Enterprise and Industrial Automation by Cloud Robotics, 5G Network Slicing, and Mobile Edge Computing 2019 - 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Overview:

Introduction of 5G and edge computing to the enterprise and industrial automation market brings a combination of high capacity, low-latency communications with the ability to support service requirements by use case scenario and application instances. 5G network slicing enables communication service providers to balance the disparate requirements between eMBB, URLLC, and mMTC applications such as availability/reliability, bandwidth, connectivity, cost, elasticity, and latency.

Each major service offering type (Mobile Broadband, Massive IoT, and Mission Critical Communications) will benefit from the ability to allocate a cross-domain, on-demand data pipe with strict QoS/QoE requirements met for any wireless device connected to the network. This is accomplished by breaking down a given service (such as a URLLC dependent critical communications service) into sub-services, which are in turn mapped to features/capabilities within a network slice. However, latency-dependent and timing sensitive URLLC automation apps will especially benefit from 5G network slicing combined with edge computing.

Often used synonymously, MEC refers to Mobile Edge Computing or Multi Access Edge Computing with the former being more cellular network centric (LTE and 5G) and the latter terminology adopted by standards groups to generalize edge computing to reflect that it may be also be used by WiFi and other wireless access technologies. Prior to 5G and MEC, teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable tele-robotics anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.

This research assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2019 to 2024. Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud. The research also evaluates the ecosystem, players, technologies and solutions for cloud robotics. It evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the future outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems and solutions. It covers all major robot types such as stationary, wheeled, and legged robots.

This research also evaluates enabling technologies and the market outlook for 5G Network slicing. It provides analysis of the market opportunities including Configuration Management, Performance Management, Service Level Agreements, and more. It also includes 5G network slicing by specific use cases such as Smart Manufacturing, which includes Remote Monitoring, Supply Chain Management, Asset Management, Real-Time Monitoring, and Network Monitoring. In addition, it provides an assessment of major segments such as 5G network slicing in consumer, enterprise, and industrial IoT. It includes global forecasts for each area covered as well as regional estimates for 5G network slicing by segment, RF band, application, and industry vertical through 2024.

This research also analyzes the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of MEC including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers. This edge computing market analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. The report also provides quantitative analysis of the Mobile Edge Computing market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics. All direct purchases of Mind Commerce reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Select Research Findings:

· The managed services market in support of 5G network slicing will reach $72.6M by 2024

· The industrial segment will lead the market for robotics-as-a-service and tele-robotics through 2024

· Hybrid cloud robotics deployment will reach $9.7B by 2024 with the private cloud component with highest CAGR

· Key network slicing areas include Life Cycle Management, Configuration Management, and Performance Management

· Driven by private LTE and 5G networks for the industrial segment, the largest industrial vertical for MEC will by manufacturing

· Driven by smart factories, the multi access edge computing market in support of manufacturing in Asia will reach $194.4M by 2024

Target Audience:

· Cloud companies

· Robotics companies

· Investment organizations

· Data management vendors

· Industrial automation companies

· Consumer application companies

· Enterprise across all industry verticals

Companies Covered:

· ABB Group

· Adept Technology

· ADLINK Technology Inc.

· Advanced Micro Devices

· Advantech

· Affirmed Networks

· Akamai Technologies

· Allot Communications

· Automation IG

· Brocade Communications Systems

· Calvary Robotics

· Cavium Networks

· Ceragon Networks

· Cisco Systems

· Cloudify

· CloudMinds

· Cradlepoint

· Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

· EdgeConneX

· Edgeworx

· Ekso Bionics

· Ericsson

· Erle Robotics

· FANUC Corporation

· Fujitsu Technology Solutions

· Google Inc.

· Hewlett Packard Enterprise

· HotBlack Robotics Srl

· Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

· IBM Corporation

· IBM Corporation

· Integrated Device Technology

· Intel Corporation

· InterDigital Inc.

· iRobot Corp.

· Juniper Networks

· KUKA AG

· Lockheed Martin

· Matrix Industrial Automation

· Mazor Robotics

· Microsoft Corporation

· MobiledgeX

· Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

· NEC Corporation

· Nokia Corporation

· Ortelio Ltd

· Ozobot & Evollve Inc.

· PeerApp Ltd.

· Pixeom

· Pluribus Networks

· Pv-Kraftwerker

· Quortus

· Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.

· ReconRobotics Inc.

· Redhat, Inc.

· Rockwell Automation Inc.

· Saguna Networks

· Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

· Seegrid

· Segway Inc. and Ninebot

· SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

· Sony Corporation

· Spacex

· SpiderCloud Wireless

· Tech-Con Automation Inc.

· Tend.ai

· Universal Robots

· Vapor IO

· Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)

· Wolf Robotics LLC

· Xilinx, Inc.

· Yaana Ltd.

· Yaskawa Electric Corporation

· ZTE Corporation









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827249/?utm_source=PRN











Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827249/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

