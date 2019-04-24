Enterprise Holdings Announcing New Vehicle-Subscription Service Program

ST. LOUIS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings today announced it will launch the U.S. car rental industry's first vehicle-subscription service in the next month.

"The name of the game in ground transportation today is more access, more flexibility and more convenience – whether it's for an hour, a day, a week or longer," said Randal Narike, Executive Vice President of Operations for Enterprise Holdings.

"That means Enterprise is closely evaluating every possible option, from vehicle-subscription services and award-winning digital apps to autonomous technology and artificial intelligence," Narike noted. "We will be starting in three states, to allow sufficient time to study vehicle-subscription services and consumer preferences. When it launches throughout the U.S., the service will be fully vetted and specifically designed to meet evolving consumer needs."

Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

Enterprise Holdings' subscription program is yet another example of how the company continues to play an integral role in the growing trend of "Mobility as a Service" (MaaS).

In fact, with an integrated network of more than 5,800 Enterprise-branded rental locations throughout the U.S., the car rental operator is strategically and uniquely positioned to offer access to a wide variety of local transportation options, including Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Truck Rental, Commute with Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Enterprise Fleet Management.

"Our new vehicle-subscription service will offer consumers another innovative mobility alternative, without the long-term financial burden or commitment typically associated with traditional leases or purchases," said Narike. With one monthly fee, customers will be able to subscribe and then select from six different vehicle classes – full-size and premium sedans, small and mid-sized SUVs, and small and medium trucks – representing more than 20 makes and models.

Subscribers will also be able to swap out vehicles up to four times per month. In addition to greater access and flexibility, the new service will offer something many consumers are looking for today: a transportation option that includes extra conveniences like physical damage and liability coverage, maintenance, registration, roadside assistance and Sirius radio (when available).

Industry Leadership

With a reputation for delivering exceptional service in thousands of communities, Enterprise Holdings continues to reinforce its longtime industry leadership through strategic mobility and technology initiatives. For example, Enterprise is currently partnering with General Motors to significantly increase the number of connected vehicles in its fleet as well as implementing mobile tablet technology that digitizes rental transactions and eliminates administrative bottlenecks at rental counters.

Enterprise Holdings also recently acquired Deem, a leading mobile and cloud software technology provider. In addition, Enterprise is partnering with Voyage to help introduce autonomous driving technology as well as new best-in-class sensor technology.

And since 2008, Enterprise has spent almost $2.4 billion on acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and China. These acquisitions include car rental companies, carshare operations, technology platforms and franchises.

"Enterprise Holdings continues to succeed in the highly competitive mobility sector because we understand how and where customer service and innovation intersect," Narike said. "Introducing new programs like vehicle subscription is just one more example of that mindset."

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc., manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations. This global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises also operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in more than 90 countries. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management currently manage more than 2 million vehicles, employ 100,000 worldwide and accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2018. In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies and if it were publicly traded, would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

