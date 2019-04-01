Enterprise Holdings' Mobility Network Includes Arizona Car Sales, Rental and Sharing

The flagship San Tan Motorplex dealership is the largest Enterprise Car Sales location in Arizona and one of the largest nationwide. The space allows car buyers to speak with knowledgeable and no-pressure sales staff in a variety of settings to suit their comfort level – from high-top workstations in the showroom, to more private offices, to a comfortable lounge area equipped with WiFi and charging stations.

Customers who visit these locations appreciate Enterprise's low-pressure car-buying experience, which includes haggle-free pricing. All Arizona locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Enterprise Car Sales features more than 250 makes and models of certified high-quality, late-model used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs, as well as a selection of high-end exotic vehicles. Enterprise offers these vehicles at competitive prices and then backs each one with roadside assistance for one year. The Enterprise Car Sales Commercial Accounts program also specializes in assisting businesses making multiple vehicle purchases.

In addition to four Car Sales locations, Enterprise operates two luxury rental offices in Arizona:

The Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise features one of the largest selections of premium, high-end rental vehicles, including Cadillac, Ford Mustang GT, Lamborghini Huracán, Porsche Boxster, Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible, Jaguar F-Type Convertible, Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes Benz G550 and more.

Sustainable Mobility Options

Enterprise Holdings manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations. This global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises also operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in more than 90 countries.

Further, Enterprise, National and Alamo customers log more than 30 billion miles throughout the world every year. And many of those miles are driven locally in their very own communities – like Phoenix and Tucson – and mostly in late-model, fuel-efficient vehicles, which makes local car rental one of the most effective and sustainable mobility options available.

However, the Enterprise Holdings network extends well beyond day-to-day car rental, and includes diverse options like vanpooling, truck rental, online ride-matching, affiliated fleet management services, and even carsharing in Arizona. In fact, Enterprise launched hourly car rentals in 2005 and then local carsharing in 2007. The Enterprise CarShare brand currently serves over 125 university campuses, including four Arizona State University locations.

"It doesn't matter whether customers rent, buy or share, our focus remains on innovation and service," said Kevin Bass, Vice President and General Manager of the local Enterprise Holdings subsidiary, which employs more than 1,800 total employees statewide. "As a result, we are always looking for new ways to partner with Arizona communities, colleges, government agencies and businesses, and provide them the kind of strategic solutions they are looking for today as well as tomorrow."

About Enterprise Holdings

Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management currently manage more than 2 million vehicles, employ 100,000 worldwide and accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2018. In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Since 2008, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates have spent almost $2.4 billion making acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and China. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies and if it were publicly traded, would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings

Related Links

http://www.enterpriseholdings.com

