Entergy Texas, Inc. Announces Redemption of First Mortgage Bonds, 5.625% Series due June 1, 2064

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), announced today that on Nov. 2, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"), it will redeem all $135,000,000 principal amount of its outstanding First Mortgage Bonds, 5.625% Series due June 1, 2064 (the "Bonds"), at the redemption price of 100% of the principal amount of the Bonds (the "Redemption Price"), plus accrued interest thereon to but excluding the Redemption Date. The Bonds are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol EZT.

On the Redemption Date, provided that the trustee has received sufficient funds to complete the redemption of the Bonds, the Redemption Price for the Bonds, together with accrued interest thereon to but excluding the Redemption Date, shall become due and payable, and on and after the Redemption Date, such Bonds shall cease to bear interest. Payment of the Redemption Price for, and accrued interest on, the Bonds will be made on or after the Redemption Date upon presentation and surrender of such Bonds to The Bank of New York Mellon, Bondmaster Ops – Syracuse – Vault, 111 Sanders Creek Parkway, East Syracuse, New York 13057.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

