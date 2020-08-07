Enterprise ICT Investments in Energy: 2019-2020 Survey Report
Aug 07, 2020, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Energy 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Most survey respondents from the energy sector confirm that technology purchase decisions in their enterprises are taken jointly by all parties involved.
Most survey respondents also revealed that the intended ICT budget of their enterprises for 2020 would decrease following the COVID-19 outbreak from what it was before the outbreak.
With regards to communications & collaboration investments, 'UCC' and 'dedicated internet/leased line' will be the communication & collaboration software and service types that will attract investments from most enterprises in the energy sector in the next two years.
The survey also reveals that to IoT, 'security sensors' and 'supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)' will be the most prominent IoT hardware and software investments, respectively, in the next two years.
The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in Energy:
- Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas
- Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2020
- Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations in 2020 vs. 2019, including the effect of COVID-19 on budget allocations
- Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2019 and 2020
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Energy enterprises ICT spending trends
- Gain insights into Energy enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2020
- Gain insights into effect of COVID-19 on ICT budget of enterprises in Energy sector
- Gain insights into key technology priorities of the Energy enterprises in allocating ICT budgets
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Survey Demographics
- Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2019
- Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook - 2020
- Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 vs. 2020
- Segment ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 vs. 2020
- Future Outlook - Enterprise Technology Priorities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/osrsq3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets