Enterprise Data Management Market Size Worth $135.88 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise data management market size is expected to reach USD 135.88 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing need for on-time data with accuracy is the major driving factor for the overall market. North America held the largest share owing to the presence of the key vendors such as SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, Cloudera, IBM, Talend, Informatica, and MuleSoft LLC in the region. Enterprise Data Management (EDM) is a data management platform wherein the data is pulled along from multiple locations to a central hub. Therefore, it integrates with any database to store as well as fetch multiple source data.

Key suggestions from the report:

The enterprise data management market accounted for USD 61.95 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027.

On-premise emerged as the largest segment in 2019 and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 69.56 billion by 2027.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The enterprise data management software segment is expected to account for the largest market share of 72% by 2027.

The IT & Telecom industry is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

The North American market held the largest share in the enterprise data management market in 2019. The increasing need for risk management and growing startups in the region are anticipated to drive the market.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Enterprise Data Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services), By Services (Managed, Professional), By Deployment, By Organization, By Industry Vertical, By Region, And Regional Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/enterprise-data-management-market

Adoption of EDM has various benefits as it has no definite structure, flexible, leverage industry standards, robust quality controls, easy distribution, and have options to choose multiple deployment modes. EDM generates a stable version of the data in a visible and examined environment. It profits SMEs and large enterprises by offering unified integration with consuming applications, control of their data, augmented transparency, and support for ongoing regulations and compliances. EDM addresses the concerns and data dispute by procuring data from multiple locations and sources, and storing is in a single common platform. EDM allows organizations to implement data governance and data quality rules which in turn helps in decision making for an organization.

BFSI industry vertical held the largest share of the overall market, owing to the massive data collection and retrieval daily. Similarly, EDM in IT and Telecom and healthcare industry verticals are projected to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2027 owing to the occurrence of COVID-19 pandemic. Also, companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Netflix, and Spotify, hold a large amount of data and have transformed the traditional data strategy models and their deployment.

Grand View Research has segmented the enterprise data management market on the basis of component, services, deployment, organization, industry vertical, and region:

Enterprise Data Management Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Software



Services

Enterprise Data Management Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Managed Services



Professional Services

Enterprise Data Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud



On-Premise

Enterprise Data Management Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

SME



Large enterprise

Enterprise Data Management Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

IT & Telecom



BFSI



Retail & Consumer Goods



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Enterprise Data Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Enterprise Data Management Market

Oracle Corporation



AWS



IBM



SAS Institute



Symantec



SAP SE



Talend



Teradata Corporation

Find more research reports on IT Services & Applications Industry, by Grand View Research:

Data Classification Market – Global data classification market size accounted for USD 520.2 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit robust CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period.

in 2018 and is projected to exhibit robust CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period. Data Analytics Outsourcing Market – Global data analytics outsourcing market size was valued at USD 2,006 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 22.8% from 2018 to 2025.

in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 22.8% from 2018 to 2025. Data Preparation Tools Market – Global data preparation tools market size was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.