Enterprise Asset Management Market by Application, Component, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market by Application, Component, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2026 from USD 3.3 billion in 2020.

Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic.

The sudden shutdowns of organizations and institutions increased the demand for cloud solutions and other online services. In current times, the EAM market is profitable for EAM vendors as several companies from diverse verticals are progressively adopting cloud-based solutions and services. This market is expected to grow further in North America and Europe, whereas it is expected to hold a significant growth rate in APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Factors such as the increased adoption of cloud among SMEs and the Work From Home (WFH) business model due to COVID-19 are expected to drive the market growth.

Need for extending the life span of assets with the help of advanced technologies

Digitization across different verticals is creating new opportunities for organizations to optimize their relationships with customers. Many asset-intensive organizations are focusing on investing in new and groundbreaking technologies to radically transform and improve their operational processes. In today's highly competitive business environment, asset-intensive businesses succeed and fail based on how they manage complexities in the face of increased competition. Best-in-class organizations are embracing emerging technologies, such as AR, IoT, AI, predictive maintenance, digital twin, and telematics, as the next big thing in industrial services would be to accurately forecast the future of physical assets. The impact of EAM solutions is more than just boosting the bottom line. According to a few primary respondents and industry experts, organizations readily adopt modern EAM solutions to increase the longevity of assets.

The Manufacturing vertical expected to hold the largest market share in 2020.

The manufacturing vertical includes automotive, aerospace, heavy machinery, chemicals, and electronics and semiconductors. It is transforming its business functions, such as integration of supply chains, product designing, inventory management, and product deliveries. Manufacturing organizations have disconnected systems and departments working through information silos, making it complex for the EAM system to work with other IT systems. This information isolation prevents the efficient management of assets throughout their lifecycle. Inventory and asset management is considered as the most critical aspect of manufacturing businesses. In case inventory runs out of stock, or there is an unplanned breakdown, the production output would decrease, deliveries would get delayed, and work would be interrupted. This would cost a hefty amount to manufacturers.

North America to hold the largest market size and the Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technology adoption, and the demand for digitization is driven by various initiatives carried out by different governments and large enterprises in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia are leading this technology adoption, which includes embracing new-age technologies such as AI, edge, IoT, analytics, and cloud. The region houses a large number of enterprises related to manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, chemicals, and aerospace, which is further expected to drive the demand for EAM. Rapid advancements in telecommunications, cloud computing, and IoT have led several organizations to adopt cloud-based strategies.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Eam Market

4.2 Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2026

4.3 Market, by Deployment Model, 2020

4.4 Market, by Organization Size, 2020

4.5 Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2026

4.6 Market: Regional Scenario, 2020-2026

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Shift from Legacy Asset Management Methods to Modern Asset Management by Enterprises

5.2.1.2 Rising Popularity of Saas-Based EAM Solutions

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Gaining a 360-Degree View of Assets

5.2.1.4 Increased Usage of IoT Platforms and Devices to Manage Enterprise Assets

5.2.1.5 Elimination of Overheads Caused Due to Adherence to Compliance

5.2.1.6 Convergence of Technologies Such as Ai, IoT, and Analytics

5.2.1.7 Increase in Mobility Usage Among End-users

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Compliance Issues

5.2.2.2 Concerns Over Data Security and Confidentiality

5.2.2.3 Implementation Challenges for Enterprises with Diverse Operational Structures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need for Extending the Life Span of Assets with the Help of Advanced Technologies

5.2.3.2 Adoption of a Digital Asset Management Strategy to Drive Better Return on Assets

5.2.3.3 Integration of Eam with Third-Party Erp Systems

5.2.3.4 Data-Driven Asset Management

5.2.3.5 Inclination of Organizations Toward Cloud-Based Deployments to Overcome On-Premises Limitations

5.2.3.6 Surge in Asset Management Workloads During the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Collecting, Analyzing, and Using Data

5.2.4.2 Selecting the Right Mix of Solutions

5.3 Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Enterprise Asset Management: Impact of COVID-19

5.7 Use Cases

5.7.1 Use Case 1: Infor

5.7.2 Use Case 2: Aptean

5.7.3 Use Case 3: Emaint

5.7.4 Use Case 4: Ezofficeinventory

5.7.5 Use Case 5: Asset Panda

5.7.6 Use Case 6: Kloudgin

5.7.7 Use Case 7: Pazo

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Cloud/Software as a Service

5.8.2 Machine Learning

5.8.3 Mobility

5.8.4 Internet of Things

5.8.5 Augmented Reality

5.8.6 Artificial Intelligence

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Regulations

5.12 Pricing Analysis

6 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Applications: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Asset Lifecycle Management

6.3 Inventory Management

6.4 Work Order Management

6.5 Labor Management

6.6 Predictive Maintenance

6.7 Facility Management

6.8 Other Applications

7 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Solutions

7.3 Services

8 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Models: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Deployment Models: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

9 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Manufacturing

10.3 Energy and Utilities

10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5 Transportation and Logistics

10.6 IT and Telecommunications

10.7 Government and Public Sector

10.8 Education

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Enterprise Asset Management Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share of Top Vendors

12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.4.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.4.2 Star

12.4.3 Emerging Leaders

12.4.4 Pervasive

12.4.5 Participants

12.5 SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Definitions and Methodology

12.5.2 Progressive Companies

12.5.3 Responsive Companies

12.5.4 Dynamic Companies

12.5.5 Starting Blocks

12.6 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 IBM

13.1.2 SAP

13.1.3 Oracle

13.1.4 Infor

13.1.5 IFS

13.1.6 ABB

13.1.7 Intelligent Process Solutions

13.1.8 Maintenance Connection

13.1.9 Aveva

13.1.10 Aptean

13.1.11 Emaint

13.1.12 CGI

13.1.13 Upkeep

13.1.14 Rfgen Software

13.1.15 Assetworks

13.1.16 Ultimo

13.2 SME Profiles

13.2.1 Asset Panda

13.2.2 Ezofficeinventory

13.2.3 Pazo

13.2.4 Ezmaintain

13.2.5 Innomaint

13.2.6 Asset Infinity

13.2.7 Fracttal

13.2.8 Kloudgin

13.2.9 Maintain X

13.2.10 Limble CMMS

13.2.11 TrackX

13.2.12 Cheqroom

13.2.13 The Asset Guardian

13.2.14 Fleetio

13.2.15 GoCodes

13.2.16 Redlist

13.2.17 Aladdin

14 Adjacent Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Asset Performance Management Market

15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

15.3 Available Customizations

15.4 Related Reports

15.5 Author Details

