Enterprise Holdings Reducing Age Requirements for Military and Government Renters Amid Recent Travel Restrictions

Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental provider, announced today it is reducing its minimum age to rent a vehicle from 21 to 18 years old for all members of U.S. military and government employees renting for personal needs. The change is effective March 15 through the end of May at all Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car locations throughout the U.S.

The move gives military and government employees easier access to rental vehicles during this unprecedented time when they might need transportation amid restricted travel directives in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

"Because Enterprise Holdings operates a network of more than 6,400 locations throughout the U.S., we are prepared to respond quickly to move vehicles to areas of high demand as needed," said Will Withington, Senior Vice President, North American Operations for Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

"We are ready to work closely with all of our partners, including military and government agencies, during these difficult times. Our unwavering commitment to supporting members of the military and their families is always top of mind," Withington added.

To be eligible, customers need to show a valid military or government ID.

Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates its brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $25.9 billion in revenue and owned more than 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2019. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ more than 100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

