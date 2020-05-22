Enterprise Content Management Market Worth $66.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Enterprise Content Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (HR Operations, Procurement and Supply Chain Management), Vertical (BFSI, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Enterprise Content Management Market size to grow from USD 40.1 billion in 2020 to USD 66.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The major growth factors of the ECM Market include the increased need of companies to organize, categorize, and structure all of the content in a meaningful, easily explorable manner and rising demand of companies to deliver personalized content to the right audience through the right channels.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Content Management Market"

123 – Tables

57 – Figures

225 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=226977096

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the ECM Market is segmented into large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period, due to the adoption of ECM solutions in large enterprises, owing to the huge inflow of data from multiple channels and the need to generate actionable insights from the customer data. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs are growing at a rapid rate and are keen to implement ECM solutions due to various benefits such as easy access to data, cost savings, compliance, and flexibility.

Based on business function, the procurement and supply chain management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprises find it difficult to manage and identify spend across the different categories, which essentially requires domain expertise. Procurement and supply chain management is generally handled by a specific team within the organization that must manage the swift flow of quality raw materials at low cost to gain customer satisfaction. This entails collaboration with purchase, supply chain, and other teams contributing toward the end product. With the ECM system, companies can enhance cross-functional collaboration to improve efficiency and quality of materials.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=226977096

Among regions, North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of various technologies and applications of ECM driving the growth of vendors in the region. North America houses multiple ECM vendors, such as Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Xerox, OpenText, Veeva, M-Files, and niche players in the ECM Market such as Ascend, Laserfiche, Alfresco, Hyland Software, Nuxeo. However, strict regulations and compliances related to cybersecurity are anticipated to become a major restraint in the growth of the market.

The report includes the study of the key players offering ECM solutions and services. The major vendors in Enterprise Content Management Market includes IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), OpenText (Canada), Xerox (US), Atlassian (Australia), Newgen Software (India), Veeva (US), Fabasoft (Austria), Ascend Software (US), Alfresco (US), Laserfiche (US), M-Files (US), Hyland (US), Everteam (US), Nuxeo (US), Systemware (US), DOMA Technologies (US), SER Group (Germany), GRM Information Management (US), Box (US), Adobe (US).It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the ECM Market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Software and Services Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Application (Enterprise, Marketing, and Broadcasting and Publishing), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digital-asset-management-market-96538567.html

Web Content Management Market by Solution (Digital Marketing Management, Mobile and Social Content Management, and Web Experience Management), Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/web-content-management-market-255522685.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/enterprise-content-management-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-content-management.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets