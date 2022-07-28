Enterprise Asset Management Market Report 2022-2030: Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Drones With EAM Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise asset management market 2030 value will likely be $21,471.3 million, growing from $5,682.1 million in 2020 at a 14.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This will majorly be because EAM helps in reducing operational and maintenance costs and increasing the return on assets (ROA). This is done by tracking operations, using advanced maintenance solutions for effective equipment control, decreasing material procurement costs, and offering better insights into capital investment decisions.

EAM includes solutions for asset lifecycle management, work order management, inventory management, labor management, facility management, predictive maintenance, and reporting and analytics, which increase the productivity of employees, prevent unplanned system breakdowns (thereby minimizing maintenance costs), and offer a better return on investments (ROI).

The demand for EAM integration & deployment, consulting, training, and monitoring & upgradation services will rise fast in the coming years.

Due to the wide array of assets they own and their better financial stability, large enterprises have contributed the higher revenue to enterprise asset management market players till now.

In the future, the preference for cloud-based EAM solutions will rise faster with the increasing demand for anytime, anywhere data access, scalability, and reduced IT expenses.

The manufacturing sector is the largest user of EAM solutions because it encompasses a large number of factories, laborers, warehouses, and machines.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Integration of Internet of Things (Iot) With EAM Solutions

Inclination Toward Cloud-Based EAM

Significant Demand For Real-Time Data and Analysis

Drivers

Growing Need For Reduction of Maintenance and Procurement Expenses

Increasing Adoption of EAM For Effective Utilization of Assets

Improved ROA

Restraints

High Implementation Cost For SMEs

Impact Analysis of Restraints On Market Forecast

Opportunities

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Drones With EAM

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Apac Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. Latam Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Mea Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Countries



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 13. Company Profiles



Chapter 14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB

MRI Software LLC

CGI Inc.

Infor Inc.

Ramco Systems Limited

Rockwell Automation Inc.

AssetWorks LLC

UpKeep Technologies Inc.

Ultimo Software Solutions bv

Maintenance Connection LLC

eMaint Enterprises LLC

DataMAX Software Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vkovhr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets