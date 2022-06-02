Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers | Technavio

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Snowflake Inc.

Teradata Corp.

Key Market Segmentation

The enterprise data warehouse market share growth by the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for enterprise data warehouses. This region's market will grow at a quicker rate than Europe, the Middle East, and South America. Over the projection period, the enterprise data warehouse market in North America would benefit from the technical maturity of numerous industries and the existence of many significant players.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, US, China, UK, India, and Germany will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Enterprise Data Warehouse Market

Market Driver:

One of the primary enterprise data warehouse market development drivers is the proliferation of data across industries. The amount of data produced by industries is growing all across the world. Most businesses record and save both financial and non-financial transactions. The complexity and diversity of data sets grow as businesses become more digital. The majority of applications benefit from the adoption of business data warehouse solutions to increase data processing and analysis. As a result, the worldwide enterprise data warehouse market will develop in the future years due to the explosion of data across industries.

Market Challenge:

One of the major difficulties facing the market in question is data security. After taking the required safeguards to preserve user data, data storage solutions have become more secure over time. The key data security-related concerns encountered by the worldwide enterprise data warehouse market include distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, data breaches, insecure application programming interfaces (APIs), data loss, and account hijacking. This can result in data loss and breaches. As a result, data security concerns are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the worldwide corporate data warehouse market during the forecast period.

Enterprise Data Warehouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 14.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Snowflake Inc., and Teradata Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

