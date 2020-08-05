Enterome to participate at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEROME SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique knowledge of the microbiome-immunoinflammation axis to develop next-generation therapeutics, announces that Pierre Belichard, CEO, and Christophe Bonny, CSO, will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020 which will take place August 10-11th 2020.

In addition to meeting with individual investors, Pierre Belichard will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 09:00 to 09: 25 EDT.

Contacts

Enterome

Pierre Belichard, CEO

[email protected]

Media Relations

Mark Swallow / Sylvie Berrebi / David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel. +44 207 638 9571

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Melody Carey

Rx Communications Group

Tel. +1 917 322 2571/ [email protected]

About Enterome

Enterome is a world leader in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceuticals based on its unrivalled understanding of the interaction between the gut microbiome and the immune system (the 'microbiome-immunoinflammation axis'). Enterome is leveraging this expertise to develop a pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical candidates (small molecules, proteins and peptides) with a focus on cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory and metabolic diseases.

Enterome has two unique platforms that are generating highly promising drug candidates:

OncoMimics : highly effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies against cancers (EO2401, EO2463). EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and expected to enter first clinical studies in patients with adrenal malignancies during mid-2020. EO2463, is being prepared as a clinical candidate for B-cell malignancies (lymphomas and leukemias).

: highly effective, off-the-shelf immunotherapies against cancers (EO2401, EO2463). EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and expected to enter first clinical studies in patients with adrenal malignancies during mid-2020. EO2463, is being prepared as a clinical candidate for B-cell malignancies (lymphomas and leukemias). EndoMimics: a new generation of biologics for inflammatory diseases (EM101), Type 2 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease.

These highly productive platforms have been created using Enterome's world-leading Metasecretome technology, which gives it an unrivalled ability to generate precision drugs by using the natural reservoir of thousands of safe and tolerized effector proteins that are produced by the gut bacteria.

Enterome's most advanced drug candidate is EB8018 (also referred to as sibofimloc/TAK-018), which selectively blocks the virulence factor FimH, is advancing through clinical trials in Crohn's disease. EB8018 has been partnered with Takeda globally, with Enterome retaining a significant profit share in the US.

Enterome is headquartered in Paris (France) with operations in Boston (US) and is backed by leading venture capital investors.

For more information please visit: www.enterome.com

SOURCE Enterome