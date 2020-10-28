Entergy Reports Third Quarter Earnings

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported third quarter 2020 earnings of $2.59 per share on an as-reported basis and $2.44 per share on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP).

"We delivered another strong quarter. With the confidence and clarity we have for the remainder of the year, we are narrowing our 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance range, and we are affirming our longer-term outlooks," said Entergy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault. "This year has presented challenges for all of us and, at Entergy, we were well prepared. For the past several years, we've been building the culture, processes, and resources to successfully deliver on our commitments, even in the face of extraordinary times. It's what our stakeholders expect of us. Our strong results demonstrate the progress we've made."

Business highlights included the following:

E-LA customers began to receive power from Capital Region Solar, the largest solar facility in Louisiana .

. E-AR selected Walnut Bend Solar from its renewable RFP, and E-TX selected Liberty County Solar and Umbriel Solar from its renewable RFP.

The PUCT approved E-TX's DCRF filing.

The CCNO approved a settlement agreement, resolving E-NO's rate case appeal and FRP delay.

Palisades completed its final refueling outage.

Entergy was named as one of the nation's top utilities in economic development by Site Selection magazine for the 13th consecutive year.

Consolidated Earnings (GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures) Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 vs. 2019 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings 521 365 156 1,000 856 144 Less adjustments 30 (141) 171 4 (70) 74 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 491 506 (15) 996 927 70 Estimated weather in billed sales 1 13 (12) (53) 1 (54)













(After-tax, per share in $)











As-reported earnings 2.59 1.82 0.77 4.98 4.38 0.60 Less adjustments 0.15 (0.70) 0.85 0.02 (0.36) 0.38 Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) 2.44 2.52 (0.08) 4.96 4.74 0.22 Estimated weather in billed sales 0.01 0.06 (0.05) (0.26) 0.01 (0.27)















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Consolidated Results

For third quarter 2020, the company reported earnings of $521 million, or $2.59 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $491 million, or $2.44 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to third quarter 2019 earnings of $365 million, or $1.82 per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $506 million, or $2.52 per share, on an adjusted basis.

Summary discussions by business are below. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A. An analysis of quarterly and year-to-date variances by business is provided in Appendix B.

Business Segment Results

Utility

For third quarter 2020, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $552 million, or $2.74 per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to third quarter 2019 earnings of $578 million, or $2.88 per share, on both an

as-reported basis and an adjusted basis. Drivers for the quarter included:

lower sales volume, including the effects of COVID-19, Hurricane Laura, and weather; and

higher depreciation and interest expenses.

These drivers were partially offset by:

regulatory actions at E-AR, E-LA, E-MS, and E-TX; and

lower other O&M.

Appendix C contains additional details on Utility financial and operating measures.

Parent & Other

For third quarter 2020, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(61 million), or (30) cents per share, on both an as-reported basis and an adjusted basis. This compared to a loss of $(72 million), or (36) cents per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis in third quarter 2019.

Entergy Wholesale Commodities

For third quarter 2020, EWC reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of

$30 million, or 15 cents per share, on an as-reported basis. This compared to a third quarter 2019 loss of $(141 million), or (70) cents per share, on an as-reported basis. Drivers for the quarter included:

lower asset write-offs and impairments;

higher gains on decommissioning trust funds;

lower other O&M expense due to the shutdown of Indian Point 2; and

lower depreciation expenses.

These drivers were partially offset by lower revenue due to the shutdown of Indian Point 2.

Appendix D contains additional details on EWC financial and operating measures, including a reconciliation for non-GAAP EWC adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Per Share Guidance

Entergy narrowed its 2020 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $5.60 to $5.70 from $5.45 to $5.75. See webcast presentation slides for additional details.

The company has provided 2020 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted EPS. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. One such adjustment will be the exclusion of EWC earnings from Entergy adjusted EPS. We currently estimate that the contribution of EWC to Entergy's as-reported EPS will be approximately (30) cents in 2020. These estimates are subject to substantial uncertainty due to, among other things, the potential effects of exiting the EWC business.

Earnings Teleconference

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Chicago under the symbol "ETR."

Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings, and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast slide presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investor_relations.

Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled Regulatory and Other Information, which provides investors with key updates of certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.

For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix F.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments," including the removal of the Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment in light of the company's decision to exit the merchant power business. Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts, and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.

Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted ROE; adjusted ROIC; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility, and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. In addition, other financial measures including net income (or earnings), adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense; ROIC; and ROE are included on both an adjusted and an as-reported basis. In each case, the metrics defined as "adjusted" (other than EWC's adjusted EBITDA) excludes the effect of adjustments as defined above. EWC's adjusted EBITDA represents EWC's earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and also excludes decommissioning expense.

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this news release, and from time to time, Entergy Corporation makes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Entergy's 2020 earnings guidance; its current financial and operational outlooks; and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Entergy's other reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans, and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent anticipated by the utilities and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) risks associated with operating nuclear facilities, including plant relicensing, operating, and regulatory costs and risks; (e) changes in decommissioning trust fund values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake and the risk that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized; (h) effects of changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental, or energy policies; (i) the effects of changes in commodity markets, capital markets, or economic conditions; (j) impacts from a terrorist attack, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, or other attempts to disrupt Entergy's business or operations, and/or other catastrophic events; (k) the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Entergy and its customers; and (l) the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development and commercialization of new and emerging technologies.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Appendices and Financial Statements

Appendices

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

B: Earnings Variance Analysis

C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures

D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

G: Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Financial Statements

Consolidating Balance Sheets

Consolidating Income Statements

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

A: Consolidated Results and Adjustments

Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).

Appendix A-1: Consolidated Earnings - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 vs. 2019 (See Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 for details on adjustments)

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (After-tax, $ in millions)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 552 578 (27) 1,216 1,140 76 Parent & Other (61) (72) 11 (220) (213) (6) EWC 30 (141) 171 4 (70) 74 Consolidated 521 365 156 1,000 856 144













Less adjustments











Utility - - - - - - Parent & Other - - - - - - EWC 30 (141) 171 4 (70) 74 Consolidated 30 (141) 171 4 (70) 74













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 552 578 (27) 1,216 1,140 76 Parent & Other (61) (72) 11 (220) (213) (6) EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 491 506 (15) 996 927 70 Estimated weather in billed sales 1 13 (12) (53) 1 (54)













Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions) 201 200

201 196















(After-tax, per share in $) (a)











As-reported earnings (loss)











Utility 2.74 2.88 (0.14) 6.05 5.83 0.22 Parent & Other (0.30) (0.36) 0.06 (1.09) (1.09) (0.00) EWC 0.15 (0.70) 0.85 0.02 (0.36) 0.38 Consolidated 2.59 1.82 0.77 4.98 4.38 0.60













Less adjustments











Utility - - - - - - Parent & Other - - - - - - EWC 0.15 (0.70) 0.85 0.02 (0.36) 0.38 Consolidated 0.15 (0.70) 0.85 0.02 (0.36) 0.38













Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)











Utility 2.74 2.88 (0.14) 6.05 5.83 0.22 Parent & Other (0.30) (0.36) 0.06 (1.09) (1.09) (0.00) EWC - - - - - - Consolidated 2.44 2.52 (0.08) 4.96 4.74 0.22 Estimated weather in billed sales 0.01 0.06 (0.05) (0.26) 0.01 (0.27)















Calculations may differ due to rounding (a) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.

Appendix A-2 provides a comparative summary of OCF, by business.

Appendix A-2: Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 vs. 2019 ($ in millions)

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Utility 976 1,143 (168) 2,371 2,297 73 Parent & Other (67) (93) 26 (211) (216) 5 EWC 13 15 (3) 211 37 174 Consolidated 922 1,065 (143) 2,370 2,118 252















Calculations may differ due to rounding

OCF decreased quarter-over-quarter due primarily to lower collections from Utility customers, due in part to COVID-19, and higher pension funding, partially offset by a lower amount of unprotected excess ADIT returned to customers. Intercompany income tax payments contributed to the line of business variances.

Appendix A-3 and Appendix A-4 list adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.

Appendix A-3: Adjustments by Driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS) Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 vs. 2019

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change













(Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)











EWC











Income before income taxes 43 (171) 214 12 (43) 55 Income taxes (12) 31 (43) (6) (26) 20 Preferred dividend requirements (1) (1) - (2) (2) - Total EWC 30 (141) 171 4 (70) 74













Total adjustments 30 (141) 171 4 (70) 74













(After-tax, per share in $) (b)











EWC











Total EWC 0.15 (0.70) 0.85 0.02 (0.36) 0.38













Total adjustments 0.15 (0.70) 0.85 0.02 (0.36) 0.38















Calculations may differ due to rounding (b) Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Appendix A-4: Adjustments by Income Statement Line Item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings) Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 vs. 2019 (Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change EWC











Operating revenues 214 300 (86) 747 1,024 (277) Fuel and fuel-related expenses (14) (26) 11 (51) (76) 25 Purchased power (29) (18) (11) (49) (49) (1) Nuclear refueling outage expense (11) (12) 2 (35) (36) 2 Other O&M (114) (136) 23 (385) (513) 128 Asset write-off and impairments (4) (198) 194 (16) (289) 272 Decommissioning expense (51) (60) 9 (152) (187) 35 Taxes other than income taxes (10) (13) 3 (44) (46) 1 Depreciation/amortization exp. (21) (38) 17 (81) (114) 33 Other income (deductions)–other 87 34 53 97 266 (170) Interest exp. and other charges (5) (6) 1 (17) (24) 7 Income taxes (12) 31 (43) (6) (26) 20 Preferred dividend requirements (1) (1) - (2) (2) - Total EWC 30 (141) 171 4 (70) 74













Total adjustments 30 (141) 171 4 (70) 74















Calculations may differ due to rounding

B: Earnings Variance Analysis

Appendix B-1 and Appendix B-2 provide details of current quarter and year-to-date 2020 versus 2019 as-reported and adjusted earnings variance analysis for Utility, Parent & Other, and EWC.

Appendix B-1: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (c), (d) Third Quarter 2020 vs. 2019 (After-tax, per share in $)

Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-Reported Adjusted

As-Reported Adjusted

As- Reported

As- Reported Adjusted 2019 earnings (loss) 2.88 2.88

(0.36) (0.36)

(0.70)

1.82 2.52 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits) 0.12 0.12 (e) - -

(0.34) (f) (0.22) 0.12 Nuclear refueling outage expense 0.02 0.02

- -

0.01

0.03 0.02 Other O&M 0.09 0.09 (g) 0.02 0.02

0.09 (h) 0.20 0.11 Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

0.76 (i) 0.76 - Decommissioning expense (0.01) (0.01)

- -

0.04

0.03 (0.01) Taxes other than income taxes (0.03) (0.03)

- -

0.01

(0.02) (0.03) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.15) (0.15) (j) - -

0.07 (k) (0.08) (0.15) Other income (deductions)–other (0.12) (0.12) (l) 0.03 0.03

0.20 (m) 0.11 (0.09) Interest exp. and other charges (0.05) (0.05) (n) 0.02 0.02

-

(0.03) (0.03) Income taxes–other - -

(0.01) (0.01)

0.01

- (0.01) Preferred dividend requirements - -

- -

-

- - Share effect (0.01) (0.01)

- -

-

(0.01) (0.01) 2020 earnings (loss) 2.74 2.74

(0.30) (0.30)

0.15

2.59 2.44























Appendix B-2: As-Reported and Adjusted Earnings Variance Analysis (c), (d)

Year-to-Date 2020 vs. 2019

(After-tax, per share in $)



Utility

Parent & Other

EWC

Consolidated

As-Reported Adjusted

As-Reported Adjusted

As- Reported

As- Reported Adjusted 2019 earnings (loss) 5.83 5.83

(1.09) (1.09)

(0.36)

4.38 4.74 Operating revenue less: Fuel, fuel-related expenses and gas purchased for resale, Purchased power, and Regulatory charges (credits) 0.53 0.53 (e) - -

(1.02) (f) (0.49) 0.53 Nuclear refueling outage expense 0.04 0.04

- -

0.01

0.05 0.04 Other O&M 0.40 0.40 (g) 0.02 0.02

0.52 (h) 0.94 0.42 Asset write-offs and impairments - -

- -

1.10 (i) 1.10 - Decommissioning expense (0.04) (0.04)

- -

0.14 (o) 0.10 (0.04) Taxes other than income taxes (0.06) (0.06) (p) - -

-

(0.06) (0.06) Depreciation/amortization exp. (0.52) (0.52) (j) - -

0.13 (k) (0.39) (0.52) Other income (deductions)–other (0.16) (0.16) (l) 0.06 0.06 (q) (0.69) (m) (0.79) (0.10) Interest exp. and other charges (0.18) (0.18) (n) 0.02 0.02

0.03

(0.13) (0.16) Income taxes–other 0.38 0.38 (r) (0.13) (0.13) (s) 0.16 (t) 0.41 0.25 Preferred dividend requirements (0.01) (0.01)

- -

-

(0.01) (0.01) Share effect (0.16) (0.16) (u) 0.03 0.03

-

(0.13) (0.13) 2020 earnings (loss) 6.05 6.05

(1.09) (1.09)

0.02

4.98 4.96















































Calculations may differ due to rounding

(c) Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges, Utility other O&M, and Utility income taxes-other exclude $16 million, $- million, and $16 million respectively in third quarter 2020 and $93 million, $3 million, and $96 million respectively in third quarter 2019 for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings). On a year-to-date basis, Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges, Utility other O&M, and Utility income taxes-other exclude $61 million, $- million, and $61 million respectively in 2020 and $216 million, $3 million, and $219 million respectively in 2019 (net effect is neutral to earnings). (d) EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax amount by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period; income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items. (e) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases were primarily driven by E-AR's FRP; E-LA's FRP, including recovery of the LCPS; E-MS's FRP, vegetation rider, and recovery of Choctaw; and E-TX's TCRF. Partially offsetting was volume/weather, including the effects of COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura as well as E-NO's rate case. The year-to date variance also reflected recovery of the J. Wayne Leonard Power Station, a first quarter 2019 regulatory reserve at E-AR, and a regulatory liability for tax sharing with E-LA customers (this partially offsets the Hurricane Isaac Act 55 income tax item discussed in footnote r). (f) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases were due largely to lower revenues from the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020. The year-to-date variance also reflected lower revenues from the shutdown of Pilgrim in May 2019 and lower capacity and energy prices, partially offset by higher energy volume in the remaining EWC nuclear fleet. (g) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower Utility other O&M were due primarily to a decrease in loss provisions, lower contract costs related to new customer initiatives, and lower non-nuclear generation expenses related to long-term service agreements and the timing and scope of outages, including a delay in planned outages as a result of COVID-19. These were partially offset by higher compensation and benefits costs, primarily pension. The year-to-date variance also reflected lower nuclear generation expenses, higher nuclear insurance refunds, and higher E-MS storm damage provisions (offset in operating revenue). (h) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower EWC other O&M were due largely to the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020. The year-to-date variance also reflected the shutdown of Pilgrim in May 2019, as well as a decrease in severance and retention expense. (i) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower EWC asset write-offs and impairments were due primarily to a $191 million loss (pre-tax) on the sale of Pilgrim in third quarter 2019. The year-to-date variance also reflected higher impairment charges in first quarter 2019, largely refueling outage costs at Indian Point. (j) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation expense were due primarily to higher plant in service, including the LCPS and Choctaw. The year-to-date variance also reflected the J. Wayne Leonard Power Station being placed in service in second quarter 2019, as well as higher depreciation rates at E-MS. (k) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower EWC depreciation expense were due primarily to the shutdown of Indian Point 2 in April 2020. The year-to-date variance also reflected the shutdown of Pilgrim in May 2019. (l) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from lower Utility other income (deductions)–other were due largely to changes in decommissioning trust fund activity (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are largely earnings neutral). Lower AFUDC as a result of higher construction work in progress in 2019 also contributed. (m) The third quarter earnings increase from higher EWC other income (deductions)–other was due largely to higher gains on decommissioning trust fund investments in 2020 as compared to 2019, as well as a $16 million pension settlement charge in third quarter 2019 related to the exit of the EWC business. The year-to-date earnings decrease was due largely to performance of nuclear decommissioning trust fund investments in 2020 as compared to 2019. (n) The third quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility interest expense were due primarily to higher debt balances at E-LA, E-TX, and E-MS. The year-to-date variance also reflected a higher debt balance at E-AR. (o) The year-to-date earnings increase from lower EWC decommissioning expense was due to the sale of Pilgrim in 2019. (p) The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes was due primarily to an increase in ad valorem taxes at E-LA. (q) The year-to-date earnings increase from Parent & Other other income (deductions)–other was due primarily to intercompany interest. (r) The year-to-date earnings increase from Utility effective income tax rate reflected two first quarter 2020 items. A $55 million tax benefit was recorded as a result of an IRS settlement related to Act 55 financing of Hurricane Isaac costs (partly offset by customer sharing, recorded as a regulatory charge discussed in footnote e). In addition, an annual tax deduction related to stock-based compensation resulted in an income tax benefit of $22 million, $20 million greater than first quarter 2019. (s) The year-to-date earnings decrease from Parent & Other effective income tax rate was due to an increase in income tax expense of $23 million as a result of the IRS settlement related to the Hurricane Isaac Act 55 financing (discussed in footnote r). (t) The year-to-date earnings increase from EWC effective income tax rate is primarily due to a first quarter 2019 accrual of $29 million of tax expense, which resulted from the sale of Vermont Yankee in January 2019. (u) The earnings per share impacts from share effect were due to settlement of the equity forward (8.4 million shares settled in May 2019).

Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related

expenses and gas purchased for resale; purchased power;

and regulatory charges (credits) variance analysis

2020 vs. 2019 ($ EPS)

3Q YTD Volume/weather (0.30) (0.55) Retail electric price 0.42 1.12 Reg. provision for E-AR FRP - 0.05 Reg. liability for tax sharing - (0.10) Other - 0.01 Total 0.12 0.53

C: Utility Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix C-1 and Appendix C-2 provide comparative summaries of Utility operating and financial measures.



























Appendix C-1: Utility Operating and Financial Measures

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 vs. 2019



Third Quarter Year-to-Date



2020 2019 %

Change % Weather Adjusted (v) 2020 2019 %

Change % Weather Adjusted (v)

GWh billed

















Residential 11,634 11,627 0.1 1.6 27,519 27,749 (0.8) 2.5

Commercial 7,791 8,499 (8.3) (7.5) 20,106 21,764 (7.6) (7.1)

Governmental 660 705 (6.4) (6.2) 1,826 1,932 (5.5) (5.8)

Industrial 11,994 12,861 (6.7) (6.7) 35,655 36,509 (2.3) (2.3)

Total retail sales 32,079 33,692 (4.8) (4.1) 85,106 87,954 (3.2) (2.1)

Wholesale 4,881 3,025 61.4

11,109 10,009 11.0



Total sales 36,960 36,717 0.7

96,215 97,963 (1.8)























Number of electric retail customers

















Residential 2,530,150 2,500,653 1.2











Commercial 361,401 359,591 0.5











Governmental 17,653 17,860 (1.2)











Industrial 48,651 49,051 (0.8)











Total retail customers 2,957,855 2,927,155 1.0































Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh $18.02 $19.02 (5.3)

$19.66 $20.53 (4.2)



















































Appendix C-2: Utility Operating Measures Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 vs. 2019

Twelve Months Ended September 30

2020 2019 %

Change % Weather Adjusted (v) GWh billed







Residential 35,863 35,999 (0.4) 1.7 Commercial 27,098 28,789 (5.9) (5.9) Governmental 2,472 2,579 (4.1) (4.4) Industrial 47,629 48,390 (1.6) (1.6) Total retail sales 113,062 115,757 (2.3) (1.7)











Calculations may differ due to rounding (v) The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the billing cycles from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.

On a weather-adjusted basis for third quarter 2020, billed retail sales decreased (4.1) percent, including the impacts of Hurricane Laura and COVID-19. Residential billed sales increased 1.6 percent and commercial billed sales decreased (7.5) percent. Industrial billed sales volume decreased (6.7) reflecting lower sales to existing large and small customers, partially offset by continued growth from new/expansion customers.

D: EWC Financial and Operating Measures

Appendix D-1 provides a comparative summary of EWC adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Appendix D-1: EWC Adjusted EBITDA - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 vs. 2019 ($ in millions) Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Net income (loss) 31 (141) 171 6 (69) 74 Add back: interest expense 5 6 (1) 17 24 (7) Add back: income taxes 12 (31) 43 6 26 (20) Add back: depreciation and amortization 21 38 (17) 81 114 (33) Subtract: interest and investment income 95 59 37 130 316 (185) Add back: decommissioning expense 51 60 (9) 152 187 (35) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 24 (127) 151 132 (34) 166















Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix D-2 provides a comparative summary of EWC operating and financial measures.



Appendix D-2: EWC Operating and Financial Measures Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 vs. 2019

Third Quarter Year-to-Date

2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Owned capacity (MW) (w) 2,246 3,274 (31.4) 2,246 3,274 (31.4) GWh billed 4,332 6,847 (36.7) 16,047 21,308 (24.7)













EWC Nuclear Fleet











Capacity factor 83% 98% (15.3) 94% 91% (3.3) GWh billed 3,943 6,210 (36.5) 14,782 19,602 (24.6) Production cost per MWh $21.85 $16.27 34.3 $18.24 $18.48 (1.3) Average energy/capacity revenue per MWh $49.71 $42.15 17.9 $45.23 $46.53 (2.8) Refueling outage days











Indian Point 3 - -

- 29

Palisades 32 -

32 -

















Calculations may differ due to rounding (w) 2020 excludes IP2 (1,028MW), shut down April 30, 2020.

See the appendix in the webcast slide presentation for EWC hedging and price disclosures.

E: Consolidated Financial Measures

Appendix E provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix E: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Third Quarter 2020 vs. 2019 (See Appendix G for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)



For 12 months ending September 30 2020 2019 Change GAAP Measures





As-reported ROIC 6.3% 4.8% 1.5% As-reported ROE 13.3% 8.6% 4.8%







Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Adjusted ROIC 5.4% 5.6% (0.1)% Adjusted ROE 10.9% 11.4% (0.5)%







As of September 30 ($ in millions, except where noted) 2020 2019 Change GAAP Measures





Cash and cash equivalents 1,240 956 284 Available revolver capacity 4,125 4,115 10 Commercial paper 1,398 1,918 (520) Total debt 22,127 19,441 2,686 Securitization debt 209 338 (129) Debt to capital 66.7% 65.4% 1.4% Off-balance sheet liabilities:





Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share 49 56 (7) Total off-balance sheet liabilities 49 56 (7)







Storm escrows 373 410 (37)







Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in millions, except where noted)





Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt 66.5% 65.0% 1.5% Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt 65.2% 63.8% 1.4% Gross liquidity 5,364 5,071 293 Net liquidity 3,966 3,153 813 Net liquidity, including storm escrows 4,339 3,563 776 Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt 22.4% 20.5% 1.9% FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 11.8% 14.2% (2.3)% FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC 12.5% 17.6% (5.1)%









Calculations may differ due to rounding

F: Definitions and Abbreviations and Acronyms

Appendix F-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix F-1: Definitions Utility Financial and Operating Measures GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to retail and wholesale customers Number of electric retail customers Average number of electric customers over the period Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per MWh of billed sales



EWC Financial and Operating Measures Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and excluding decommissioning expense Average revenue per MWh on contracted volumes Revenue on a per unit basis at which generation output reflected in contracts is expected to be sold to third parties (including offsetting positions) at the minimum contract prices and at forward market prices at a point in time, given existing contract or option exercise prices based on expected dispatch or capacity, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the below-market PPA for Palisades. Revenue will fluctuate due to factors including positive or negative basis differentials and other risk management costs Average revenue under contract per kW-month (applies to capacity contracts only) Revenue on a per unit basis at which capacity is expected to be sold to third parties, given existing contract prices and/or auction awards Bundled capacity and energy contracts A contract for the sale of installed capacity and related energy, priced per MWh sold Capacity contracts A contract for the sale of the installed capacity product in regional markets managed by NYISO and MISO Capacity factor Normalized percentage of the period that the nuclear plants generate power Expected sold and market total revenue per MWh Total energy and capacity revenue on a per unit basis at which total planned generation output and capacity is expected to be sold given contract terms and market prices at a point in time, including positive or negative basis differentials and other risk management costs, divided by total planned MWh of generation, excluding the revenue associated with the amortization of the Palisades below-market PPA GWh billed Total number of GWh billed to customers and financially-settled instruments Owned capacity (MW) Installed capacity owned by EWC Percent of capacity sold forward Percent of planned qualified capacity sold to mitigate price uncertainty under physical or financial transactions Percent of planned generation under contract (unit contingent) Percent of planned generation output sold under contracts Planned net MW in operation (average) Average installed capacity to generate power and/or sell capacity, reflecting the shutdown of Indian Point 3 (April 30, 2021) and Palisades (May 31, 2022) Planned TWh of generation Amount of output expected to be generated by EWC resources considering plant operating characteristics and outage schedules, reflecting the shutdown of Indian Point 3 (April 30, 2021) and Palisades (May 31, 2022) Production cost per MWh Fuel and other O&M expenses according to accounting standards that directly relate to the production of electricity per MWh (based on net generation) Refueling outage days Number of days lost for a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage during the period





Appendix F-1: Definitions (continued) EWC Financial and Operating Measures (continued) Unit contingent Transaction under which power is supplied from a specific generation asset; if the asset is in operational outage, seller is generally not liable to buyer for any damages, unless the contract specifies certain conditions such as an availability guarantee



Financial Measures – GAAP As-reported ROE 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by avg. common equity As-reported ROIC 12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense divided by average invested capital Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share Entergy's share of debt issued by business joint ventures at EWC Debt to capital Total debt divided by total capitalization Available revolver capacity Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers Securitization debt Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain future customer collections Total debt Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable and commercial paper, and finance leases on the balance sheet Financial Measures – Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS As-reported EPS excluding adjustments Adjusted ROE 12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corporation divided by average common equity Adjusted ROIC 12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense divided by average invested capital Adjustments Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt Total debt divided by total capitalization, excluding securitization debt FFO OCF less AFUDC-borrowed funds, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued, and other working capital accounts), and securitization regulatory charges FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt 12-months rolling FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt FFO to debt, excl. securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC 12-months rolling FFO excluding return of unprotected excess ADIT and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt Gross liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity Net debt to net capital, excl. securitization debt Total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total capitalization less cash and cash equivalents, excluding securitization debt Net liquidity Sum of cash and available revolver capacity less commercial paper borrowing Net liquidity, including storm escrows Sum of cash, available revolver capacity, and escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, less commercial paper borrowing Parent debt to total debt, excl. securitization debt Entergy Corp. debt, incl. amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, as a percent of consolidated total debt, excl. securitization debt







Appendix F-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.

Appendix F-2: Abbreviations and Acronyms ADIT AFUDC –

borrowed funds ALJ AMI ANO



APSC ARO bps CCGT CCN CCNO Choctaw COD CT CWIP DCRF DOE E-AR E-LA E-MS E-NO E-TX EBITDA



ENP EPS ETR EWC FERC FFO FIN 48



FRP GAAP GCRR Grand Gulf or GGNS IIRR-G Indian Point 1



Indian Point 2

or IP2 Indian Point 3

or IP3 IPEC Accumulated deferred income taxes Allowance for borrowed funds used during

construction Administrative law judge Advanced metering infrastructure Units 1 and 2 of Arkansas Nuclear One owned

by E-AR (nuclear) Arkansas Public Service Commission Asset retirement obligation Basis points Combined cycle gas turbine Certificate of convenience and necessity Council of the City of New Orleans Choctaw County Generating Station (CCGT) Commercial operation date Simple cycle combustion turbine Construction work in progress Distribution cost recovery factor U.S. Department of Energy Entergy Arkansas, LLC Entergy Louisiana, LLC Entergy Mississippi, LLC Entergy New Orleans, LLC Entergy Texas, Inc. Earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization Entergy Nuclear Palisades, LLC Earnings per share Entergy Corporation Entergy Wholesale Commodities Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Funds from operations FASB Interpretation No.48, "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes" Formula rate plan U.S. generally accepted accounting principles Generation Cost Recovery Rider Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI Infrastructure investment recovery rider - gas Indian Point Energy Center Unit 1 (nuclear)

(shut down in 1974) Indian Point Energy Center Unit 2 (nuclear)

(shut down 4/30/20) Indian Point Energy Center Unit 3 (nuclear)

Indian Point Energy Center (nuclear) ISES 2

IRS ISO LCPS LPSC LTM MCPS MISO Moody's MPSC MTEP Nelson 6 NDT NOPS NRC NY PSC NYISO NYSE OCF OpCo OPEB Other O&M

P&O Palisades Pilgrim



PMR PPA



PSC PUCT RICE RFP ROE ROIC RS Cogen RSP S&P SEC SERI TCRF UPSA Vermont

Yankee WACC WPEC Unit 2 of Independence Steam Electric Station (coal) Internal Revenue Service Independent system operator Lake Charles Power Station (CCGT) Louisiana Public Service Commission Last twelve months Montgomery County Power Station (CCGT) Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. Moody's Investor Service Mississippi Public Service Commission MISO Transmission Expansion Plan Unit 6 of Roy S. Nelson plant (coal) Nuclear decommissioning trust New Orleans Power Station U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission New York Public Service Commission New York Independent System Operator, Inc. New York Stock Exchange Net cash flow provided by operating activities Utility operating company Other post-employment benefits Other non-fuel operation and maintenance expense



Parent & Other Palisades Power Plant (nuclear) Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (nuclear, sold

August 26, 2019) Performance Management Rider Power purchase agreement or purchased power

agreement Public service commission Public Utility Commission of Texas Reciprocating internal combustion engine Request for proposals Return on equity Return on invested capital RS Cogen facility (CCGT cogeneration) Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA Gas) Standard & Poor's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission System Energy Resources, Inc. Transmission cost recovery factor Unit Power Sales Agreement Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Station (nuclear, sold January 11, 2019) Weighted-average cost of capital Washington Parish Energy Center

G: Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Appendix G-1, Appendix G-2, and Appendix G-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.

Appendix G-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - ROIC, ROE (LTM $ in millions except where noted)

Third Quarter



2020 2019 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation (A) 1,385 790 Preferred dividends

18 16 Tax-effected interest expense

582 548 As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation adjusted for preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense (B) 1,985 1,354







Adjustments (C) 252 (264) EWC preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense included in adjustments

20 27







Total adjustments, excluding EWC preferred dividends and tax-effected interest expense (non-GAAP) (D) 272 (237)







Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) (A-C) 1,134 1,054 Adjusted earnings, excluding preferred dividends and tax- effected interest expense (non-GAAP) (B-D) 1,713 1,591







Average invested capital (average of beginning and ending balances) (E) 31,442 28,413







Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances) (F) 10,403 9,224







As-reported ROIC (B/E) 6.3% 4.8% Adjusted ROIC (non-GAAP) [(B-D)/E] 5.4% 5.6% As-reported ROE (A/F) 13.3% 8.6% Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) [(A-C)/F] 10.9% 11.4%









Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix G-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Debt ratios excluding securitization debt; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows ($ in millions except where noted)

Third Quarter



2020 2019 Total debt (A) 22,127 19,441 Less securitization debt (B) 209 338 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 21,918 19,103 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 1,240 956 Net debt, excluding securitization debt (E) 20,678 18,147







Commercial paper (F) 1,398 1,918







Total capitalization (G) 33,153 29,730 Less securitization debt (B) 209 338 Total capitalization, excluding securitization debt (H) 32,944 29,392 Less cash and cash equivalents (D) 1,240 956 Net capital, excluding securitization debt (I) 31,704 28,436







Debt to capital (A/G) 66.7% 65.4% Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (C/H) 66.5% 65.0% Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (E/I) 65.2% 63.8%







Available revolver capacity (J) 4,125 4,115







Storm escrows (K) 373 410







Gross liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J) 5,364 5,071 Net liquidity (non-GAAP) (D+J-F) 3,966 3,153 Net liquidity, including storm escrows (non-GAAP) (D+J-F+K) 4,339 3,563







Entergy Corporation notes:





Due September 2020

- 450 Due July 2022

650 650 Due September 2025

800 - Due September 2026

750 750 Due June 2030

600 - Due June 2050

600 - Total Entergy Corporation notes (L) 3,400 1,850 Revolver draw (M) 150 155 Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts (N) (40) (9) Total parent debt (F+L+M+N) 4,909 3,914







Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) [(F+L+M+N)/C] 22.4% 20.5%









Calculations may differ due to rounding

Appendix G-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures – FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC ($ in millions except where noted)

Third Quarter



2020 2019 Total debt (A) 22,127 19,441 Less securitization debt (B) 209 338 Total debt, excluding securitization debt (C) 21,918 19,103







Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM (D) 3,069 2,644







AFUDC – borrowed funds, LTM (E) (55) (67)







Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:





Receivables

(71) 21 Fuel inventory

(14) (18) Accounts payable

277 (158) Taxes accrued

188 (7) Interest accrued

14 12 Other working capital accounts

(98) (97) Securitization regulatory charges, LTM

125 120 Total (F) 421 (127)







FFO, LTM (non-GAAP) (G)=(D+E-F) 2,594 2,704







FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP) (G/C) 11.8% 14.2%







Estimated return of unprotected excess ADIT, LTM (H) 119 469 Severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, LTM pre-tax (I) 17 183







FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC (non-GAAP) [(G+H+I)/(C)] 12.5% 17.6%









Calculations may differ due to rounding

