Enterprise Data Storage Market size to grow by USD 1.14 Bn | High adoption of SaaS applications to be key trend | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the increased adoption of cloud applications and the growing demand for IoT and big data operations will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Enterprise Data Storage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

SAN



NAS



DAS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By type, the market generated maximum revenue in the SAN segment in 2020. Storage area network (SAN) devices offer better flexibility, availability, and performance compared to DAS or NAS storage systems, which is driving the growth of the segment. In terms of geography, APAC will offer significant growth opportunities for enterprise data storage solution providers during the forecast period. The region currently holds 34% of the global market share and is expected to remain the largest market for enterprise data storage by 2025. China and Japan are the key markets for enterprise data storage in APAC.

Enterprise Data Storage Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the enterprise data storage market include Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Melco Holdings Inc., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and Western Digital Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the enterprise data storage market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The high adoption of saas applications by enterprises is likely to emerge as the major trend in the market. However, high operating expenses for vendors may threaten the growth of the market.

Enterprise Data Storage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise data storage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise data storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise data storage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise data storage market vendors

Enterprise Data Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Melco Holdings Inc., NetApp Inc., Quantum Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

