Enterprise Backup Solutions Provider, ComportSecure, Shares a Number of Ways Large Businesses Benefit from Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions

RAMSEY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comport, a leading enterprise backup solutions provider, recently held a forum to share important ways that enterprise companies can benefit from DRaaS and BaaS solutions.

"Disaster recovery and backup solutions work best in tandem," stated Eric Young, Principal Cloud Architect of Comport. "If your company is looking for business continuity, DRaaS and BaaS incorporated into your infrastructure simultaneously provide the best and more secure option."

As a business grows, its needs in terms of data protection and recovery change.. Here are a few of the ways that backup and disaster recovery solutions specifically affect enterprise level companies.

Maintaining employee productivity - If you have a backup and disaster recovery solution outsourced to a dedicated provider, your employees can focus on core business and IT issues without having to deal with the headaches of backup issues or unexpected data loss.

- If you have a backup and disaster recovery solution outsourced to a dedicated provider, your employees can focus on core business and IT issues without having to deal with the headaches of backup issues or unexpected data loss. Easier data restoration – Working with a DRaaS and BaaS provider that manages data retention and restoration on a daily basis ensures your data will be available when you need it, even in the event of an outage.

– Working with a DRaaS and BaaS provider that manages data retention and restoration on a daily basis ensures your data will be available when you need it, even in the event of an outage. Scalability - In most cases, it can be prohibitively expensive for a company to adapt its backup and disaster recovery efforts to its scale in real time. This is something that a dedicated as a service data organization can do easily for you. The cloud creates greater efficiencies to increase or decrease the level of storage you need. With this adaptability, companies can hold data and records over long periods of time without paying for more resources than are actually needed.

- In most cases, it can be prohibitively expensive for a company to adapt its backup and disaster recovery efforts to its scale in real time. This is something that a dedicated as a service data organization can do easily for you. The cloud creates greater efficiencies to increase or decrease the level of storage you need. With this adaptability, companies can hold data and records over long periods of time without paying for more resources than are actually needed. Cost control - DRaaS and BaaS solutions have predictable fees that occur on a transparent schedule. This cost, which is usually a monthly subscription fee, prevents over payment and forecasting errors. As many case studies have proven, "timing the market" in this way is almost impossible. Holding the "insurance policy" that DRaaS and BaaS provides is a much more effective way to create proactive data protection plan.

ABOUT COMPORT

An award-winning trusted IT partner in business since 1982, Comport helps our customers achieve efficiencies needed to succeed in today's digital world. Our customers include leading enterprises in Hospitals and Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Law Firms and Universities. Comport has established our cloud brand, ComportSecure to help customers deal with new and emerging trends. ComportSecure specializes in solutions in Cloud and Managed Services, Advanced IT Datacenters, and Mobility Security and Networking.

Media Contact: Deanna Thorman, fishbat Media, 631-633-4705, deanna@fishbat.com

SOURCE Comport

Related Links

https://www.comport.com/

