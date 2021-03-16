Enteris BioPharma Announces Dr. Gary Shangold to Host Webinar on Utilization of 505(b)(2) Regulatory Pathway in Drug Development

BOONTON, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced that Gary Shangold, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Enteris, will host a webinar, titled "The 505(b)(2) Pathway: A Vehicle for Innovation and Product Differentiation," on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

During the webinar, Dr. Shangold will discuss how the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway can be utilized to bring efficiencies to a drug development program and yield innovative products with the potential to capture significant value in the marketplace.

"The 505(b)(2) process represents a time- and cost-efficient route to drug approval, offering the potential to deliver to the market innovative and differentiated products with tremendous commercial value," said Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris. "Utilizing this pathway, the pharmaceutical industry has seen significant growth in innovative drug technologies, such as Enteris' Peptelligence® and ProPerma™, that enable the development of differentiated products that improve upon one or more attributes of the original innovator drug. This webinar, one in a series of virtual events Enteris is sponsoring, will highlight the benefits of the 505(b)(2) pathway and how drug makers can capitalize on the opportunity to introduce novel products that can extend the lifecycle of a drug already on the market or enhance the potential of a promising technology in development."

Details of the webinar are as follows:

Title: The 505(b)(2) Pathway: A Vehicle for Innovation and Product Differentiation

Date: Tuesday, March 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Registration Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kEJmW8znR2iYJb3N2UL9IA

About Gary Shangold, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Shangold is Enteris BioPharma's Chief Medical Officer, bringing more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry and consulting experience in clinical research and regulatory affairs. During Dr. Shangold's career in the biopharmaceutical industry, he has successfully applied his expertise to multiple companies and development opportunities, spanning early-stage to globally established companies and pre-clinical to commercially approved drug programs.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma™. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in late-stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest® (oral leuprolide tablet), is an oral peptide being developed for the treatment of endocrine disorders. Tobrate™ (oral tobramycin tablet) is also being developed by Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI). A third internal compound, octreotide, is currently in preclinical development. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

