Enterprise adoption of the Citrix Ready Workspace Hub by NComputing (RX-HDX) gains momentum

The Citrix Ready Workspace Hub by NComputing (RX-HDX) has shown itself to be a disruptive endpoint device in the Citrix market, slashing the typical costs of VDI client hardware and support by up to 80% while delivering all of the performance, security and manageability demanded by the enterprise.

"IntraSystems continues to experience strong confidence and expansion of the Citrix Ready Workspace Hub solution by NComputing (RX-HDX thin client). Coupled with its superior price/performance, rugged design, dual display capability, highly differentiated Citrix Casting features, and the enterprise-grade device management, we are seeing strong customer adoption in various Enterprise vertical markets, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. NComputing's announcement of the RX-HDX+ thin client brings our customers even more opportunities in delivering Citrix Ready Workspace Hub solutions for their end users. We look forward to our continued success as a NComputing Strategic Partner by providing enterprise customers savings and lower cost of ownership for their Citrix deployment," said Paul Kunze, Vice President, Sales & Marketing for IntraSystems.

Many enterprise customers have adopted the NComputing's RX-HDX solution to meet their IT challenges while achiving significant cost savings over other solutions. Some example use cases include:

Improving clinician productivity for healthcare providers:

Citrix Casting or integrated Imprivata support allow clinicians fast access to patient records as they move room to room. With a fully enclosed case, the RX-HDX meets or exceeds hygienic requirements. Germs and viruses are not pushed through the air as there are no internal moving parts or fans to do so.

Driving values for financial services:

Replacing aging PCs or traditional x86 thin clients can be expensive. RX-HDX is a low-cost option that provides the high-quality user experience necessary for productive employees -whether they are in office or working remotely. With all data centrally located at the server and not the device itself, the RX-HDX is a secure, reliable, and easily managed Citrix endpoint.

Streamlining workflows for manufacturing and logistics industries

Mount it on the ceiling, in an environment prone to dust and dirt, or the clean room where IT access is problematic. Physical access to the device is not required thanks to centralized remote device management for this maintenance-free device.

"The RX-HDX has become the catalyst for a dramatic, industry-wide paradigm shift: the convergence of thin clients and connected devices, such as mobile apps and sensors to deliver enterprise-grade functionality while pushing innovative use cases that are transforming the workspace. Through its built-in Citrix Casting feature, users can roam their sessions or cast their screen from their smartphones, tablets or laptops to a nearby hub via the Citrix Workspace app for Android, iOS, Windows and MacOS. This differentiated feature enhances the mobility of users, setting RX-HDX apart from traditional x86 or Raspberry Pi-based thin clients. The addition of the RX-HDX+ solution will further address customers requiring 5GHz WiFi," said Richard Sah, CTO for NComputing.

About IntraSystems

Since 1996, IntraSystems has empowered companies to deliver secure, on-demand access….anytime, anywhere from any device. IntraSystems is a highly respected IT consulting company, managed services provider, and systems integrator that specializes in the deployment and delivery of IT infrastructure, virtualization services, security, and cloud solutions. IntraSystems has the proven expertise in solving the many technology challenges that companies face today, such as keeping up with the ever-evolving security landscape, migrating to the cloud, and compliance requirements (i.e. GDPR, HIPAA, etc.). As a Citrix Platinum Partner (named Citrix Worldwide Partner of the Year) and premier partner to many leading vendors in the industry, IntraSystems recommends, customizes, and implements IT configurations for our clients. To learn more, visit http://www.intrasystems.com.

About NComputing

Founded in 2003, NComputing is the fastest growing desktop virtualization company in the world, with more than 70,000 customers and 20 million daily users in 140 countries. NComputing has been working closely with Citrix since 2012 and was the first to market Citrix HDX ready System-on-chip (SoC) based thin clients. Removing the barriers through a unique formula of simplicity, performance and value, NComputing's integrated solutions serve global customers in key verticals, such as education, healthcare and government. To learn more about Citrix Ready Workspace Hub by NComputing, visit http://www.ncomputing.com/hub.

