Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Worth $155.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise artificial intelligence market size is anticipated to reach USD 155.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.6% from 2022 to 2030. The digital revolution is driving the demand for artificial intelligence in enterprises, due to the increasing adoption rate from the manual user interfaces to digital technology such as chatbots, virtual assistants, or intelligent digital assistants in various enterprises sectors such as healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, and other sectors.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment held the largest revenue share of 62.9% in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The adoption of AI technology is growing rapidly however new organizations are facing issues in cleaning large volumes of data, accessing quality data, and training AI systems. The on-premises segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 31.0% over the forecast period.

In terms of technology, the Natural Language Processing (NLP) segment held the largest revenue share of 33.0% in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for voice-based interfaces, chatbots, and virtual assistants. The computer vision segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 36.0% over the forecast period.

In terms of organization, the large enterprises held the largest market share of 63.9% in 2021 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.0% over the forecast period. The demand for AI solutions in this segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption and awareness of the technology as large enterprises are leveraging AI to boost productivity, increase agility & flexibility, and reduce costs by automating routine tasks. The small and medium enterprises segment is likely to register a CAGR of 38.4% over the forecast period.

In terms of end-use, the IT & telecom segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.9% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by startups to provide AI solutions & services, and growing demand for AI in developing countries. The automotive & transportation segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of over 38.0% over the forecast period.

North America captured the highest market share of 38.1% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of artificial intelligence companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate AI usage across various industries in the region.

Read 100 page full market research report for more latest insights, "Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision), By Organization, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Growth & Trends

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence among enterprises is assisting them in shifting from traditional to digital business processes. The factors driving the demand for AI among enterprises include the increasing need to analyze exponentially growing volumes of data sets, the need for data security, privacy, and retention management, and the lack of ability to automate deviation of data for disaster recovery.

Many industries across the world were severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the enterprise artificial intelligence market experienced significant growth owing to a surge in the demand for innovative AI-based enterprise services and products during the pandemic. The need for virtual assistants, chatbots, robots, and video conferencing tools also experienced exponential growth in various sectors during the period hence driving the growth of the industry.

The growing trend is empowering many players in the market to offer improved AI-enabled software and services that allow enterprises to provide customized solutions and services to enhance their customer's satisfaction.

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global enterprise artificial intelligence market based on deployment, technology, organization, end-use, and region:

Enterprise AI Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premises

Enterprise AI Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Speech Recognition

Others

Enterprise AI Market - Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

Enterprise AI Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Media & Advertising

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Enterprise AI Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

Alphabet

SAP SE

C3.ai, Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Wipro Limited

NVidia Corporation

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.