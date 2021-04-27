Enterprise Holdings Names UM Media Agency of Record

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings, a leading provider of mobility solutions, and UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced that UM has been named media Agency of Record for Enterprise Holdings' portfolio of brands including Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car. UM will take on all media strategy, planning, buying, data and analytics duties for Enterprise Holdings across its primary global markets in North America and Europe.

"The travel industry is poised for an exciting period of growth, and we are confident that UM's unique approach to partnership and media strategy will help drive our expansion in key global markets," said Chris Almeida, Vice President of Global Marketing and Digital, Enterprise Holdings. "It has never been more critical to evolve and innovate as we look to the future, and UM's data-driven capabilities will advance our goals of building out our marketing and technology solutions to support our diverse brands and business portfolio."

"We are thrilled to welcome Enterprise Holdings to the UM family," said Eileen Kiernan, Global CEO, UM. "We look forward to leveraging our futureproof approach to drive data-fueled innovation and performance for the company and its iconic brands, accelerating its transformation to the world's leading mobility company."

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offers extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of nearly 1.7 million vehicles through a network of more than 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in nearly 100 countries and territories. For more information about Enterprise Holdings Inc., visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

SOURCE UM