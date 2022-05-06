Enterprise File Sync and Share Market Size to Grow by USD 12.84 billion | IT Software Consumerization across Verticals to Boost Growth | Technavio

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Scope

The enterprise file sync and share market report covers the following areas:

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The IT software consumerization across verticals is driving the growth of the enterprise file sync and share market. This has led to the generation of diverse enterprise information and a surge in the different types of devices and systems. Moreover, there is an increasing need for efficient collaborative methodologies in industries. EFSS helps in the effective management of consumerization by enabling businesses to secure the process. It also enhances productivity by encouraging employees to deal with cross-device file sharing and collaboration.

Risk related to the security and privacy of files and data is challenging the growth of the enterprise file sync and share market. An EFSS system enables employees to access corporate data. As a result, it exposes proprietary data to manipulation and misuse. In this system, a file moves through a range of systems and platforms and is modified by various stakeholders, thus risking file corruption and data leakage. Improper data management can lead to the creation of security loopholes.

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud



On-premises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Report Sample

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the enterprise file sync and share market, including Accellion USA LLC, Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CodeLathe, CTERA Networks Ltd., Dropbox Inc., Egnyte Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Thru Inc., Tresorit AG, VMware Inc., and Ziff Davis Inc. among others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Enterprise File Sync and Share Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise file sync and share market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise file sync and share market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise file sync and share market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise file sync and share market vendors

Enterprise File Sync And Share Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accellion USA LLC, Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., CodeLathe, CTERA Networks Ltd., Dropbox Inc., Egnyte Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd., Open Text Corp., Thomson Reuters Corp., Thru Inc., Tresorit AG, VMware Inc., and Ziff Davis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accellion USA LLC

LLC Exhibit 89: Accellion USA LLC - Overview

LLC - Overview

Exhibit 90: Accellion USA LLC - Product / Service

LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 91: Accellion USA LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Acronis International GmbH

Exhibit 92: Acronis International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 93: Acronis International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Acronis International GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Box Inc.

Exhibit 95: Box Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Box Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Box Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Citrix Systems Inc.

Exhibit 98: Citrix Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Citrix Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Citrix Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 CodeLathe

Exhibit 102: CodeLathe - Overview



Exhibit 103: CodeLathe - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: CodeLathe - Key offerings

10.8 CTERA Networks Ltd.

Exhibit 105: CTERA Networks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: CTERA Networks Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: CTERA Networks Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Dropbox Inc.

Exhibit 108: Dropbox Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Dropbox Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Dropbox Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Egnyte Inc.

Exhibit 111: Egnyte Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Egnyte Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Egnyte Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 VMware Inc.

Exhibit 114: VMware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: VMware Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: VMware Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: VMware Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Ziff Davis Inc.

Exhibit 118: Ziff Davis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Ziff Davis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Ziff Davis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Ziff Davis Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

