a forward component. For the third consecutive year, Entergy Corporation was named to The Civic 50, a Points of Light initiative honoring the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation.

Consolidated Earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures) Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of special items) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change (After-tax, $ in millions) As-reported earnings 245 410 (165) 378 493 (114) Less special items (82) (151) 70 (160) (246) 87 Operational earnings (non-GAAP) 327 561 (234) 538 739 (201) Estimated weather in billed sales 21 (16) 36 37 (45) 82 (After-tax, per share in $) As-reported earnings 1.34 2.27 (0.93) 2.08 2.74 (0.66) Less special items (0.45) (0.84) 0.39 (0.88) (1.37) 0.49 Operational earnings (non-GAAP) 1.79 3.11 (1.32) 2.96 4.11 (1.15) Estimated weather in billed sales 0.11 (0.09) 0.20 0.20 (0.25) 0.45

Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated Results

For second quarter 2018, the company reported earnings of $245 million, or $1.34 per share, on an as-reported basis and earnings of $327 million, or $1.79 per share, on an operational basis. This compared to second quarter 2017 earnings of $410 million, or $2.27 per share, on an as-reported basis and earnings of $561 million, or $3.11 per share on an operational basis. Second quarter 2017 results included a $373 million, or $2.07 per share income tax item at EWC.

Summary discussions by business are below. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A and a comprehensive analysis of quarterly and year-to-date variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Utility, Parent & Other Results

For second quarter 2018, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $376 million, or $2.05 per share, compared to $243 million, or $1.35 per share, in second quarter 2017. Drivers for the quarterly increase included higher retail sales volume and lower income taxes, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

The current period results reflected a $278 million reduction in income taxes, with a corresponding reduction in net revenue, for the amortization of unprotected excess ADIT. Approximately $150 million was credited to customer bills and the balance was recorded as a regulatory charge for recovery of certain rate base and related assets. The net effect was neutral to earnings.

Excluding the $278 million unprotected excess ADIT, net revenue increased, driven by higher retail sales volume, including favorable weather in second quarter 2018 compared to unfavorable weather a year ago. Weather-adjusted billed sales declined period over period, but was more than offset by higher volume in the unbilled period. Rate actions to recover investments that benefit customers also contributed to the increase. Current period results also included regulatory provisions recorded to return benefits of the lower federal tax rate to customers at Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans.

On a weather-adjusted basis, billed sales decreased (1.3) percent, including (3.4) percent and (1.6) percent for residential and commercial sales, respectively. Industrial sales volume was essentially flat driven by continued growth from new and expansion customers as well as small industrials, largely offset by decreased cogeneration sales.

Excluding the $278 million unprotected excess ADIT, income taxes were lower driven by tax benefits from the settlement of the 2012-2013 IRS audit and the reduction of the federal income tax rate.

Utility non-fuel O&M increased quarter-over-quarter. The primary driver was higher spending on fossil operations. Energy efficiency spending and storm reserves were also higher, but were largely offset in net revenue.

For second quarter 2018, Parent & Other reported a loss of $(73 million), or (40) cents per share, compared to a loss of $(57 million), or (32) cents per share, in second quarter 2017.

On a combined basis, Utility, Parent & Other (non-GAAP) contributed $1.65 to second quarter 2018 consolidated EPS compared to $1.03 in second quarter 2017 consolidated EPS. On an adjusted basis, excluding special items and normalizing weather and income taxes, Utility, Parent & Other contributed $1.23 in second quarter 2018 to consolidated EPS, compared to $1.12 in second quarter 2017.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility financial and operating measures, including a reconciliation for non-GAAP Utility, Parent & Other adjusted earnings and EPS.

Entergy Wholesale Commodities Results

For second quarter 2018, EWC recorded a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(57 million), or (31) cents per share, on an as-reported basis and earned $25 million, or 14 cents per share, on an operational basis. This compared to second quarter 2017 earnings of $223 million, or $1.24 per share, on an as-reported basis and earnings of $375 million, or $2.08 per share, on an operational basis. The prior period results included an income tax item which reduced income taxes and increased earnings by $373 million, or $2.07 per share.

As-reported results in both periods reflected impairments and other expenses recorded as a result of strategic decisions for the wholesale business. These items totaled $(82 million), or (45) cents per share, in second quarter 2018, compared to $(151 million), or (84) cents per share, a year ago. These costs were considered special items and excluded from operational earnings.

Quarterly earnings also reflected higher net revenue as a result of higher nuclear energy volume, partially offset by lower nuclear energy pricing.

Appendix D contains additional details on EWC financial and operating measures, including a reconciliation for non-GAAP EWC operational adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Guidance

Entergy affirmed its 2018 consolidated operational earnings guidance range of $6.25 to $6.85 per share and its Utility, Parent & Other adjusted guidance range of $4.50 to $4.90 per share.

The company has provided 2018 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measures of consolidated operational EPS and Utility, Parent & Other adjusted EPS. These measures exclude from the corresponding GAAP financial measures the effect of special items as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the special items that may occur during 2018. The only anticipated special items that the company can reasonably estimate at this time are those that relate to the decisions to sell or close the company's merchant nuclear plants; these estimated costs, which are excluded from the earnings guidance, are expected to decrease as-reported EPS by approximately $(2.75) per share in 2018.

Earnings Teleconference

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York and Chicago stock exchanges under the symbol "ETR."

Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast slide presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investor_relations and on Entergy's Investor Relations mobile web app at iretr.com.

Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled "Regulatory and Other Information," which provides investors with key updates of regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix F.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures in this news release could differ from GAAP only in that the figure or ratio states or includes operational earnings. Operational earnings are not calculated in accordance with GAAP because they exclude the effect of "special items." Special items are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, and may include items such as impairments, gains or losses on asset sales, and other gains or losses occurring as a result of strategic decisions such as Entergy's decisions to shut down or sell its merchant nuclear plants. In addition, other financial measures including net income (or earnings), adjusted for preferred dividends and tax effected interest expense; net revenue; return on average invested capital; and return on average common equity are included on both an operational and as-reported basis. In each case, the metrics defined as "operational" would exclude the effect of special items as defined above.

Entergy reports the combination of the Utility segment with Parent & Other as Utility, Parent & Other, which is all of Entergy excluding the EWC segment, since management uses this combination in making decisions about its ongoing business in light of its decision to exit the merchant power business. Entergy also reports Utility, Parent & Other adjusted earnings, which combines the Utility segment with Parent & Other, excludes applicable special items and normalizes weather and income tax expense for the periods presented, because it believes that these financial metrics provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's businesses and assist investors in comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the Utility sector. The methodologies employed to determine the normalized weather and income tax expense adjustments, each of which is further described in this release, involve estimations and the judgement of management.

In addition to reporting earnings per share on a consolidated basis, Entergy reports on a per share basis the earnings or loss of each of its segments, together with the combination of the Utility segment and Parent & Other. These per share measures represent the net income or loss of such segment or segments divided by the diluted average number of shares of common stock outstanding for the period. Entergy believes such per share measures provide useful information to investors in understanding the results of operations of those businesses and their contribution to Entergy's consolidated results of operations.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA; operational adjusted EBITDA; gross liquidity; debt to capital ratio, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital ratio, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt ratio, excluding securitization debt; operational FFO to debt ratio, excluding securitization debt and operational FFO to debt ratio, excluding securitization debt and return of unprotected excess ADIT are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and cash budgeting and performance monitoring activities to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the Utility sector.

The non-GAAP financial measures and other reported adjusted items in this release are presented in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this news release, and from time to time, Entergy Corporation makes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, Entergy's 2018 earnings guidance; its current financial and operational outlook; and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs or expectations included in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Entergy's other reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent anticipated by the utilities and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) nuclear plant relicensing, operating and regulatory costs and risks, including any changes resulting from the nuclear crisis in Japan following its catastrophic earthquake and tsunami; (e) changes in decommissioning trust fund values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake, including the risk that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized; (h) effects of changes in federal, state or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental or energy policies; and (i) the effects of technological changes and changes in commodity markets, capital markets or economic conditions, during the periods covered by the forward-looking statements.

Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Appendices and Financial Statements

Appendices



Appendices are presented in this section as follows:

A: Consolidated Results and Special Items

B: Earnings Variance Analysis

C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures

D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

G: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

A: Consolidated Results and Special Items



Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to operational earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated Earnings - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 (See Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 for details on special items, including income tax effects on adjustments) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change (After-tax, $ in millions) Earnings (loss) Utility 376 243 132 591 408 182 Parent & Other (73) (57) (16) (137) (111) (26) EWC (57) 223 (280) (75) 196 (271) Consolidated 245 410 (165) 378 493 (114) Less special items Utility - - - - - - Parent & Other - - - - - - EWC (82) (151) 70 (160) (246) 87 Consolidated (82) (151) 70 (160) (246) 87 Operational earnings (loss) (non-GAAP) Utility 376 243 132 591 408 182 Parent & Other (73) (57) (16) (137) (111) (26) EWC 25 375 (350) 84 442 (358) Consolidated 327 561 (234) 538 739 (201) Estimated weather in billed sales 21 (16) 36 37 (45) 82 Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions) 183.0 180.2 182.2 180.0 (After-tax, per share in $) (a) Earnings (loss) Utility 2.05 1.35 0.70 3.24 2.27 0.97 Parent & Other (0.40) (0.32) (0.08) (0.75) (0.62) (0.13) EWC (0.31) 1.24 (1.55) (0.41) 1.09 (1.50) Consolidated 1.34 2.27 (0.93) 2.08 2.74 (0.66) Less special items Utility - - - - - - Parent & Other - - - - - - EWC (0.45) (0.84) 0.39 (0.88) (1.37) 0.49 Consolidated (0.45) (0.84) 0.39 (0.88) (1.37) 0.49 Operational earnings (loss) (non-GAAP) Utility 2.05 1.35 0.70 3.24 2.27 0.97 Parent & Other (0.40) (0.32) (0.08) (0.75) (0.62) (0.13) EWC 0.14 2.08 (1.94) 0.47 2.46 (1.99) Consolidated 1.79 3.11 (1.32) 2.96 4.11 (1.15) Estimated weather in billed sales 0.11 (0.09) 0.20 0.20 (0.25) 0.45

Calculations may differ due to rounding

(a) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis. See Appendix A-3 for special items by driver.

Appendix A-2 provides a comparative summary OCF, by business.

Appendix A-2: Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 ($ in millions) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Utility 626 569 57 1,149 1,127 22 Parent & Other (58) (51) (7) (115) (226) 111 EWC (45) (228) 183 46 (81) 127 Consolidated 523 290 232 1,080 820 260

Calculations may differ due to rounding

OCF increased quarter-over-quarter due primarily to lower severance and retention payments at EWC and increased collections for fuel and purchased power cost recovery at the Utility. Another contributing factor was lower refueling outage costs at both EWC and the Utility. The increase was partially offset by the return of the unprotected excess ADIT to customers.

Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 list special items by business. Amounts are shown on both an earnings and EPS basis. Special items are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP, but are excluded from operational earnings. As a result, operational earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-3: Special Items by Driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 (Pre-tax except for income tax effects and total, $ in millions) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change EWC Items associated with decisions to close or sell EWC nuclear plants (103) (233) 129 (202) (464) 262 Gain on the sale of FitzPatrick - - - - 16 (16) Income tax effect on adjustments above (b) 22 82 (60) 42 157 (114) Income tax benefit resulting from FitzPatrick transaction - - - - 45 (45) Total EWC (82) (151) 70 (160) (246) 87 Total special items (82) (151) 70 (160) (246) 87 (After-tax, per share in $) (c) EWC Items associated with decisions to close or sell EWC nuclear plants (0.45) (0.84) 0.39 (0.88) (1.68) 0.80 Gain on the sale of FitzPatrick - - - - 0.06 (0.06) Income tax benefit resulting from FitzPatrick transaction - - - - 0.25 (0.25) Total EWC (0.45) (0.84) 0.39 (0.88) (1.37) 0.49 Total special items (0.45) (0.84) 0.39 (0.88) (1.37) 0.49

Calculations may differ due to rounding

(b) Income tax effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply. (c) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply to each adjustment and then dividing by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix A-4: Special Items by Income Statement Line Item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings) Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 (Pre-tax except for Income taxes and Total, $ in millions) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change EWC Net revenue - 1 (1) - 91 (91) Non-fuel O&M (32) (37) 5 (57) (157) 100 Taxes other than income taxes (2) (3) 1 (3) (7) 4 Asset write-off and impairments (69) (194) 125 (142) (405) 264 Gain on sale of assets - - - - 16 (16) Miscellaneous net (other income) - - - - 15 (15) Income taxes (d) 22 82 (60) 42 201 (159) Total EWC (82) (151) 70 (160) (246) 87 Total special items (after-tax) (82) (151) 70 (160) (246) 87

Calculations may differ due to rounding

(d) Income taxes included the income tax effect of the special items which were calculated using the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply to each item. The year-to-date 2017 period also included the income tax benefit which resulted from the FitzPatrick transaction.

B: Earnings Variance Analysis



Appendix B provides details of current quarter 2018 versus 2017 as-reported and operational earnings variance analysis for Utility, Parent & Other and EWC.

Appendix B-1: As-Reported and Operational Earnings Variance Analysis Second Quarter 2018 vs. 2017 (Pre-tax except for Income taxes, $ in millions) Utility Parent & Other EWC Consolidated As-



Reported Opera-



tional As-



Reported Opera-



tional As- Reported Opera-



tional As- Reported Opera- tional 2017 earnings 243 243 (57) (57) 223 375 410 561 Net revenue (179) (179) (e) - - 22 22 (f) (157) (157) Non-fuel O&M (31) (31) (g) (5) (5) (6) (11) (42) (47) Asset write-offs and impairments - - - - 125 - (h) 125 - Decommissioning expense 3 3 - - - - 3 3 Taxes other than income taxes (2) (2) - - (3) (3) (5) (5) Depreciation/amortization exp. (14) (14) - - 13 13 (1) (1) Other income (deductions)–other (11) (11) (1) (1) (4) (4) (16) (16) Interest exp. and other charges (5) (5) (7) (7) (2) (2) (14) (14) Income taxes 371 371 (i) (3) (3) (425) (365) (j) (57) 3 2018 earnings 376 376 (73) (73) (57) 25 245 327

Appendix B-2: As-Reported and Operational Earnings Variance Analysis Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 (Pre-tax except for Income taxes, $ in millions) Utility Parent & Other EWC Consolidated As-



Reported Opera-



tional As-



Reported Opera-



tional As- Reported Opera-



tional As- Reported Opera- tional 2017 earnings 408 408 (111) (111) 196 442 493 739 Net revenue (124) (124) (e) - - (90) 1 (f) (214) (123) Non-fuel O&M (66) (66) (g) (5) (5) 92 (8) (k) 21 (79) Asset write-offs and impairments - - - - 263 - (h) 263 - Decommissioning expense 6 6 - - 17 17 (l) 23 23 Taxes other than income taxes (17) (17) (m) - - 3 (1) (14) (18) Depreciation/amortization exp. (28) (28) (n) - - 28 28 (o) - - Gain on sale of assets - - - - (16) - (p) (16) - Other income (deductions)–other - - (2) (2) (61) (46) (q) (63) (48) Interest exp. and other charges (7) (7) (11) (11) (4) (4) (22) (22) Income taxes 417 417 (i) (8) (8) (502) (344) (j) (93) 65 2018 earnings 591 591 (137) (137) (75) 84 378 538

Calculations may differ due to rounding

See appendix in the webcast slide presentation for additional details on EWC line item variances.

Utility Net Revenue Variance Analysis 2018 vs. 2017 (Pre-tax, $ in millions) Second Quarter Year-to-Date Estimated weather 53 123 Volume/unbilled 48 36 Retail electric price 10 28 Unprotected excess ADIT (278) (278) Reg. provisions for lower tax rate (29) (58) Other 17 25 Total (179) (124)

(e) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from lower Utility net revenue were driven by unprotected excess ADIT (offset in income taxes), as well as regulatory provisions at E-LA and E-NO to reflect regulatory agreements to return the benefits of the lower federal tax rate to customers. The decreases were partially offset by higher retail sales volume, including the effects of weather and volume in the unbilled period. In the second quarter, weather-adjusted billed sales volume decreased, however this was more than offset by higher volume in the unbilled period. 2018 results also included rate changes from E-AR's 2018 FRP and E-TX's DCRF. (f) The second quarter earnings increase from higher EWC net revenue reflected higher volume from merchant nuclear plants, partially offset by lower nuclear energy prices. The year-to-date as-reported variance reflected cost reimbursements from the buyer related to the FitzPatrick sale in first quarter 2017 (classified as a special item and offset in non-fuel O&M). (g) The second quarter earnings decrease from higher Utility non-fuel O&M was due primarily to higher spending on fossil operations. Energy efficiency spending and storm reserves were also higher (largely offset in net revenue). The year-to-date variance was due to higher spending on fossil and nuclear operations, as well as higher vegetation spending. Higher energy efficiency spending and storm reserves also contributed (largely offset in net revenue). This was partly offset by higher nuclear insurance refunds in 2018 compared to 2017. (h) The second quarter and year-to-date as-reported earnings increases from lower EWC asset write-offs and impairments were due to lower impairment charges for EWC nuclear plants, partly due to Palisades no longer being impaired as a result of the decision to operate that plant until May 2022, as well as lower refueling outage costs charged to impairment (classified as special items). (i) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower Utility income taxes were primarily due to the amortization of the unprotected excess ADIT (offset in net revenue), tax benefits from the settlement of the 2012-2013 IRS audit totaling $44 million and the change in the federal income tax rate. (j) The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher EWC income taxes were due primarily to a tax election in second quarter 2017 that reduced income taxes by $373 million. 2018 results also reflected $13 million in tax benefits from the settlement of the 2012-2013 IRS audit and the change in the federal income tax rate. The year-to-date as-reported earnings decrease also reflected a tax benefit in first quarter 2017, which resulted from the sale of FitzPatrick (classified as a special item). (k) The as-reported earnings increase from lower EWC non-fuel O&M was due primarily to costs incurred in first quarter 2017 related to the agreement to sell FitzPatrick (classified as a special item and offset in net revenue). (l) The earnings increase from lower EWC decommissioning expense was due primarily to the sale of FitzPatrick in first quarter 2017. (m) The earnings decrease from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes was due to higher franchise, ad valorem and payroll taxes. (n) The earnings decrease from higher depreciation expense was due primarily to higher plant in service. (o) The earnings increase from lower depreciation expense was due primarily to the decision to operate Palisades until May 2022, thereby extending the period in which the plant is depreciated. (p) The as-reported earnings decrease from lower EWC gain on sale of assets was due to the gain on the sale of FitzPatrick in first quarter 2017 (classified as a special item). (q) The earnings decrease from lower EWC other income (deductions)–other was due largely to losses on the decommissioning trust fund investments in first quarter 2018, including unrealized losses on equity investments that were previously recorded as other comprehensive income on the balance sheet, now recorded to the income statement. The as-reported earnings decrease also reflected the absence of gains on the receipt of the Indian Point 3 and FitzPatrick decommissioning trust funds from NYPA in first quarter 2017 (classified as a special item).

C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures



Appendix C-1 provides a comparative summary of Utility, Parent & Other adjusted earnings and EPS contribution, each of which excludes the effects of special items and normalizes weather and income tax expense.

Appendix C-1: Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Earnings and EPS - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 (See Appendix A for details on special items) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change ($ in millions) Utility as-reported earnings 376 243 132 591 408 182 Parent & Other as-reported (loss) (73) (57) (16) (137) (111) (26) UP&O as-reported earnings 303 187 116 454 297 156 Less: Special items - - - - - - Estimated weather (r) 28 (26) 53 49 (73) 123 Tax effect of estimated weather (s) (7) 10 (17) (13) 28 (41) Estimated weather impact (after-tax) 21 (16) 36 37 (45) 82 Other income tax items (t) 57 1 57 64 (9) 72 UP&O adjusted earnings 224 202 23 353 351 2 (After-tax, per share in $) (u) Utility as-reported earnings 2.05 1.35 0.70 3.24 2.27 0.97 Parent & Other as-reported (loss) (0.40) (0.32) (0.08) (0.75) (0.62) (0.13) UP&O as-reported earnings 1.65 1.03 0.62 2.49 1.65 0.84 Less: Special items - - - - - - Estimated weather 0.11 (0.09) 0.20 0.20 (0.25) 0.45 Other income tax items 0.31 - 0.31 0.35 (0.05) 0.40 UP&O adjusted earnings 1.23 1.12 0.11 1.94 1.95 (0.01)

Calculations may differ due to rounding

(r) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the billing cycles from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change. (s) Income tax effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rates that are expected to apply. (t) Other income tax items represent the adjustment made to income tax expense to reflect a statutory tax rate estimated to be 25.5% in 2018 and 38.5% in 2017. The second quarter and year-to-date 2018 periods exclude $278 million reduction in net revenue and income taxes for unprotected excess ADIT (no earnings impact). (u) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix C-2 and Appendix C-3 provides comparative summaries of Utility operating and financial measures.

Appendix C-2: Utility Operating and Financial Measures Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 % Change % Weather



Adjusted (v) 2018 2017 % Change % Weather



Adjusted (v) GWh billed Residential 7,749 7,340 5.6% (3.4%) 17,036 14,977 13.7% 0.6% Commercial 6,943 6,886 0.8% (1.6%) 13,675 13,325 2.6% 0.3% Governmental 612 609 0.5% (0.5%) 1,220 1,202 1.5% 0.8% Industrial 12,219 12,209 0.1% 0.1% 23,624 23,326 1.3% 1.3% Total retail sales 27,523 27,044 1.8% (1.3%) 55,555 52,830 5.2% 0.8% Wholesale 2,566 1,845 39.1% 5,810 4,867 19.4% Total sales 30,089 28,889 4.2% 61,365 57,697 6.4% Number of electric retail customers Residential 2,481,598 2,470,348 0.5% Commercial 357,177 355,751 0.4% Governmental 17,917 17,844 0.4% Industrial 47,694 45,872 4.0% Total retail customers 2,904,386 2,889,815 0.5% Net revenue ($ in millions) 1,382 1,549 (10.8%) 2,842 2,954 (3.8%) Non-fuel O&M (per MWh in $) 22.05 21.88 0.8% 21.05 21.25 (0.9%)

Appendix C-3: Utility Operating Measures Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2018 vs. 2017 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2018 2017 % Change % Weather



Adjusted (v) GWh billed Residential 35,893 34,871 2.9% 1.6% Commercial 29,096 29,234 (0.5%) 1.0% Governmental 2,529 2,540 (0.4%) (0.2%) Industrial 48,067 46,501 3.4% 3.4% Total retail sales 115,585 113,146 2.2% 2.1%

Calculations may differ due to rounding

Certain prior year data has been reclassified to conform with current year presentation

(v) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the billing cycles from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.

D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures



Appendix D-1 provides a comparative summary of EWC operational adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Appendix D-1: EWC Operational Adjusted EBITDA - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 ($ in millions) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Net income (loss) (56) 224 (280) (74) 197 (271) Add back: interest expense 8 6 2 17 12 5 Add back: income taxes (30) (455) 425 (31) (533) 502 Add back: depreciation and amortization 39 52 (13) 77 105 (28) Subtract: interest and investment income 58 59 (1) 56 102 (46) Add back: decommissioning expense 60 60 - 118 135 (17) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (37) (172) 135 50 (186) 236 Add back pre-tax special items for: Items associated with decisions to close or sell EWC nuclear plants 103 233 (129) 202 464 (262) Gain on the sale of FitzPatrick - - - - (16) 16 Operational adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 66 61 5 252 261 (10)

Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix D-2 provides a comparative summary of EWC operating and financial measures.

Appendix D-2: EWC Operating and Financial Measures Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 vs. 2017 (See Appendix G for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Owned capacity (MW) 3,962 3,962 - GWh billed 7,281 6,019 21.0 14,277 14,382 (0.7) As-reported net revenue ($ in millions) 272 250 8.8 654 744 (12.1) Operational net revenue (non-GAAP) ($ in millions) 272 250 8.8 654 653 0.2 EWC Nuclear Fleet Capacity factor 86% 59% 45.8 85% 71% 19.7 GWh billed 6,713 5,393 24.5 13,121 13,228 (0.8) Production cost per MWh $17.15 $27.11 (36.7) $17.93 $20.96 (14.5) Average energy/capacity revenue per MWh (w) $41.82 $51.76 (19.2) $49.21 $53.79 (8.5) As-reported net revenue ($ in millions) 267 247 8.1 646 738 (12.6) Operational net revenue (non-GAAP) ($ in millions) 267 246 8.4 646 647 (0.3) Refueling outage days FitzPatrick - - - 42 Indian Point 2 20 - 33 - Indian Point 3 - 47 - 66 Palisades - 27 - 27 Pilgrim - 43 - 43

Calculations may differ due to rounding

(w) Average energy and capacity revenue per MWh excluding FitzPatrick was $52.02 in year-to-date 2017.

See appendix in the webcast slide presentation for EWC hedging and price disclosures.

E: Consolidated Financial Measures



Appendix E provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Second Quarter 2018 vs. 2017 (See Appendix G for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures) For 12 months ending June 30 2018 2017 Change GAAP Measures ROIC – as-reported 3.2% (1.9%) 5.1% ROE – as-reported 3.6% (9.8%) 13.4% Non-GAAP Measures ROIC – operational 6.4% 6.5% (0.1%) ROE – operational 13.4% 13.3% 0.1% As of June 30 ($ in millions) 2018 2017 Change GAAP Measures Cash and cash equivalents 813 934 (121) Revolver capacity 3,885 4,163 (278) Commercial paper 1,945 1,147 798 Total debt 17,881 16,285 1,596 Securitization debt 483 602 (119) Debt to capital ratio 68.5% 65.5% 3.0% Off-balance sheet liabilities: Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share 64 70 (6) Leases – Entergy's share 429 397 32 Power purchase agreements accounted for as leases 136 166 (30) Total off-balance sheet liabilities 629 633 (4) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Debt to capital ratio, excluding securitization debt 67.9% 64.7% 3.2% Gross liquidity 4,698 5,097 (399) Net debt to net capital ratio, excluding securitization debt 66.9% 63.2% 3.7% Parent debt to total debt ratio, excluding securitization debt 24.1% 20.5% 3.6% Operational FFO to debt ratio, excluding securitization debt 15.4% 15.2% 0.2% Operational FFO to debt ratio, excluding securitization debt and return of unprotected excess ADIT 15.9% 15.2% 0.7%

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms



Appendix F-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures remove the effects of financial events that are not routine from commonly used financial measures.

Appendix F-1: Definitions Utility Operating and Financial Measures GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to retail and wholesale customers Net revenue Operating revenues less fuel, fuel related expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power and other regulatory charges (credits) – net Non-fuel O&M Operation and maintenance expenses excluding fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale and purchased power Non-fuel O&M per MWh Non-fuel O&M per MWh of billed sales Number of electric retail customers Number of electric customers at the end of the period EWC Operating and Financial Measures Average revenue per MWh on contracted volumes Revenue on a per unit basis at which generation output reflected in contracts is expected to be sold to third parties (including offsetting positions) at the minimum contract prices and at forward market prices at a point in time, given existing contract or option exercise prices based on expected dispatch or capacity, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the below-market PPA for Palisades; revenue will fluctuate due to factors including market price changes affecting revenue received on puts, collars and call options, positive or negative basis differentials, option premiums and market prices at the time of option expiration, costs to convert firm LD to unit-contingent and other risk management costs Average revenue under contract (applies to capacity contracts only) (in $/kW-month) Revenue on a per unit basis at which capacity is expected to be sold to third parties, given existing contract prices and/or auction awards Bundled capacity and energy contracts A contract for the sale of installed capacity and related energy, priced per MWh sold Capacity contracts A contract for the sale of the installed capacity product in regional markets managed by ISO New England, NYISO and MISO Capacity factor Normalized percentage of the period that the nuclear plants generate power Expected sold and market total revenue per MWh Total energy and capacity revenue on a per unit basis at which total planned generation output and capacity is expected to be sold given contract terms and market prices at a point in time, including estimates for market price changes affecting revenue received on puts, collars and call options, positive or negative basis differentials, option premiums and market prices at time of option expiration, costs to convert Firm LD to unit-contingent and other risk management costs, divided by total planned MWh of generation, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the Palisades below-market PPA Firm LD Transaction that requires receipt or delivery of energy at a specified delivery point (usually at a market hub not associated with a specific asset) or settles financially on notional quantities; if a party fails to deliver or receive energy, defaulting party must compensate the other party as specified in the contract, a portion of which may be capped through the use of risk management products

Appendix F-1: Definitions EWC Operating and Financial Measures (continued) GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to customers and financially-settled instruments Net revenue Operating revenues less fuel, fuel-related expenses and purchased power Offsetting positions Transactions for the purchase of energy, generally to offset a Firm LD transaction Owned capacity (MW) Installed capacity owned by EWC Percent of capacity sold forward Percent of planned qualified capacity sold to mitigate price uncertainty under physical or financial transactions Percent of planned generation under contract Percent of planned generation output sold or purchased forward under contracts, forward physical contracts, forward financial contracts or options that mitigate price uncertainty that may or may not require regulatory approval or approval of transmission rights or other conditions precedent; positions that are no longer classified as hedges are netted in the planned generation under contract Planned net MW in operation (average) Amount of installed capacity to generate power and/or sell capacity, assuming intent to shutdown Pilgrim (May 31, 2019), Indian Point 2 (April 30, 2020), Indian Point 3 (April 30, 2021) and Palisades (May 31, 2022) Planned TWh of generation Amount of output expected to be generated by EWC resources considering plant operating characteristics and outage schedules, assuming intent to shutdown Pilgrim (May 31, 2019), Indian Point 2 (April 30, 2020), Indian Point 3 (April 30, 2021) and Palisades (May 31, 2022) Production cost per MWh Fuel and non-fuel O&M expenses according to accounting standards that directly relate to the production of electricity per MWh (based on net generation), excluding special items Refueling outage days Number of days lost for a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage during the period Unit-contingent Transaction under which power is supplied from a specific generation asset; if the asset is in operational outage, seller is generally not liable to buyer for any damages, unless the contract specifies certain conditions such as an availability guarantee Financial Measures – GAAP Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share Entergy's share of debt issued by business joint ventures at EWC Debt to capital ratio Total debt divided by total capitalization Leases – Entergy's share Operating leases held by subsidiaries capitalized at implicit interest rate Revolver capacity Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers, including Entergy Nuclear Vermont Yankee ROE – as-reported 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corporation divided by average common equity ROIC – as-reported 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense divided by average invested capital Securitization debt Debt associated with securitization bonds issued to recover storm costs from hurricanes Rita, Ike and Gustav at E-TX and Hurricane Isaac at E-NO; the 2009 ice storm at E-AR and investment recovery of costs associated with the cancelled Little Gypsy repowering project at E-LA Total debt Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable and commercial paper and capital leases on the balance sheet

Appendix F-1: Definitions Financial Measures - Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization and income taxes and excluding decommissioning expense Debt to capital ratio, excluding securitization debt Total debt divided by total capitalization, excluding securitization debt FFO OCF less AFUDC-borrowed funds, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, prepaid taxes and taxes accrued, interest accrued and other working capital accounts) and securitization regulatory charges Gross liquidity Sum of cash and revolver capacity Net debt to net capital ratio, excluding securitization debt Total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total capitalization less cash and cash equivalents, excluding securitization debt Operational adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA excluding effects of special items Operational EPS As-reported EPS excluding special items Operational FFO FFO excluding the effects of special items Operational FFO to debt ratio, excluding securitization debt 12-months rolling operational FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt Operational FFO to debt ratio, excluding securitization debt and return of unprotected excess ADIT 12-months rolling operational FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt and return of unprotected excess ADIT Parent debt to total debt ratio, excluding securitization debt End of period Entergy Corporation debt, including amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, as a percent of consolidated total debt, excluding securitization debt ROE – operational 12-months rolling operational net income attributable to Entergy Corporation divided by average common equity ROIC – operational 12-months rolling operational net income attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense divided by average invested capital UP&O adjusted earnings As-reported earnings excluding special items and normalizing weather and income taxes Utility, Parent & Other Combines the Utility segment with Parent & Other, which is all of Entergy excluding the EWC segment

Appendix F-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.

Appendix F-2: Abbreviations and Acronyms ADIT Accumulated deferred income taxes LPSC Louisiana Public Service Commission AFUDC - borrowed funds Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction LTM Last twelve months AMI Advanced metering infrastructure MISO Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. ANO Units 1 and 2 of Arkansas Nuclear One owned by E-AR (nuclear) Moody's Moody's Investor Service APSC Arkansas Public Service Commission MPSC Mississippi Public Service Commission ARO Asset retirement obligation MTEP MISO Transmission Expansion Planning bps Basis points Nelson 6 Unit 6 of Roy S. Nelson plant (coal) CCGT Combined cycle gas turbine NEPOOL New England Power Pool CCNO Council of the City of New Orleans, Louisiana Ninemile 6 Ninemile Point Unit 6 (CCGT) COD Commercial operation date Non-fuel O&M Non-fuel operation and maintenance expense CT Simple cycle combustion turbine NDT Nuclear decommissioning trust DCRF Distribution cost recovery factor NOPS New Orleans Power Station (reciprocating internal combustion engine/natural gas) E-AR Entergy Arkansas, Inc. NorthStar NorthStar Decommissioning Holdings, LLC E-LA Entergy Louisiana, LLC NRC Nuclear Regulatory Commission E-MS Entergy Mississippi, Inc. NYISO New York Independent System Operator, Inc. E-NO Entergy New Orleans, LLC NYPA New York Power Authority E-TX Entergy Texas, Inc. NYSE New York Stock Exchange EBITDA Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization O&M Operation and maintenance expense ENGC Entergy Nuclear Generation Company OCF Net cash flow provided by operating activities ENP Entergy Nuclear Palisades, LLC OpCo Operating Company ENVY Entergy Nuclear Vermont Yankee OPEB Other post-employment benefits ESI Entergy Services, Inc. Palisades Palisades Power Plant (nuclear) EPS Earnings per share Pilgrim Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (nuclear) ETR Entergy Corporation PPA Power purchase agreement or purchased power agreement EWC Entergy Wholesale Commodities PUCT Public Utility Commission of Texas FERC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission RICE Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engine FFO Funds from operations RFP Request for proposals Firm LD Firm liquidated damages ROE Return on equity FitzPatrick James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant (nuclear, sold March 31, 2017) ROIC Return on invested capital FRP Formula rate plan RPCE Rough production cost equalization GAAP U.S. generally accepted accounting principles RS Cogen RS Cogen facility (CCGT cogeneration) Grand Gulf or GGNS Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI RSP Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA Gas) Indian Point 1 or IP1 Indian Point Energy Center Unit 1 (nuclear) (shut down in 1974) S&P Standard & Poor's Indian Point 2 or IP2 Indian Point Energy Center Unit 2 (nuclear) SEC U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Indian Point 3 or IP3 Indian Point Energy Center Unit 3 (nuclear) SERI System Energy Resources, Inc. IPEC Indian Point Energy Center (nuclear) TCRF Transmission cost recovery factor IRS Internal Revenue Service Union Union Power Station (CCGT) ISO Independent system operator UPSA Unit Power Sales Agreement ISES 2 Unit 2 of Independence Steam Electric Station (coal) UP&O Utility, Parent & Other VPUC Vermont Public Utility Commission VY or Vermont Yankee Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station (nuclear) WACC Weighted-average cost of capital WPEC Washington Parish Energy Center (CT/natural gas)

G: GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations



Appendix G-1, Appendix G-2 and Appendix G-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Appendix G-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – EWC Operational Net Revenue ($ in millions except where noted) Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2018 2017 2018 2017 EWC As-reported net revenue (A) 272 250 654 744 Special items included in net revenue: EWC Nuclear costs associated with decisions to close or sell plants - 1 - 91 Total special items included in net revenue (B) - 1 - 91 Operational net revenue (A-B) 272 250 654 653 EWC Nuclear As-reported EWC Nuclear net revenue (C) 267 247 646 738 Special items included in EWC Nuclear net revenue: EWC Nuclear costs associated with decisions to close or sell plants - 1 - 91 Total special items included in EWC Nuclear net revenue (D) - 1 - 91 Operational EWC Nuclear net revenue (C-D) 267 247 646 647

Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix G-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – ROIC, ROE ($ in millions except where noted) Second Quarter 2018 2017 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation, rolling 12 months (A) 297 (888) Preferred dividends 14 15 Tax effected interest expense 510 404 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation, rolling 12 months adjusted for preferred dividends and tax effected interest expense (B) 821 (469) Special items in prior quarters (720) (1,947) Items associated with decisions to close or sell EWC nuclear plants (82) (151) Total special items, rolling 12 months (C) (802) (2,098) Operational earnings, rolling 12 months adjusted for preferred dividends and tax effected interest expense (non-GAAP) (B-C) 1,624 1,629 Operational earnings, rolling 12 months (non-GAAP) (A-C) 1,099 1,210 Average invested capital (D) 25,480 24,886 Average common equity (E) 8,197 9,064 ROIC – as-reported (B/D) 3.2% (1.9%) ROIC – operational [(B-C)/D] 6.4% 6.5% ROE – as-reported (A/E) 3.6% (9.8%) ROE – operational [(A-C)/E] 13.4% 13.3%

Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix G-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Debt Ratios excluding Securitization Debt; Gross Liquidity; FFO to Debt, excluding Securitization Debt and Return of Unprotected Excess ADIT ($ in millions except where noted) Second Quarter 2018 2017 Total debt (A) 17,881 16,285 Less securitization debt (B) 483 602 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 17,398 15,683 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 813 934 Net debt, excluding securitization debt (E) 16,585 14,749 Total capitalization (F) 26,102 24,859 Less securitization debt (B) 483 602 Total capitalization, excluding securitization debt (G) 25,619 24,257 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 813 934 Net capital, excluding securitization debt (H) 24,806 23,323 Debt to capital ratio (A/F) 68.5% 65.5% Debt to capital ratio, excluding securitization debt (C/G) 67.9% 64.7% Net debt to net capital ratio, excluding securitization debt (E/H) 66.9% 63.2% Revolver capacity (I) 3,885 4,163 Gross liquidity (D+I) 4,698 5,097 Entergy Corporation notes: Due September 2020 450 450 Due July 2022 650 650 Due September 2026 750 750 Total parent long-term debt (J) 1,850 1,850 Revolver draw (K) 390 225 Commercial paper (L) 1,945 1,147 Total parent debt (J+K+L) 4,185 3,222 Parent debt to total debt ratio, excluding securitization debt [(J+K+L)/C] 24.1% 20.5%

Appendix G-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Debt Ratios excluding Securitization Debt; Gross Liquidity; FFO to Debt, excluding Securitization Debt and Return of Unprotected Excess ADIT (continued) ($ in millions except where noted) Second Quarter 2018 2017 Total debt (A) 17,881 16,285 Less securitization debt (B) 483 602 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 17,398 15,683 Net cash flow provided by operating activities, rolling 12 months (D) 2,884 2,566 AFUDC-borrowed funds, rolling 12 months (E) (53) (37) Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities (rolling 12 months): Receivables (149) (33) Fuel inventory (1) 35 Accounts payable 190 139 Prepaid taxes and taxes accrued 28 (38) Interest accrued 3 (2) Other working capital accounts (48) 62 Securitization regulatory charges 123 115 Total (F) 146 278 FFO, rolling 12 months (G)=(D+E-F) 2,685 2,251 Add back special items (rolling 12 months pre-tax): Items associated with decisions to close or sell EWC nuclear plants - 126 Operational FFO, rolling 12 months (H) 2,685 2,377 Operational FFO to debt ratio, excluding securitization debt (H/C) 15.4% 15.2% Estimated return of unprotected excess ADIT (rolling 12 months pre-tax) (I) 76 - Operational FFO to debt ratio, excluding securitization debt and return of unprotected excess ADIT [(H)+(I)/(C] 15.9% 15.2%

Calculations may differ due to rounding

