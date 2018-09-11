Enterprise Estonia's Recruitment Campaign Career Hunt Reveals Over 4500 IT Specialists are Applying for Jobs in Estonia

TALLINN, Estonia, September 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In August Estonia launched a recruitment campaign entitled Career Hunt in cooperation with companies to find specialists from all over the world. With more than 4500 people applying for jobs in Estonia the small country of 1.3 million people didn't expect such a rush of applicants. The application period ends on September 23rd.

Head of project in Enterprise Estonia Kaisa-Triin Kosenkranius says that nowadays companies and countries have to put in extra effort to attract smart people into their region, especially in the technology sector where people have become more mobile. "With over 4500 applicants already we are very excited to see the interest towards our country."

The programme partnered with Taxify, Axinom, Skype, Global Gaming Group, Proekspert, Topia, Veriff, Nortal, Helmes, Swedbank, Finestmedia, Twilio to give people who are interested in accelerating their career and moving to Estonia the chance to visit the country, without paying travel costs, in order to check out the available options before deciding to relocate. Only a very few countries in the world have organised projects similar to Career Hunt - New Zealand and the Netherlands.

"We hope that this project will be successful, meaning that these 20 specialists who we will fly to Tallinn will enjoy their time here and accept the job offers from companies. We will help with the relocation process," says Kosenkranius. If the project is successful, Estonia will make a similar project again next year.

The selected candidates will be treated to a five-day trip to Estonia, during which they will meet with IT giants, visit the NATO Cyber Defence Centre and biggest robotics festival on the plane Robotex and attend a career-changing job interview.

More information regarding Career Hunt Tallinn can be found on the official webpage: www.careerhunt.eu

About Work in Estonia

Work in Estonia is a part of Enterprise Estonia - a national foundation to support entrepreneurship in Estonia. Work in Estonia´s budget comes from Estonia's ICT development programme, as well as from government funding. The goal of Work in Estonia is to introduce Estonia as an attractive place to work and live to talented specialists worldwide. Work in Estonia also works towards simplifying the process for local Estonian companies to employ overseas experts.

Find out more at www.workinestonia.com

SOURCE Enterprise Estonia