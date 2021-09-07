EnteroBiotix Raises over $21m in Series A Financing to Advance its Microbiome Drug Pipeline

GLASGOW, Scotland, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnteroBiotix , a biopharmaceutical company developing novel high-diversity microbial therapeutics that enhance the gut microbiome and target multiple indications, today announced the final closing of its oversubscribed USD $21.5 million (UK £15.5m) Series A financing. The proceeds will be used to further advance the company's microbiome drug pipeline and underpin its product development and manufacturing capabilities.

The financing was led by Thairm Bio (Thairm) and includes new US-based investor Kineticos Ventures, joining existing investors including Scottish Enterprise and SIS Ventures.

Dr James McIlroy, CEO at EnteroBiotix, said: "This successful financing round is a strong endorsement of our pioneering microbiome approach. It gives significant momentum to our mission to transform the lives of patients through novel orally delivered medicinal products that enhance the gut microbiome. We are determined to change the standard of care for patients battling debilitating diseases associated with the microbiome."

Mark R. Bamforth at Thairm, said: "We are delighted to extend our backing of EnteroBiotix's exciting microbiome-based portfolio. We believe that its innovative approach, including end-to-end control of its supply chain to support clinical trials, could provide significant benefits across a range of diseases."

Frank Lis, President at Kineticos Ventures, said: "At Kineticos Ventures we back ambitious entrepreneurs that are advancing the boundaries of scientific research to improve patient outcomes. We were attracted to EnteroBiotix's innovative approach to reinstating gut microbiome diversity and function as it has global potential in multiple disease areas."

The Company's approach is focused on addressing diseases by enhancing the diversity of the microbiome for a healthier life. Its product portfolio has potential applicability across multiple disease areas. In addition to advancing its product pipeline, the Company plans to grow its headcount to around 50 as well as expand its leading GMP manufacturing and analytical capabilities.

The Company also has an operation called 'Number 2' ( https://number2.org/ ) which is dedicated to the collection and extensive quality control testing of donated intestinal microbiome material to ensure it meets the high safety and quality standards needed to produce next-generation microbiome therapeutics.

About EnteroBiotix

EnteroBiotix is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicinal products that enhance the gut microbiome and target multiple disease indications. Established in 2017, EnteroBiotix is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland and operates research laboratories and GMP pharmaceutical manufacturing suites in Glasgow and Aberdeen. The company has raised around £18m in equity investment since incorporation, from investors including Thairm Bio, the Scottish Enterprise, and Kineticos Life Sciences. The company also owns a subsidiary operation called Number 2, which ensures the security and quality of supply of microbiota from human donors. For more details see https://www.enterobiotix.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/enterobiotix/ .

About Kineticos

Kineticos is a life sciences consulting firm and venture capital company with a vast depth of expertise in driving strategy and growth for their clients and portfolio of companies. Through our experience working with biotechs, contract services companies, and investors, we have built an incredible team of consultants, operating executives, and network of KOLs who bring unprecedented experience to the passionate, seamless collaborations with our partners. https://kineticos.com/

About Thairm Bio

Thairm Bio is a Trust that invests in early-stage life science companies that show promise in developing breakthrough treatments for diseases with the potential to make a major improvement to patients' lives.

About SIS Ventures

SIS Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIS, provide the tools and mission-aligned investment required to help early-stage businesses and social enterprises grow and deliver social impact at scale. In return for investment, SIS Ventures seeks a mission lock – where the social mission of the organisation is locked into the Articles of Association. SIS Ventures was launched in 2018 and is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information visit www.sisventures.com

About Scottish Enterprise

Scottish Enterprise is Scotland's national economic development agency. We're committed to growing the Scottish economy for the benefit of all, helping create more quality jobs and a brighter future for every region.

SOURCE EnteroBiotix