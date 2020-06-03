Enterprise Content Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Content Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (HR Operations, Procurement and Supply Chain Management), Vertical (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise content management (ECM) market size is projected to grow from USD 40.1 billion in 2020 to USD 66.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8%.



The major growth factors of the ECM market include the increased need of companies to organize, categorize, and structure all of the content in a meaningful, easily explorable manner and rising demand of companies to deliver personalized content to the right audience through the right channels.



Cloud deployment mode to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period



Advances in cloud and analytics technology, as well as the continued integration of social collaboration tools, have expanded the outlook of what ECM solutions can do. The sheer volume of content that is being created and stored can be staggering; over time, the improvements in cloud and analytics technologies would drive the need for better usability and mobility among end-users. All these signs point in the direction of cloud deployment as a primary means of maximizing ECM's effectiveness.



ECM cloud-based solutions enable organizations to avoid upfront implementation and infrastructure costs, mitigate staffing expenses, and ultimately reduce their total cost of ownership on the storage and management of content. In addition to significant cost-reduction, organizations are considering improving their ECM's ease-of-use and accessibility by implementing cloud deployment. Therefore, moving an ECM tool to the cloud makes it even easier for team members to store, retrieve, and apply content while on-the-go or working from home.



Based on solution, the eSignature segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



There is a clear move in the business world toward all-digital business processes. Electronic, automated processes allow the kind of efficiency that old-fashioned, paper-focused processes simply cannot. One of the areas where a digital solution is clearly called for signature capture software. An effective ECM enables customers and clients to digitally sign documents, proposals, and more. An electronic signature (eSignature) solution is composed of software to sign documents electronically, which has a whole host of benefits for companies' security, organization, and efficiency. eSignatures provide companies and their customers the ability to sign electronic documents from just about anywhere. Automatic emails notify signers when their signatures are required, and with the click of a button, documents are presented for signature from any computer or mobile device.



Based on region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is expected to witness the fastest adoption of ECM solutions. Organizations from various verticals are adopting ECM. Many international players are tapping the ECM market, which is focused on all sizes of organizations. Initially, content management in this region followed a low-profiled approach. However, the increased need to manage consistent data and prompt control and visibility mechanisms has led to a wider demand among enterprises in the region. Moreover, the sale of ECM solutions has increased due to the growing need for implementing security and accessibility controls, as enhanced decision-making has made APAC a highly potential market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Top 3 Solutions

4.3 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Region

4.4 North America Market, by Component and Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand To Strengthen Corporate Information Governance Practices To Make Improvements in Compliance and Audit Management

5.2.1.2 Growing Amount of Data and Investment in Big Data Analytics by Companies To Make Better Business Decisions

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand To Improve Archived Content Across Channels by Keeping Crucial Content Protected

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Impact of Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Analytics

5.2.3.2 Growing Inclination Toward Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce and Poor Management in Creating User Adoption Process

5.2.4.2 Impact of the Covid-19 Outbreak on the Global Economy

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 With Xerox Docushare, the Agency Was Able To Store Forms for all County Assistant Offices Throughout the State and Automate Changes To Forms

5.3.2 Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance is Helped by Alfresco To Manage and Store Policy Critical Documents

5.3.3 Fingrid Oyj Selects M-Files for Secure Information Management

5.3.4 National Health Service (Nhs) Improves Einvoicing With Everteam.Ibpms

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Compliances

5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.5.2 ISO 9001 Standard

5.5.3 Content Management Interoperability Services

5.5.4 Department of Defense Standard

5.5.5 Iso 15489: 2001 Standard

5.5.6 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.6 Enterprise Content Management: System Architecture

5.7 Future Outlook

5.7.1 Enterprise Content Management and IoT Technology

5.7.2 Enterprise Content Management and Artificial Intelligence Technology

5.7.3 Enterprise Content Management and Blockchain Technology

5.7.4 Enterprise Content Management and Augmented Reality



6 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Content Lifecycle Management

6.2.2 Document Imaging and Management

6.2.3 Web Content Management

6.2.4 Digital Asset Management

6.2.5 Mobile Content Management

6.2.6 Ediscovery

6.2.7 E-signature

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Training and Consulting

6.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.2.3 Deployment and Integration



7 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Business Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sales and Marketing

9.3 Accounting and Legal

9.4 Human Resource Operations

9.5 Procurement and Supply Chain Management



10 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Government

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 Telecom and it

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Retail and Ecommerce

10.9 Transportation and Logistics

10.10 Others



11 Enterprise Content Management Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Key Market Developments

12.1.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.1.2 Business Expansions

12.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Enterprise Content Management Market



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 IBM

13.3 Oracle

13.4 Box

13.5 Microsoft

13.6 SAP

13.7 Opentext

13.8 Xerox

13.9 Atlassian

13.10 Newgen Software

13.11 Veeva

13.12 Fabasoft

13.13 Ascend Software

13.14 Alfresco

13.15 Laserfiche

13.16 M-Files

13.17 Hyland

13.18 Everteam

13.19 Adobe

13.20 Objective

13.21 Nuxeo

13.22 Systemware

13.23 Doma Technologies

13.24 SER Group

13.25 GRM Information Management

