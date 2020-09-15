Enteris BioPharma Announces Dr. John Vrettos to Host Webinar on Advances in Oral Delivery of Peptide Therapeutics

BOONTON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products built around its proprietary delivery technologies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced that the company will host a webinar featuring John Vrettos, Ph.D., Senior Principal Scientist and Head of Formulation Development at Enteris, highlighting advances in drug formulation and delivery. Dr. Vrettos will lead a presentation, titled "Updated Formulation Development Approaches for Oral Peptide Delivery," on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET.

During the webinar, Dr. Vrettos will discuss the complex challenges regarding the advanced oral delivery of peptide-based therapies, and the ability of Enteris' novel formulation technology, Peptelligence®, to address these obstacles.

Many peptides, peptidomimetics and other BCS class III and IV molecules can only be administered via intravenous injection due to poor oral bioavailability, which can limit market opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and reduce patient compliance with drug regimens. Peptelligence creates oral formulations of these molecules that can pass through the gastrointestinal tract and be absorbed into the bloodstream at therapeutically relevant levels. Enteris continues to advance internal and external programs that leverage Peptelligence, some of which are in late-stage clinical development.

"The oral delivery of peptide-based therapeutics is a potential game changer that will allow drug makers to enhance myriad drug products and transform entire treatment paradigms," said Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris. "This webinar is the first in a series of virtual events we plan to sponsor to advance this discussion. Since our founding in 2013, Enteris has established itself as the industry leader in the safe and efficacious oral delivery of peptides and other molecules with low oral bioavailability, and we look forward to sharing our knowledge and expertise with those who seek to learn about the substantial value in breaking down these barriers."

Details of Dr. Vrettos's webinar are as follows:

Title: Updated Formulation Development Approaches for Oral Peptide Delivery

Date: Tuesday, September 29

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Webinar Link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V4jaR9RNR7aAr950rINkMA

About Dr. John Vrettos

As Head of Formulation Development at Enteris, Dr. Vrettos is responsible for development programs for the oral delivery of peptides and poorly-permeable small molecules from feasibility through clinical trials. Before arriving at Enteris in 2013, he worked at Unigene Laboratories, advancing formulations to enable the oral delivery of peptides, and served as Principal Scientist in Technical R&D at Novartis Pharmaceuticals from 2008 to 2012. Prior to that, he was a Senior Scientist in the Pharmaceutical Sciences department at Human Genome Sciences. Dr. Vrettos received his doctorate in biophysical chemistry from Yale University in 2001 and was a National Research Council Postdoctoral Fellow at NIST in the Biomolecular Materials Group from 2002-2003.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology, Peptelligence®. The technology has been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs with pharmaceutical partners, some of which are in late-stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest® (oral leuprolide tablet), is an oral peptide being developed for an orphan indication. TobrateTM (oral tobramycin tablet) is also being developed by Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI). A third internal compound, octreotide, is currently in preclinical development. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

