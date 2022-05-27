Enterome to present three abstracts on its novel OncoMimics™ cancer immunotherapies at ASCO 2022

World first clinical data of EO2401, Enterome's first-in-class off-the-shelf OncoMimics™ therapeutic cancer vaccine, to be presented

PARIS, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterome, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs based on its bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, today announced the publication of three abstracts related to its OncoMimcs™ pipeline, including EO2401, its first-in-class off-the-shelf OncoMimics™ cancer immunotherapy, ahead of poster presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago and virtually.

Enterome will present clinical proof-of-concept data from its most advanced OncoMimics™ drug candidate, EO2401, a therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate currently in clinical development for the treatment of patients with first progression/recurrence of glioblastoma (ROSALIE trial, EOGBM1-18) and for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic adrenocortical carcinoma, or malignant pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma (SPENCER trial, EOADR1-19).

A third poster describing the Phase 1/2 trial (SIDNEY, EONHL1-20) with Enterome's second OncoMimics™ vaccine, EO2463, in non-Hodgkin lymphoma will also be presented at ASCO.

Details of the poster presentations and session are as follows:

ROSALIE Trial (EOGBM1-18)

Title : EO2401, a novel microbiome-derived therapeutic vaccine for patients with recurrent glioblastoma

: Track : Central Nervous System Tumors

: Central Nervous System Tumors Abstract number : #2034

: #2034 Date and Time : Sunday, June 5 , 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

: , Presenter : Professor Wolfgang Wick , Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg and German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg, Germany

: Professor , Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg and German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg, Authors: Wick, W. et al

SPENCER Trial (EOADR1-19)

Title: EO2401, a novel microbiome-derived therapeutic vaccine for patients with adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC)

Track : Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder

: Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder Abstract number : #4596

: #4596 Date and Time: Saturday, June 4 , 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

, Presenter : Professor Vivek Subbiah , The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), Houston, TX

: Professor , The MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), Authors: Baudin, E. et al

SIDNEY Trial (EONHL1-20)

Title : A novel microbial-derived peptide therapeutic vaccine (EO2463) as monotherapy and in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab, for treatment of patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma

: Poster session: Hematologic Malignancies/Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Hematologic Malignancies/Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Poster number : #TPS7586

: #TPS7586 Date and Time: Saturday, June 4 , 8:00 -11:00 AM CDT

, Authors: Zinzani, P.L et al

ENTEROME MEDIA RELATIONS Marine Perrier Head of External Communications and Investor Relations [email protected] Sylvie Berrebi / Mark Swallow / David Dible MEDiSTRAVA Consulting Tel. +44 207 638 9571 [email protected]

About OncoMimics™ Peptides

OncoMimics™ peptides are gut microbiome-derived peptides that closely mimic antigens expressed by tumor cells. In contrast to tumor antigens, however, OncoMimics™ peptides are recognized by the immune system as "non-self" and can generate a strong human cytotoxic CD8+ response steming from memory T cells, offering enormous potential to create a new class of cancer vaccines targeting solid and liquid tumors.

Enterome's pioneering work on its OncoMimics™ pipeline leverages the fundamental understanding that the gut is the largest lymphoid organ in the body and is home to most of its memory T-cells. As a result, there is constant interaction and presentation of peptides and proteins secreted by gut bacteria to the body's immune system, resulting in the formation of a pool of effector memory T cells protecting the human body against bacterial invasion. In the event that the bacterial antigens are mimics of tumor antigens, this process leads to the generation of circulating effector memory T cells with a preserved ability to recognize tumor antigens.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful molecular mimicry discovery platform allowing to uncover new biological insights from million of gut bacteria proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome's potentially first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

Enterome is presently advancing two pipelines of drug candidates, OncoMimics™ and EndoMimics™, which have the potential to address cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, respectively:

OncoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of therapeutic cancer vaccines. The lead candidate EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated first clinical proof-of-concept. A second OncoMimics candidate, EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Clinical proof-of-concept are expected in H1 2023. EO4010 is in development for colorectal cancer and targeted to enter clinic trials in 2023.

EndoMimics™ peptides, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines for the treatment of immune diseases. EB1010, the lead candidate, is a potent local inducer of IL-10 designed to provide improved therapeutic outcomes for patients with IBD. EB1010 is expected to enter the clinic in 2023

Enterome employs 65 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €96 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €120 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com

