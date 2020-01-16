Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market by Methodology, Service Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market by Methodology (Scrum, Scrum/XP, Scrumban, Kanban, Custom Hybrid, and Others), Service Type ( Development Services, Consulting Services, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Agile transformation services refer to a group of services which are provided by an agile transformation firm who partners with a team of professionals and collaborate with the organization to create a customized agile transformation program. It is a strategy which refers to an organizations long-term goals towards the transformation of the enterprise's product delivery methods and culture of the organization. Various types of services such as coaching, planning, assessments and others are necessary for changing an organization from traditional methodologies to Agile. This transformation helps in accomplishing feedback sessions, continuous stakeholder management, regular communication and constant collaboration among the companies and its staff and is considered critical for the success of any project. With the adoption of agile transformation services, several agile teams can take benefits through regular updates, communication, collaboration and achieving higher visibility across the business.

Upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development, continuous changes in business needs, and increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses, along with the rise in shift from traditional transformation toward agile transformation are the key factors that drive of the growth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market. Several benefits of agile transformation, such as reduced costs, more flexibility, quicker time to release, better predictability & quality, and early risk detection boost the adoption of this process among organizations. However, certain issues associated with adoption of agile transformation, such as structural complexities and other architectural complexities are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of agile approaches among major non-IT industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation, and emerging applications of agile approaches in growing Big Data-based complex landscape are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented based on methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on methodology, the market is divided into scrum scrum/XP hybrid, Scrumban kanban, custom hybrid, and others. By service type, it is categorized into agile readiness assessment, training & coaching services, development services, consulting, and others. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. As per industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, government & public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, including Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



