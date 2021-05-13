Enterprise Holdings and Comarch Discuss the Customer Experience & Loyalty

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global software house delivering customer engagement and marketing solutions, today released a NEW episode of its vodcast, Coffee with Comarch Loyalty , featuring Patsy Rey, who has spent nearly 30 years fostering customer loyalty at Enterprise Holdings .

In this episode, Comarch's Head of Loyalty Strategy Consulting , Bindu Gupta , interviews Patsy Rey, Loyalty Marketing Director at Enterprise.

Rey discusses the difficulties Enterprise faced as a result of COVID-19 and how the brand changed its strategy to focus more on the customer's needs. "It was fantastic to see how we and so many other companies in a variety of industries were able to pivot and shift to adapt to the conditions that were out there," said Patsy. "Brands really did embrace a new strategy and put the customer at the center of everything they were doing."

Tune in as Gupta and Rey discuss the resurgence of the road trip, communicating with customers, and "future-proofing" loyalty programs.

Watch episode 2 on-demand now.

"From the impact of the pandemic on customer loyalty to insider stories from loyalty program managers, our new vodcast series is perfect for anyone who wants to learn more about some of the most successful loyalty programs and the strategies behind them," said Bindu Gupta, host of Coffee with Comarch Loyalty. "We plan to offer listeners behind-the-scenes insights, trend analysis, and much more from experts who are passionate about the power of customer loyalty … all during your coffee break."

Subscribe now to stay updated as new episodes are released! Episode 3 will be released in June, and will feature an executive from ExxonMobil.

