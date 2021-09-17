Enterprise Florida Unveils New 'Built for Opportunity' Awareness Campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) unveiled the new 'Built for Opportunity' Awareness Campaign. Across Florida, local manufacturers and small businesses are building stronger economies and communities in Florida. The Built for Opportunity Awareness Campaign highlights these successes.

In the series of videos, Florida residents and out-of-state residents will be able to see the success that Florida has had over the past year. The series demonstrates a number of benefits of the state being built for opportunity and remaining open for business:

Small business owners and their employees were able to keep going to work and stay in business while their children were able to attend school in-person.

Businesses have been able to open, expand, launch new product lines and increase their business while other states shuttered many businesses.

People from across the country have opened businesses in Florida , creating more opportunities for Floridians.

Businesses have had the freedom to make their own decisions about operations, rather than dealing with government mandates.

Businesses could continue to serve their communities – many small and medium size businesses serve the community as much as they exist because of the community.

By being the first state in the nation to reopen health and fitness clubs, Florida led the way in its citizens being able to embrace healthy living opportunities.

The farming industry never had to shut down throughout the pandemic, lowering food prices and keeping agriculture workers in business.

"While the rest of the country implemented draconian lockdown measures, in Florida we kept our businesses open, giving business owners the opportunity to provide for their families, keep employees on the payroll and serve their communities," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "These videos from real Floridians are a testament to the fact that what we did in Florida was the right thing to do. Florida remains a beacon of hope for those looking to find economic prosperity in a difficult time."

"We are excited to unveil the Built for Opportunity Awareness

Campaign," said Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell, President and CEO of Enterprise Florida, Inc. "While other states were shutting business down, Florida was building them up, and that is the essence of the message we hope to send. We look forward to businesses continuing to thrive and seek opportunity in a state that facilitates success."

The Built for Opportunity Awareness Campaign was launched to highlight businesses that are prospering because Florida is open for business and avoiding lockdowns. These highlights include diverse industries such as tourism, agriculture and transportation, as well as Florida's manufacturing industry which accounts for more than $55 billion in output to the state's economy.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Governor and his administration ensured that businesses could still operate by keeping industries open. From being the first to open schools, to fighting for Floridian's right to work, along with a broad range of policies, Florida is open and ready for business.



For awareness campaign information please visit https://storiesofopportunity.com/. ***

Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) is a partnership between Florida's businesses and government leaders and is the principal economic development organization for the state. EFI facilitates job growth through recruitment and retention; small business growth through international trade and exporting programs; promotion of sporting events; promotion and protection of Florida's military bases; and capital funding programs to assist small and minority businesses.



